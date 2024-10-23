Open in App
    Why Andrew Nembhard re-signed with Pacers rather than waiting for free agency

    By Dustin Dopirak, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTiYV_0wIOQaqr00

    As a second-round draft pick, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was eligible for an extension on his rookie-scale contract this summer, a year before first-rounders. However, the maximum amount of money teams can offer for second-round extensions is decidedly less than the max contracts they can give first rounders. After averaging 14.9 points per game in the playoffs and exploding as a scorer with All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton out in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston, Nembhard's stock was high and he had legitimate reason to hold out two years for free agency to see if another team would be willing to pay him big money to be a starting point guard.

    Instead, Nembhard wasted no time signing a three-year deal worth $58.7 million -- the maximum contract allowed -- which will kick in for the 2025-26 season. Haliburton has a five-year deal beginning this year worth approximately $245 million which means he'll be making more than double Nembhard's salary annually. But Nembhard never strongly considered waiting to see what he could get on the open market.

    'Perfect puzzle piece': Andrew Nembhard is whatever the Pacers need, whenever they need it

    "I’ve never had this much money in my life and I never played the game for money," said Nembhard, whose rookie-scale deal pays him a little over $2 million per year. "It wasn’t like I was trying to bet on myself to make more money. I really do enjoy being here. The team we got, the coaching staff, the whole organization. We’re about the right things. I enjoy coming to work every day and I think that’s an underrated piece of playing in the NBA. If you really enjoy your team and you really enjoy the process that you’re going through to win games, I think that’s more valuable than the money aspect. I got more than enough with what they gave me."

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why Andrew Nembhard re-signed with Pacers rather than waiting for free agency

