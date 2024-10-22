Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Here's when and where Marion County residents can vote early in the general election

    By Katie Wiseman, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BF9M2_0wGo8c5S00

    Early voting started on Oct. 8. In Marion County. Voters can vote at any polling location in the county, regardless of their address, but there are only a few early voting spots.

    Here is where you can go to vote early in Indianapolis, according to Indy Votes .

    What not to wear to vote: Check your signs and outfit before heading for the polls.

    Indianapolis early voting locations

    Where to vote early through Nov. 4:

    Where to vote early from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3:

    Early voting in Indiana: If you're registered to vote, you can still vote absentee

    When is election day 2024?

    The 2024 general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Who is on the ballot in Indiana?

    Check out IndyStar's voter guide for information on who is running in our local elections.

    Indiana voter guide: Who's running for Congress, Statehouse, governor, AG and school board

    Trending news reporter Cheryl V. Jackson contributed to this report.

    Katie Wiseman is a trending news reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's when and where Marion County residents can vote early in the general election

