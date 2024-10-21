Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans betting odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

    By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4b94_0wGAuAoX00

    The Indianapolis Colts face their first AFC South rematch of the season when they visit the Houston Texans in NFL Week 8 action. After a couple of close, low-scoring wins, the Colts (4-3) can tie the Texans (5-2) for the division lead with an upset victory.

    Bettors aren't counting on that.

    Houston, which is coming off a narrow loss to Green Bay in quarterback C.J. Stroud 's worst game of the season, is a 6-point favorite at home.

    Despite the big spread, 87% of the early money has Houston covering, according to BetMGM. Bettors also expect Stroud to bounce back and Joe Mixon to keep churning, with 68% of the money favoring over 46.5 total points. Moneyline bets are almost unanimous for Houston (94%).

    The Texans beat the host Colts in the season opener as Mixon ran wild (159 yards, 1 touchdown) and Stroud (234 passing yards, 2 TDs) played well, overcoming a few huge Colts touchdown plays (60- and 54-yard passes).

    What could change this line? The Colts hope running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive linemen DeForest Buckner can return from lingering injuries, as well as linebacker E.J. Speed. Five Houston defensive starters missed its Week 7 game. Their status bears watching.

    Growing pains: Why Colts coach Shane Steichen felt like he failed Anthony Richardson

    Prime-time slot: Colts play their way onto Sunday Night Football

    Colts-Texans betting odds

    via BetMGM

    Favorite : Texans by 6 points

    Colts are 6-1 against the spread; Texans are 3-4 ATS (covering their past 3).

    Over/under : 46.5 total points

    Colts have had 3 games go over, 4 under (including their past 2); Texans have had 2 games go over, 5 under.

    Moneyline : Colts +225, Texans -275

    ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Texans a 62.1% chance of winning.

    When do the Colts play the Texans in NFL Week 8?

    1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Where can I watch Colts vs Texans? How to watch NFL Week 8 game

    CBS

    How to stream, watch Texans-Colts game for NFL Week 8

    The Colts-Texans matchup will stream on the Paramount+ at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. The app is available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play . Fans can also download NFL+ in the Apple App Store or on Google Play .

    How to listen to NFL Week 8 Texans-Colts game on radio, streaming

    Radio : 93.5, 97.1, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analysis) and Larra Overton (sideline reporting)

    Streaming : SiriusXM Channels 381, 813

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans betting odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colts Jaylon Carlies injury update: Out with ankle injury
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    'I heard them': Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson responds to fans booing
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts RB will try to return to practice this week
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Tyrese Haliburton interviewed Barack Obama as host of JJ Redick's old podcast
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star23 hours ago
    'We apologize to the fans:' Why Lucas Oil Stadium roof was closed for Colts vs Dolphins
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star19 hours ago
    Jim Irsay is giving away Eras Tour tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's how you could win
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star22 hours ago
    Our Taylor Swift bracket is down to 2 songs. Vote for the winner of Indy's favorite song.
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Who should be guest picker on College GameDay at Indiana on Saturday? We've got options
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Colts tight end Dallas Clark is inducted into Ring of Honor with all-star cast
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Colts have a 6-11 offensive tackle prospect: Meet Jack Wilson
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Ranking the Eastern Conference: Where will the Pacers finish in a crazy competitive race?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    'Transformational change': WNBPA opts out of CBA to negotiate for higher salaries, benefits
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy