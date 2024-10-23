'Perfect puzzle piece': Andrew Nembhard is whatever the Pacers need, whenever they need it

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton put Andrew Nembhard in a bad spot with the Pacers' season on the line and he knew it. But Haliburton didn't have much choice because he was in an even worse spot.

The All-Star point guard was being double-teamed at the logo about 40 feet from the basket with five seconds remaining on the shot clock and 22 seconds left in Game 3 of May's Eastern Conference semifinals with the score tied at 106. Haliburton was down to one option -- give the ball to Nembhard, his backcourt mate who had stayed close by as a safety valve, and hope he could do something from as far away from the bucket as Haliburton was. But Nembhard never seemed panicked or even rushed, taking a dribble forward, then a crossover, then two more dribbles before hitting a step-back 31-foot rainbow 3-pointer over Knicks All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson.

That, of course, was the shot that changed the Pacers' season. Had Nembhard missed and the Knicks scored, the Pacers could have fallen behind three games to none in the best-of-seven series, a deficit no NBA team has come back from. Instead that shot helped turn a 2-0 deficit into a thrilling seven-game series win over the Knicks, sending the Pacers back to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

It was a defining moment for that playoff run, but it also spoke to the qualities that make Nembhard indispensable -- his quiet fearlessness, his intellect, and his ability to be whatever the Pacers need whenever they need it. Those assets make Nembhard foundational not only for the Pacers' hopes this season, which for them begins Wednesday against the Pistons in Detroit, but in their designs to build a perennial Eastern Conference contender.

In his two seasons, the Pacers have asked a lot of Nembhard and they've constantly needed him to adapt. The 6-5, 190-pounder is a point guard by trade, but since their franchise player handles that position, he's asked to move between that spot and shooting guard, often within the course of a game. He's gone from the starting lineup to the bench to the starting lineup again for reasons having less to do with any rise or fall in his own performance, but so the rest of the roster fits together better. He's been asked to take on the top assignments on defense throughout his two seasons -- sometimes defending much bigger players -- and whenever Haliburton has been hurt, Nembhard's had to help carry the offense and try to make up for Haliburton's production.

"Deservedly so, Tyrese is our guy but what Drew does for us, you can't put a price on," said veteran backup point guard T.J. McConnell, who returned to the rotation last year and had the best season in his career in part because Nembhard's adaptability re-opened a place for him. "He's our Swiss Army knife. He can play point guard when Ty is getting pressured. He can be the 2. He can even be the 3 and he can guard any position. He's been incredible and he continues to get better."

And in the offseason Nembhard signed up for three more years of doing whatever the Pacers need.

As a second-round draft pick, Nembhard was eligible for an extension on his rookie-scale contract a year before first-rounders, but the maximum amount of money teams can give out for second-round extensions is decidedly less than the max contracts they can give first rounders. After averaging 14.9 points per game in the playoffs and exploding as a scorer with Haliburton out in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston, Nembhard's stock was high and he had legitimate reason to hold out two years for free agency to see if another team would be willing to pay him big money to be a starting point guard.

Instead, Nembhard wasted no time signing a three-year deal worth $58.7 million -- the maximum contract allowed -- which will kick in for the 2025-26 season. Haliburton has a five-year deal beginning this year worth approximately $245 million which means he'll be making more than double Nembhard's salary annually. But Nembhard never strongly considered waiting to see what he could get on the open market.

"I’ve never had this much money in my life and I never played the game for money," said Nembhard, whose rookie-scale deal pays him a little over $2 million per year. "It wasn’t like I was trying to bet on myself to make more money. I really do enjoy being here. The team we got, the coaching staff, the whole organization. We’re about the right things. I enjoy coming to work every day and I think that’s an underrated piece of playing in the NBA. If you really enjoy your team and you really enjoy the process that you’re going through to win games, I think that’s more valuable than the money aspect. I got more than enough with what they gave me."

