Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans betting odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The Indianapolis Colts face their first AFC South rematch of the season when they visit the Houston Texans in NFL Week 8 action. After a couple of close, low-scoring wins, the Colts (4-3) can tie the Texans (5-2) for the division lead with an upset victory.

Bettors aren't counting on that.

Houston, which is coming off a narrow loss to Green Bay in quarterback C.J. Stroud 's worst game of the season, is a 6-point favorite at home.

Despite the big spread, 87% of the early money has Houston covering, according to BetMGM. Bettors also expect Stroud to bounce back and Joe Mixon to keep churning, with 68% of the money favoring over 46.5 total points. Moneyline bets are almost unanimous for Houston (94%).

The Texans beat the host Colts in the season opener as Mixon ran wild (159 yards, 1 touchdown) and Stroud (234 passing yards, 2 TDs) played well, overcoming a few huge Colts touchdown plays (60- and 54-yard passes).

What could change this line? The Colts hope running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive linemen DeForest Buckner can return from lingering injuries, as well as linebacker E.J. Speed. Five Houston defensive starters missed its Week 7 game. Their status bears watching.

Growing pains: Why Colts coach Shane Steichen felt like he failed Anthony Richardson

Prime-time slot: Colts play their way onto Sunday Night Football

Colts-Texans betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite : Texans by 6 points

Colts are 6-1 against the spread; Texans are 3-4 ATS (covering their past 3).

Over/under : 46.5 total points

Colts have had 3 games go over, 4 under (including their past 2); Texans have had 2 games go over, 5 under.

Moneyline : Colts +225, Texans -275

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Texans a 62.1% chance of winning.

When do the Colts play the Texans in NFL Week 8?

1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Where can I watch Colts vs Texans? How to watch NFL Week 8 game

CBS

How to stream, watch Texans-Colts game for NFL Week 8

The Colts-Texans matchup will stream on the Paramount+ at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. The app is available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play . Fans can also download NFL+ in the Apple App Store or on Google Play .

How to listen to NFL Week 8 Texans-Colts game on radio, streaming

Radio : 93.5, 97.1, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analysis) and Larra Overton (sideline reporting)

Streaming : SiriusXM Channels 381, 813

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans betting odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?