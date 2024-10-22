Washington Township proposed redistricting. How will it impact your child's school

Washington Township Schools is proposing to redistrict its elementary and middle schools to better distribute students across its 10 campuses.

Despite earlier projections that Washington Township would start seeing a decline in its enrollment in the coming years, the district has seen a growth of over 700 students in the past two years.

That led to some schools starting to see too many students while others aren’t filling classrooms.

Last week Washington Township leaders explained the redistricting proposal to school board members, saying that the proposed changes would impact five schools – Westlane , Eastwood and Northview middle schools and Willow Lake and Greenbriar elementary schools – affecting around 277 students with school changes.

The changes would affect around 3% of the district’s total student population, or around 7% of the student population at the five affected schools.

More washington Township news: Washington Township chooses next superintendent, and he's a familiar face

Assistant Superintendent Sean Taylor, and soon-to-be future superintendent of Washington Township , explained last week that the proposed enrollment boundary changes were the most moderate changes they could make without disturbing too many students and without affecting bus routing too much.

“We're recommending a very conservative approach, while still feeling like we can address the problems that we set out to address,” Taylor said.

These changes would go into effect next school year if the board approves.

Proposed changes to Willow Lake and Greenbriar elementary boundaries

The changes to elementary school boundaries would only affect families attending Willow Lake or Greenbriar.

Willow Lake, the district’s newest elementary school, is nearly at full capacity with an enrollment of 749 students. Greenbriar Elementary is currently under-enrolled with an enrollment of 503 but has the capacity for 750 students.

The proposed changes to enrollment boundaries for those two schools would essentially move a large portion of the enrollment boundaries slated for Willow Lake to Greenbriar.

Families living in the Willow Lake boundary zones that are below 79 th Street and east of Ditch Road, as well as families living in the Williams Creek neighborhood, would be rezoned to go to Greenbriar.

Taylor said that even though the changes appear to make the enrollment boundary for Willow Lake the smallest in the district, its projected population would still be larger than Greenbriar’s.

If the proposed changes are approved, then that would mean that for the 2025-26 school year Greenbriar would have a projected enrollment of 570 and Willow Lake’s projected enrollment is 660 students.

No boundary changes for other elementary schools

The enrollment boundaries for Clearwater, Allisonville, Fox Hill, Spring Mill, Crooked Creek and Nora will not be changing.

Clearwater and Allisonville would still be near capacity but Taylor has suggested the district limit nonresident applications and in-district choice applications to these schools in the coming years.

Families who are attending their current school through the choice application process could remain if they’re in good standing and are approved in the renewal process.

Changes to Northview Middle School boundary

One of the main priorities for changing the enrollment boundaries for the district’s three middle schools was to eliminate “island” enrollment zones whenever possible and to give students the option to attend a school close to where they live.

This means changing the enrollment boundary for Eastwood Middle School that encompasses the areas from 91st Street to 96th Street and Meridian Street to the Monon Trail would now be under the enrollment boundary for Northview Middle School.

The neighborhoods affected by that change include Nora Pines, The Hub, College & Carlyle Court and Villages of Longwood.

Changes to Eastwood Middle School boundary

The boundaries that would change from Northview to now Eastwood Middle School boundaries include the Ravenswood neighborhood and the families who live From 71st Street to Broad Ripple Avenue on the west side of Keystone Avenue.

Changes to Westlane Middle School boundary

The Northview boundary changes that would now become a part of the Westlane enrollment boundary primarily affect families living in the most western part of the district, primarily in the 79 th and Harcourt Road areas.

If these changes are approved the enrollment projections for each school are Eastwood with 754 students, Northview with 910 students and Westlane with 845 students.

Eastwood would lose 90 students to Northview

Northview would lose 52 students to Eastwood and 84 students to Westlane.

Westlane wouldn’t lose any students.

Will Washington Township schools allow grandfathering?

No, the district said it would not be accommodating families who wish to spend their last year at the school they were originally zoned because that would be counterproductive to solving the issues.

The only exception to this rule is those dual language immersion students at Willow Lake since that program cannot be replicated in other elementary schools at the moment, Taylor said.

Is this plan set in stone?

Not yet. The district is now taking feedback from parents through online forms . Families needing a Spanish language form can also find it online at the district’s website.

District leaders will discuss the redistricting proposal again at their next school board meeting on Nov. 13, and the board is expected to vote on a final proposal at the Dec. 11 meeting.

Families wishing to see a more detailed map of the neighborhoods being impacted by the rezoning can view them on this specific neighborhood impact slide deck .

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter (X): @CarolineB_Indy.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Washington Township proposed redistricting. How will it impact your child's school