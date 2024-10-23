Indiana to spend $100M for EV chargers. Black communities want equity

As Indiana uses $100 million in federal funds to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, a grassroots alliance is pushing to make sure minority and disadvantaged communities aren’t left in the dark.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has been working with a national initiative that will install a half million vehicles chargers across the U.S. The statewide program, Charging the Crossroads , will begin to start construction next year.

Denise Abdul-Rahman , with the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities, said the Alliance wants to make sure INDOT has the best understanding of where to build the chargers in Black and other disadvantaged communities.

“We wanted to make sure that we benefit from the resiliency and economic opportunities,” Abdul-Rahman said. “Whether that's foot traffic to a local business, or whether it's actually the placement of that charging station on a property where there could be revenue that could be obtained.”

One of the requirements of the federal program is to ensure 40% of the investment benefits go to communities that have be harmed by previous disparities in other infrastructure projects. This percentage comes from the Biden administration’s Justice40 initiative . INDOT’s plan defines these communities partly as ones with low income, racial and ethnic segregation, and disproportionate environmental stresses.

Keeping INDOT in line with Justice40

Natalie Garrett, with INDOT , said the department will make sure disadvantaged communities see a benefit by engaging with residents and providing public awareness and education campaigns.

“We've held a number of public meetings, workshops, networking events, as well as some one-on-one meetings with various groups in that space to share about these potential benefits going forward,” Garrett said. “I think that's a huge part of it. And then the Justice40 plan lays out some of the different metrics that we'll be looking at and reporting on as the as the plan progresses.”

Reverend David Greene , with the Alliance, said building electric vehicle charging stations in these neighborhoods is extremely critical for Black communities.

“We need to be at the starting line, otherwise we’re 100 feet behind,” Greene said. “When the interstate was built and cut through Black communities that was a major issue. For new opportunities within transportation, the Black community needs to be in front of this and not on the back end.”

Greene said he noticed that a lot of the publicly accessible charging stations already built are on the fringes of disadvantaged communities. Building further within those communities will allow electric vehicle owners better opportunities to charge up without having to drive out of the way of work or their home.

While INDOT organizes public engagement sessions for the build out, they are required to spend the $100 million under federal requirements that include building charging stations every 50 miles on an alternative fuel corridor and making sure they are within one mile of an interchange or intersections.

If the initial multimillion dollar investment does not provide charging stations deeper within disadvantaged communities, Garrett said there are other ways to get them built.

“There are some other programs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for more community-based charging that would provide opportunity for installation of charging stations further into those areas with more neighborhood-based charging,” Garrett said.

Indianapolis fills the charging gaps

Indianapolis recently received a $15 million federal grant to focus specifically on minority and disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The program is meant to fill the gaps left by INDOT in underserved communities within Indy.

“While some projects have provided a multitude of opportunities to more affluent neighborhoods, minority neighborhoods have been excluded from that progress and disconnected from opportunity,” Congressman Andre Carson said in a statement about the funding.

The city is looking at partnerships to make sure the grant money adheres to the Justice40 initiatives providing benefits to disadvantaged communities.

Mo McReynolds, with Indy’s Office of Sustainability, said prioritizing locations will be a part of the initial stages of the project. The city plans to build the charging stations in publicly accessible spots like parks, libraries and community centers all within those neighborhoods.

The project must be concluded within five years and the money must be obligated by September 2027. This includes any feasibility fees, federal surveys and other planning. The city plans to hire consultants and advisors to lead community engagement efforts, McReynolds said. Indy residents can keep up to date with information about the EV charging stations at indy.gov/agency/office-of-sustainability .

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana to spend $100M for EV chargers. Black communities want equity