He's also comfortable with his role -- or, perhaps, roles -- because it's the one he's used to, the one he's been built for. From the time he started playing basketball, Nembhard's had to adapt to the players around him rather than having his team revolve around him. It was all done in preparation for the challenges of basketball at the highest level, and it suited him perfectly for the path his career has taken.

'Small things that impact winning'

Growing up in the North York district of Toronto, Claude Nembhard was usually the biggest player on whatever team he played on, but he was just 6-3 so his size advantage dwindled with every step he took up the ladder. He starred at the high school level at York Mills Collegiate Institute but he was a first-year cut at York University where he eventually got a double degree in accounting and economics.

He decided that if his children played basketball, he wouldn't allow them to be similarly pigeon-holed.

"I was always the big man," said Claude, who is now the CEO of Ontario Basketball. "So I said, 'When I have kids, they're gonna be guards, God willing.'"

Claude got Andrew and his younger brother Ryan -- now a star guard at Gonzaga -- hooked on basketball early. Andrew got a Fisher Price basketball and hoop when he was a year old and had him doing legitimate fundamental skill work as soon as he could handle a ball. There was cone work and ladder work and time spent out running on the track. There was a goal outside where he and Ryan could play one-on-one all the time and they had an unfinished basement with cement floors where the boys could dribble at all hours.

Claude found early that he didn't need to worry much about whether he was pushing Andrew too hard. His love of the game was as natural as his father's and he came to quickly find joy in the feeling of self-improvement.

"I was naturally just a kid that listened," Andrew said. "I respected my pops. I was just a respectful kid. I was just trying to learn and get better and have fun."

Said Claude: "That’s the thing about Andrew. He loves to be coached hard and he really responds to good coaching. If you’re making him better, he’s very responsive to that."

Before Andrew was born in Aurora, Ontario about an hour north of downtown Toronto, Claude had already started coaching. As Andrew remembers it, by the time he was 5 he was playing two years up on a club team with 7-year-olds that Claude was coaching. From that point forward, unless he was on a loaded summer league team, he was playing two years up on every squad he was on.

That was intentional on Claude's part. He wanted Andrew to love the game, but he didn't want it to ever feel too easy to him. He didn't want his son scoring all the points on any team he was on. He wanted his him to understand the importance of getting others involved. He wanted him to have to score on and defend bigger players. He wanted him to see all the factors that could contribute to winning. He didn't want him to walk out on the floor and dominate because that wouldn't prepare him for anything.

"On every team they’re the best player and all they do is score and score," Claude said. "But there’s going to be a time in university or college wherever you go or the NBA where you’re not that guy. You have to guard, you have to rebound, you have to box out. These are the small things that impact winning. I’ve been very particular with that."

The only time Claude acknowledged that maybe he went a little overboard was when Andrew was in seventh grade and he played him two years up with ninth graders. His teammates and opponents were nearing the end of their growth spurts and he was at the beginning of his, so the gap was dramatic.

"He’s playing against guys who are like 6-4, 6-5 and he’s like 5-7," Claude said. "You look at this picture and you say, 'What is this guy doing with his son?'”

Andrew acknowledged that year was a little much on him, but even then he learned how to function when he couldn't really get to the rim and he had a very difficult time on defense. It made him a better distributor and a better outside shooter and it obviously maintained his humility. The experience forced him to have an advanced basketball IQ and to have an advanced understanding of how to connect with his teammates. Even when he was playing up and even though he's not a particularly vocal person, he was usually the team captain.

"I definitely think it was one of those things that grew me as a player and challenged me," Nembhard said. "... Playing with the older guys, you have to get them involved to fit in and be respected. I could kinda fit in. Sometimes I was the best player. Sometimes I was one of the role guys. So it just prepared me for this moment to help winning in whatever way possible."

Once Andrew left home and left Canada for basketball reasons, all of those lessons came with him.

'We want to be in the best gym'

Nembhard grew up in Ontario during what will likely come to be known as a golden age for basketball development. He and other players in his age range were inspired by Steve Nash then Anthony Bennett and, in particular, Andrew Wiggins. When Wiggins, a Toronto native, was taken No. 1 overall in the 2014 draft, there was a growing sense among players in the province that anything was possible.

The impact was noticeable on the Team Canada roster at the FIBA World Cup last summer and the Paris Olympics this summer when the Canadiens went undefeated in group play before losing to eventual finalist France in the knockout round. The team was filled with now-established NBA stars who were teenagers in Ontario when Wiggins was drafted including Nembhard, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

"When Andrew (Wiggins) hit the stage it took everything to another level," said Gus Gymnopolous, who coached Wiggins and then Nembhard at Vaughan Secondary School. "At that moment it really elevated the high school kids’ perceptions of themselves here. Andrew was able to become No. 1 overall and Rookie of the Year, people were able to think that was a reality for Canadian kids. Now how far it’s come, we’re the second NBA producing country in the world outside of the U.S. That’s incredible."

Nembhard played with most of them in club travel basketball, community centers or rec games, so he knew he'd be pushed if he spent his whole high school career in the province. He spent his first two seasons playing for Gymnopolous at Vaughan, starring as a freshman to lead the school to a regional title before falling in the provincial tournament.

But Claude was always looking for ways to put Andrew in even more competitive situations and teams that would make him fight for opportunities. Claude and Andrew had developed a relationship with R.J. Barrett and his father, Rowan, a former pro player who had become an executive with Canada basketball. When R.J. transferred to American powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida prior to his sophomore year, Nembhard tried to follow. Montverde coach Kevin Boyle suggested Nembhard spend another year in Canada and he did, but Nembhard transferred there for his junior season.

"We always said, 'What's the best gym to be in?'" Claude said. "Montverde, that gym was a war. In that gym, every day, you played against a pro. It’s not nice in that gym. Those environments make you better."

As a junior, Nembhard joined a roster that included Barrett, Marcus Carr and Sandro Mamukelashvili and he indeed found that his path to playing time wasn't direct. Carr, who would go on to play at Pitt, Minnesota and Texas before going pro, was a senior.

But Nembhard was prepared for what it would be like to have to wait his turn and volunteered to come off the bench to make the roster work. Montverde's staff was impressed.

"He came down the first year wanting to be there and was asked to go back home for another year and that didn’t deter him," said Rae Miller, who was an assistant at Montverde at the time and now works for the Orlando Magic. "He comes back, it was still a loaded field, and he says, 'Let that guy start. I’m fine.' You see the maturity. You see the understanding. You see the ability to adapt and those are things that really allow him to be so effective in so many different ways with so many different situations."

Nembhard's first year at Montverde took a few rough turns, one of which was particularly terrifying. He missed time with a stress fracture in his foot, then found himself unable to keep food down after a practice in March of 2017. He was taken to a hospital in Orlando where it was discovered that he had a rare condition called volvulus, which causes the intestines to twist. He had to have part of the intestine removed and he went into septic shock after the procedure. He eventually stabilized, but he spent three weeks in the hospital and missed the GEICO national tournament in which Montverde lost to La Lumiere in the title game.

Nembhard lost 21 pounds through the experience, but the surgery worked and he was healthy by summer. The following season, he and Barrett led Montverde to the national title as Nembhard dished out 13 assists in the championship game win over the University School, also in Florida.

"Andrew was a mastermind at that because he was comfortable doing whatever," Miller said. "Especially his senior year, he played more on the ball because he had two terrific scorers on the wings he could really work well with. Whenever someone is not in the game or whatever the case may be, he just stepped up and did what needs to be done."

Nembhard's performance at Montverde turned him into one of the nation's top recruits, as he finished 23rd in the 247 Composite rankings in the 2018 recruiting class. He enrolled at Florida and found instant success, earning the starting point guard job as a freshman and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. He started again as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit that March ending the season before the NCAA Tournament.

After spending time at home with his family he decided to first enter the draft. He eventually withdrew to transfer to Gonzaga, joining a squad that had ended 2019-20 with a 31-2 overall record and the nation's No. 2 ranking. They were bringing back two of their top scorers in Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi and bringing in one of the best high school point guards in the U.S. in Jalen Suggs, but going to play for the most loaded team in the country fit with the Nembhard family's approach of always looking to play in the best gym.

Nembhard had to figure out how to make an impact with Suggs and Ayayi starting in the backcourt. He came off the bench for the first half of the season but was moved into the starting lineup with the Bulldogs deciding to run three guards. He didn't score all that much, averaging 9.2 points per game, but he provided more playmaking and was able to guard multiple positions. He was named All-West Coast Conference and WCC Sixth Man of the Year and helped them reach the NCAA title game where they lost to Baylor.

"I was supposed to sit out and everybody was in their place and in their role already," Nembhard said. "I kinda just tried to fit in and see what other things I could bring to the team whether it was defense or just getting another playmaker out there. I’ve always felt like I found a way to grow my role and become a bigger option."

The next year with Suggs, Ayayi and Kispert in the NBA, Nembhard took over as lead guard, but even then he focused on facilitating for others. He had to feed two All-Americans in the frontcourt in veteran Drew Timme and freshman superstar Chet Holmgren, plus a future NBA wing in Julian Strawther and high scoring transfer Rasir Bolton. He scored in double figures just once in the season's first 10 games, but he turned it on when he had to, posting 24 points in a key early season win over UCLA and scoring a combined 36 to go with 16 assists in the Bulldogs' two WCC Tournament wins to claim the event's MVP honors. They reached the Sweet 16 before stumbling against Arkansas.

After that, Nembhard declared for the draft, passing on his final year of eligibility to finally go to the league that all the lessons he learned about adaptability were made for.

"We always thought that Andrew would do better when he got to the NBA than he did collegiately or in high school, because now you’re surrounding him with the highest-level athletes," Gymnopolous said. "Everything he does really shows at the highest level. He just needed to get there."

Impacting winning

The Pacers weren't necessarily in need of a point guard heading into the 2022 draft, as they'd just acquired Haliburton a few months earlier in the Domantas Sabonis trade and they still had McConnell. But they'd been watching Nembhard since his time at Florida and they noticed that he played very well within a team concept and with great players and that he rarely made mistakes . So they took Nembhard with the first pick of the second round after getting a high-scoring wing with their No. 6 overall pick in Bennedict Mathurin.

Nembhard again went into the situation knowing that his path to playing time wasn't clear and he'd have to figure out a way to get on the floor.

"I saw Tyrese was here, we just got him so that position was pretty much impossible to get," Nembhard said. "T.J. was here, he’s a great backup so I was thinking, possibly, I could get that backup spot. But I also knew I could play beside Tyrese and I could provide some of that defensive impact beside him as well as playmaking and stuff I can do on offense. I was just thinking, 'Let me show as many different things as I can in terms of what I can do to impact the game and winning and see where they put me in.' I want to play at the end of the day. It doesn’t really matter where."

That was the exact attitude Claude was always looking to build in him.

"You play up for your whole life so when you get a situation where, 'I can’t be the one because Tyrese is here,'" Claude said. "'Well, I’m not going to go sit down and cry, I’m going to make it work.' That’s the mentality. My favorite saying is he’s always impacted winning. I don’t put him on all-star teams where he’s there for a show. Every team he’s been on, he’s impacted winning on that team."

