'Can’t share any more info on that': How Colts coach Shane Steichen stole a key timeout

Colts coach Shane Steichen stole another timeout on Sunday.

A timeout Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likely found himself wishing he had at the end of the game, when Miami got the ball back with a six-point deficit and 1:51 left, but no way to stop the clock.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Miami 4-yard line early in the fourth quarter, Steichen sent out the field goal unit, then suddenly sent kicker Matt Gay sprinting out to the left side, holder Rigoberto Sanchez trotting out to the slot and starting quarterback Anthony Richardson back into his normal spot under center.

The Dolphins did not have the correct personnel to defend Richardson on the move. McDaniel called timeout. Gay then calmly kicked a 22-yard field goal, Steichen’s plan the whole time, after the quick delay.

“That was a big one, there, obviously, because then they had no timeouts when they got the ball back,” Steichen said as the Dolphins used their two other timeouts to stop the clock when the Colts were on offense. “So it worked out, obviously, yesterday.”

The Colts head coach has done this before.

Steichen stole a timeout from Houston in the first meeting between the teams last year, then stole another a week later against Baltimore.

The gambit might seem a little cheeky, a little bit of gamesmanship.

Colts news: Welcome to the Anthony Richardson development season. It gets scary sometimes.

But the Miami game proved there can be a payoff.

“There’s opportunities for them,” Steichen said of stealing a timeout. “They usually don’t come up all the time, but there’s spots on the field, spots and situations in the game where you can use those things. Does it work every time? No, but it came to fruition (against Miami).”

Steichen’s gambit puts the opposing head coach in a bind.

McDaniel could just leave his field goal block unit on the field and call Steichen’s bluff, but then the Colts have a light box full of bigger, slower defenders on the field against Richardson in a spread-out formation, with plenty of space to run.

If the defense packs into the middle, leaving Gay or one of the other “wide receivers” all by himself, the possibility remains that Richardson could snap a throw out there for the touchdown. Gay’s a kicker now, but he was a high-level striker in soccer as a kid, and he still believes in his athleticism.

“That’s just elementary ball,” Gay said. “See ball, get ball. You know, for a second there, I thought, as Jalen Ramsey was going off the field, he was going to be marking me. I had a route planned for him, that I was going to get back on one of my old teammates. One of those fade balls in the corner, a jump ball, go up and get it, Michael Pittman-style.”

Ramsey, now with the Dolphins, won a Super Bowl with Gay and the Los Angeles Rams.

The kicker might have been joking about taking on one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

“I’m not sure that’s the design,” Gay said. “But if they throw it my way, I’m going to go get it. I’d love for them to snap it and throw it to me. I’d love the opportunity, but that’s just one of the things we have drawn up. I can’t share any more info on that.”

There is enough of a gambler in Steichen, though, that it’s fair to wonder if the Colts might flip it out to Gay if a defense ever leaves him completely uncovered.

Or one of the other “receivers,” for that matter.

“You know I ain’t telling you guys that,” Steichen said with a smile on Monday.

(Truthfully, in this scenario, he'd likely have taken the delay of game penalty and kicked a 27-yard field goal instead of a 22-yarder but what fun is that to think about?)

Maybe some defense will try to call Steichen’s bluff.

Then Colts fans could get their answer.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Can’t share any more info on that': How Colts coach Shane Steichen stole a key timeout