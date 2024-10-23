Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Love your workplace? Nominations extended for 2025 Central Indiana Top Workplaces awards

    By Scott Ferrell, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3wXB_0wINNRXC00

    Love where you work? There is still time to earn recognition as a 2025 Top Workplace in Central Indiana.

    For the 17th year, the Indy Star is honoring quality workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the area is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. So far, more than 150 employers in Central Indiana have already signed up. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it's public, private, non-profit, a school or government agency.

    The deadline has been extended to Nov. 29. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to indystar.com/nominate or call (317) 288-3410.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD7U1_0wINNRXC00

    Companies will be honored in spring 2025.

    Participation is free and there is no obligation to purchase any product or service. To qualify as a Central Indiana Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a 25-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through December.

    Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

    “Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

    For the 2024 awards, 130 employers in the region earned recognition as Top Workplaces and more than 23,000 employees gave survey responses.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Love your workplace? Nominations extended for 2025 Central Indiana Top Workplaces awards

