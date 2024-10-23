'You need to call me now': Delphi murder trial testimony reveals text from Libby's grandmother

THE LATEST: Find live coverage for Thursday, Oct. 24 here

Testimony continued Oct. 23 in the trial of Richard Allen in Delphi, Indiana.

Allen, 52, is accused of killing two teens who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, and were found dead the next day. He was arrested in 2022 and faces two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping in the deaths of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German .

On Tuesday, jurors watched an expanded version of the infamous " Bridge Guy " video, marking the first time prosecutors showed footage of a man ― whom they alleged is Allen ― following the teens.

Richard Allen's 2017 phone not among 23 of his devices law enforcement analyzed

When Indiana State Police Sgt. Christopher Cecil extracted data from 23 of Richard Allen's devices in November 2022, the month after his arrest for the killings of Abby and Libby, he found nothing tying Allen to the teens' deaths, he testified Wednesday afternoon. Cecil found only that someone had used Allen's devices to look up the girls on the Internet; there was no direct communication with or about the girls.

But Cecil said the phone Allen had used in 2017, when the girls were killed, wasn't one of the devices he had analyzed, implying Allen was using a different phone when he was arrested five and a half years after the killings. Prosecutor Nick McLeland noted that the 2017 phone's unique ID differed from Allen's phone in 2022.

At this remark, Allen sat and shook his head in frustration, a bitter smile crossing his face. He then leaned over to his defense attorney Andrew Baldwin to say something quietly. His defense did not contest McLeland's comments, however.

Cecil's main role as a prosecution witness Wednesday was to discuss the data he extracted and analyzed from Libby's phone to build a chronological timeline of events on Feb. 13, 2017, the day the girls were killed, and the following day.

Between about 4:06 p.m. Feb. 13 and 4:33 a.m. Feb. 14, Libby's phone received no short message service — SMS — messages. But the phone did receive iMessages, which iPhone users can send between one another using Internet connection instead of cellular service, as well as phone calls and Facetime calls.

At 4:33 a.m. Feb. 14, a flood of about 15 SMS messages reached Libby's phone. This indicates that some connection had been established with local cellphone towers at that time, not that the messages were all sent at 4:33 a.m.

Cecil said he doesn't have an explanation for why all those messages were received then.

Among other information Cecil was missing is why, during his data extraction from Libby's phone, he did not find a now-infamous photo of Abby crossing the Monon High Bridge taken at an estimated time of 2:07 p.m. on Feb. 13. Libby used Snapchat to take several other photos that Cecil found, but he couldn't locate this one from the cache of saved pictures. Instead, he had to estimate the time the widely circulated photo seen by Libby's friends and family was taken.

"I don't have an answer," Cecil said after jurors shared several questions about how Snapchat photos are stored.

Wednesday afternoon began with testimony from Sgt. Christopher Cecil, a former digital forensics expert for the Indiana State Police who provided jurors with a timeline of the girls' movements based on an analysis of the contents of Libby's iPhone.

At 1:38 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017, Libby called her father, named "Daddy-o" in her contacts list. Derrick German testified last week that Libby called him to ask him to pick them up from the Monon High Bridge trail later that afternoon.

At 1:41 p.m., while the girls were on the way to the trail, Libby posted a selfie on Snapchat. Abby was sitting in the back seat. Libby posted another selfie two minutes later. She was smiling, while Abby had a blank expression.

At 2:05 p.m., Libby posted a photo of the high bridge just before they crossed.

At 2:13 p.m., Cecil said, "a video was recorded."

The 43-second video, which jurors saw Tuesday, showed Abby crossing the bridge and a man ― the one who would later become widely known as the "Bridge Guy" and a primary suspect in the case ― following her. Prosecutors allege that man is Allen.

The last movement detected by the phone's Apple health app was at 2:32 p.m.

A text came from her grandmother, Becky Patty, at 4:06 p.m. Patty, along with relatives and others, had been searching for Abby and Libby for several hours.

"You need to call me now," Patty texted, adding multiple exclamation points.

Officials initially believed that the last signal the phone received was about 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, Cecil said. But a second analysis conducted earlier this year using more advanced programs found that the last signal was actually received at 4:33 a.m. on Feb. 14, Cecil testified.

At that time, Libby's phone received about 15 text messages at once.

Cecil said there was no indication that Libby's phone had been turned off, and it's unclear why the messages all came at once.

Dr. Roland Kohr, a semi-retired forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsies on the teens on Feb. 15, 2017, said Abby had a 2-inch laceration across her neck that damaged the left jugular vein. Kohr said the cut appeared to have been made from right to left.

Libby had at least four, maybe five, overlapping wounds on her neck, Kohr testified. Two of the cuts, one on each side, were lethal and hit arteries ― meaning blood would have spread several feet. Both of her hands were also bloody, Kohr said, suggesting that she might have grabbed her neck.

Kohr, who said he had performed between 7,700 and 7,800 autopsies in his career, estimated the teens lived four to 10 minutes after their throats were slashed, although they likely lost consciousness before dying.

Kohr also said there were no visible signs that the girls were sexually assaulted.

He testified this does not mean there was no sexual contact, just that "no trauma was left."

Sarah Carbaugh testified that she decided to drive on County Road 300 North, by the Monon High Bridge trail entrance, on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. It was a beautiful day and she was off work, she said, so she decided to scope out how many people were using the trail.

About 4 p.m., Carbaugh said she saw a group of people at the trail entrance looking stressed out.

Later, as she was heading east on the county road, she drove past a man who was walking hunched over, with both hands in his pocket.

"I saw a man covered in mud and blood," she testified.

Carbaugh described the man's demeanor as "sketchy." She said she looked at the man, whom she estimated was 3 feet away from her car, but he did not make eye contact with her.

But Carbaugh didn't tell police about the man for three weeks because she was scared, she testified. She later believed that the man she saw was the same man who came to be known as the "Bridge Guy."

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin sought to discredit Carbaugh by picking apart the statements she gave to police during three interviews.

Baldwin pointed out that Carbaugh mentioned the word "mud" 11 times during the first interview. She said the word 13 times during the second interview in June of 2017. The word "blood" was not in the transcript of either interview, Baldwin said, but Carbaugh insisted she remembers talking to investigators about it.

During the third interview two years later, in 2019, she mentioned the word "blood" 16 times but not the word "mud" or "muddy." Carbaugh said she talked about blood more because that's what investigators focused on during the interview.

The cross-examination was intense, with Carbaugh addressing the jury instead of Baldwin as she answered questions and later growing defensive and sarcastic. When Baldwin pointed out that her statements were not consistent, she said, "I guess not."

At one point, Baldwin questioned why Carbaugh didn't stop to help the man. Carbaugh said she didn't feel safe stopping to help a random man on the side of a county road.

Baldwin pointed out that Carbaugh had initially told police the man she saw wore a tan coat, but she later changed her mind after she saw the now-infamous video of the "Bridge Guy," who was seen wearing a blue jacket. Carbaugh said she might have thought the coat was tan because he was covered in mud.

Attorneys for a man charged in the 2017 killings of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German have made one more attempt to present parts of their alternative theory about the girls’ killings, according to court records.

In a motion filed Wednesday morning, attorneys Andrew Baldwin, Bradley Rozzi and Jennifer Auger requested to “admit certain evidence” previously denied from being shown to jurors. The attorneys in their filing cite testimony heard earlier this week during the trial as the reason for their request.

More than a year ago, the defense filed a lengthy memorandum in the case against the suspect, Richard Allen, in which they stated followers of Odinism , a pagan Norse religion adopted by some white nationalists, killed the teens as part of a ritual.