And Nembhard did impact winning for the Pacers almost immediately. He proved in preseason camp that he could play off the ball and that he could be a physical defender. When Chris Duarte injured his ankle, the Pacers had to shake up their backcourt. Nembhard got his first start with the Pacers on Nov. 7, 2022 and scored 15 points in a surprise win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They won five of the first six games he started with the only loss coming to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Nembhard missed the next four games after that and he came off the bench in his next game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, but that was the game he hounded LeBron James on defense and then hit a buzzer-beating 3 over James' outstretched arms to win the game. Later in the week on that same West Coast trip, Haliburton sat out with an injury and Nembhard scored 31 points and dished out 13 assists to stun the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Nembhard's rookie season gave Rick Carlisle an idea of just how much he could do with him. Nembhard could defend every position and he showed no fear of taking on Hall-of-Fame caliber players, including James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. He was willing to take on any role on offense whether it required him to shoot or to defer, and he took on any assignment he was asked to without much discussion.

"Versatility is just such an important part of today's game that guys like Andrew are extremely valuable," Carlisle said. "He's so low-maintenance that you've gotta remind yourself that you need to let him know how much you appreciate his team-first approach. That's something I remind myself to do a lot."

The Pacers' additions after his rookie season forced Nembhard to change direction again. He opened the season as the backup point guard because the Pacers had signed another combo guard in Bruce Brown on a two-year, $45 million deal. On some level it meant more responsibility and more opportunity to dictate the game with the second unit but it also trimmed his minutes and it meant less opportunity for McConnell, with whom Nembhard has grown close.

But the Pacers had to change direction for several reasons. Brown missed time with knee issues, so Nembhard had to take his spot as the shooting guard again. Not long after Brown returned, Haliburton strained his hamstring and missed 10 of the next 11 games during which Brown was traded for Pascal Siakam. When Haliburton came back, he was on a minutes restriction and McConnell was coming off an illness, so Nembhard had to take a lot of the minutes when Haliburton was off the floor.

Finally, around the All-Star break, the Pacers settled into a rotation they could stick with: Nembhard playing next to Haliburton and often bringing the ball up so Haliburton could avoid double teams and attack from more advantaged positions. Having Nembhard in the starting lineup with Aaron Nesmith allowed the Pacers to put their top two perimeter defenders in the first unit and it made sure McConnell had a steady role as the backup point guard. With that group, the Pacers found late-season momentum and rode it to a No. 6 seed in the East and mild playoff upsets over the Bucks and Knicks.

"Drew is the perfect puzzle piece," Haliburton said. "If I go down, he can fill that role. When I'm playing, he can fill that off-guard spot. He guards the best player every night. He can guard 1 through 3, sometimes 4 depending on the size. Everybody would like to play with a guy like Andrew Nembhard just because of how smart he is. ... I'm really glad to have him as my backcourt mate going forward just because the fit is so perfect."

And after the playoffs, Nembhard is also seeing the value of looking to score. He's always thought of himself as pass first, perhaps a product of playing up and needing to make sure he fit in with bigger and older players. But in the playoffs, the coaching staff drilled into his head that Haliburton and Siakam would be facing heavy attention and others -- Nembhard in particular -- had to take advantage of the lesser defenders they'd be dealing with. After scoring just six points in a Game 1 loss to the Bucks in the first round, he scored in double figures in the next seven games. He failed to get 10 points in Game 1 and Game 2 losses to the Knicks, but then finished the playoffs with seven double-figure scoring games.

That attack-first mentality was there this summer when he scored 18 points for Canada in an Olympic group play win over Spain and it's shown up in the preseason as well.

"I think the opportunity was there in terms of how they were guarding us as well as it just opens my game up," Nembhard said. "I think it makes me more dangerous on the court, more of a threat. I think when you’re trying to score the ball, now guys gotta converge. Those passes I make naturally will just open up and I’ll fall into those. Having a score-first mindset really makes me a bigger threat out there."

There's a good chance his scoring numbers go up for Year 3, but even if they don't, what he gives them already makes him worth what they're paying him because he is exactly the easy fit on the roster his father built him to be.

"He just fits in wherever, he just never complains, comes to work, does his job, and he just loves basketball," Haliburton said. "I can always get down with a guy like that."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Perfect puzzle piece': Andrew Nembhard is whatever the Pacers need, whenever they need it