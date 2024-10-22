Taylor Swift's early November stop in Indianapolis might be cold, slightly drizzly

Taylor Swift fans might want to pack a Cardigan to keep from getting cold heading to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Eras Tour because ‘Tis the Damn Season for chilly weather.

Swift will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium for three nights beginning Friday, Nov. 1. Weather forecasts for the trio of shows show slightly chilly weather with some rain mixed in during the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for the Eras weekend are not ready, but AccuWeather, The Weather Channel and the Weather Underground all provide extended forecasts.

Taylor Swift’s Nov. 1 Indianapolis tour weather

The AccuWeather service predicts Friday’s temperatures to average around 70 degrees with lows dipping into the lower 50s. There’s a 55% chance of rain during the morning, and the skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

The Weather Channel’s forecast for the first Swift show in Indy predicts showers developing in the evening. Chance of rain will be 40% and nighttime temperatures will be around 51 degrees.

The Weather Underground forecasters are calling for morning showers with temps reaching 68 degrees. The low temps could dip down to the lower 50s.

Taylor Swift’s Nov. 2 Indianapolis tour weather

The AccuWeather’s forecast for Saturday shows high temperatures in the mid-60s with lows in the upper 40s. There’s a slim chance of rain with sun shining most of the day.

Saturday evening, according to The Weather Channel, will be about 47 degrees with increasing cloud coverage. Showers aren’t expected until around midnight.

The Weather Underground forecast predicts highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. There’s a chance of rain showers in the morning.

Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 Indianapolis tour weather

Sunday will be mostly sunny, according to AccuWeather, with highs in the upper 60s. The low temperatures could dip all the way into the upper 30s. Forecasters predict a 20% chance of rain.

The Weather Channel predicts evening temperatures in the mid 40s with occasional rain showers.

Forecasters at the Weather Underground show mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows could reach the mid 40s.

Last year’s early November weather

The beginning of November last year was crisp and dry . Reports from the National Weather Service show the average temperature on Nov. 1 was 37 degrees, Nov. 2 was 43 degrees and Nov. 3 was 48 degrees.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Taylor Swift's early November stop in Indianapolis might be cold, slightly drizzly