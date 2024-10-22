Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    'Can’t share any more info on that': How Colts coach Shane Steichen stole a key timeout

    By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLONb_0wGo8hV500

    Colts coach Shane Steichen stole another timeout on Sunday.

    A timeout Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likely found himself wishing he had at the end of the game, when Miami got the ball back with a six-point deficit and 1:51 left, but no way to stop the clock.

    Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Miami 4-yard line early in the fourth quarter, Steichen sent out the field goal unit, then suddenly sent kicker Matt Gay sprinting out to the left side, holder Rigoberto Sanchez trotting out to the slot and starting quarterback Anthony Richardson back into his normal spot under center.

    The Dolphins did not have the correct personnel to defend Richardson on the move. McDaniel called timeout. Gay then calmly kicked a 22-yard field goal, Steichen’s plan the whole time, after the quick delay.

    “That was a big one, there, obviously, because then they had no timeouts when they got the ball back,” Steichen said as the Dolphins used their two other timeouts to stop the clock when the Colts were on offense. “So it worked out, obviously, yesterday.”

    The Colts head coach has done this before.

    Steichen stole a timeout from Houston in the first meeting between the teams last year, then stole another a week later against Baltimore.

    The gambit might seem a little cheeky, a little bit of gamesmanship.

    Colts news: Welcome to the Anthony Richardson development season. It gets scary sometimes.

    But the Miami game proved there can be a payoff.

    “There’s opportunities for them,” Steichen said of stealing a timeout. “They usually don’t come up all the time, but there’s spots on the field, spots and situations in the game where you can use those things. Does it work every time? No, but it came to fruition (against Miami).”

    Steichen’s gambit puts the opposing head coach in a bind.

    McDaniel could just leave his field goal block unit on the field and call Steichen’s bluff, but then the Colts have a light box full of bigger, slower defenders on the field against Richardson in a spread-out formation, with plenty of space to run.

    If the defense packs into the middle, leaving Gay or one of the other “wide receivers” all by himself, the possibility remains that Richardson could snap a throw out there for the touchdown. Gay’s a kicker now, but he was a high-level striker in soccer as a kid, and he still believes in his athleticism.

    “That’s just elementary ball,” Gay said. “See ball, get ball. You know, for a second there, I thought, as Jalen Ramsey was going off the field, he was going to be marking me. I had a route planned for him, that I was going to get back on one of my old teammates. One of those fade balls in the corner, a jump ball, go up and get it, Michael Pittman-style.”

    Ramsey, now with the Dolphins, won a Super Bowl with Gay and the Los Angeles Rams.

    The kicker might have been joking about taking on one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

    “I’m not sure that’s the design,” Gay said. “But if they throw it my way, I’m going to go get it. I’d love for them to snap it and throw it to me. I’d love the opportunity, but that’s just one of the things we have drawn up. I can’t share any more info on that.”

    There is enough of a gambler in Steichen, though, that it’s fair to wonder if the Colts might flip it out to Gay if a defense ever leaves him completely uncovered.

    Or one of the other “receivers,” for that matter.

    “You know I ain’t telling you guys that,” Steichen said with a smile on Monday.

    (Truthfully, in this scenario, he'd likely have taken the delay of game penalty and kicked a 27-yard field goal instead of a 22-yarder but what fun is that to think about?)

    Maybe some defense will try to call Steichen’s bluff.

    Then Colts fans could get their answer.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Can’t share any more info on that': How Colts coach Shane Steichen stole a key timeout

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts vs. Texans preview
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star11 hours ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts RB will try to return to practice this week
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Tyrese Haliburton interviewed Barack Obama as host of JJ Redick's old podcast
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Colts honor 40-year reporter Mike Chappell. Typical Chap, he uses moment to remember Angie
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star14 hours ago
    Will Eras Tour merch be available before Taylor Swift arrives in Indianapolis? What to know
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star13 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    New cocktail bar | Swift tickets | Pacers eats
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star12 hours ago
    Mind Your Banners Special: Harry Lyles from ESPN GameDay
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star13 hours ago
    Our Taylor Swift bracket is down to 2 songs. Vote for the winner of Indy's favorite song.
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jim Irsay is giving away Eras Tour tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's how you could win
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Why Tyrese Haliburton (jokingly) blames Stephen Curry for his bad shooting night
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star5 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Ranking the Eastern Conference: Where will the Pacers finish in a crazy competitive race?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Finding healing in coaching: Retired NFL veteran Chris Dishman finds purpose after tragedy
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    'We apologize to the fans:' Why Lucas Oil Stadium roof was closed for Colts vs Dolphins
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    'Transformational change': WNBPA opts out of CBA to negotiate for higher salaries, benefits
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz7 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy