    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Unhealthy levels of particle pollution activates Knozone Action Day for Indianapolis

    By Jade Jackson, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    People in Central Indiana with asthma, COPD, heart disease and other similar diagnoses should avoid time spent outdoors today and Tuesday due to fine particulate matter, according to the Indianapolis Office of S u stainability .

    The office is issuing a Knozone Action Day for sensitive demographics. The current air quality forecast indicates that levels of fine particulates in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range are possible starting around 8 p.m. Monday and lasting until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KJSS_0wGBFem300

    Everyone should reduce their times outdoors, but at these levels specifically, people with heart or lung disease, children, older adults, and active people should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

    Current weather conditions have allowed for mostly clear skies for the last several days and that is expected to cause stagnant conditions overnight. That combined with light winds may cause an increase in fine particles at the surface across parts of Indianapolis.

    The last Knozone Action Day: Stay inside, Knozone Action Day extended due to high temperatures

    According to the office, 11% of Marion County adults suffer from asthma, and 7.5% suffer from COPD; meaning nearly 1 in 5 community members is at greater risk for severe symptoms due to poor air quality.

    Here's how people can contribute to better air quality

    • Avoid vehicle idling, including when in drive-thru lanes or picking up carry-out.
    • Drive less: use active forms of transportation like walking or biking (utilizing Pacers Bikeshare's IndyRides Free pass!).
    • Utilize public transportation or carpool with services such as IndyGo or Commuter Connect .
    • Wait to refuel and use gas-powered lawn equipment until temperatures are cooler.
    • Combine errands to reduce number of trips.
    • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
    • Delay use of garden, household, and workshop chemicals until air has returned to healthy levels.

    Jade Jackson is a Public Safety Reporter for the Indianapolis Star. You can email her at Jade.Jackson@IndyStar.com and follow her on X, formally Twitter @IAMJADEJACKSON.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Unhealthy levels of particle pollution activates Knozone Action Day for Indianapolis

