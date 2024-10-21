Indianapolis traffic: Here's what road closures to expect this week on I-465 and I-65

The Indiana Department of Transportation said this week drivers will be met with a mix of overnight detours and extended closures as work on the I-465 and I-69 projects continue.

Here’s what you need to know to navigate the week ahead smoothly.

What to expect this week

Expect an overnight left-lane closure on westbound I-465 between US 31 (East Street) and Meridian Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 25, for bridge work.

Here's a reminder

Traffic will be reduced by one lane on northbound and southbound I-69 between County Line Road and Southport Road from 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for pavement shoulder work.

The western half of the Harding Street/I-465 interchange closedSept. 30 and will be closed for up to 60 days. It's been 21 days so far with 39 to go.

This work includes ramp reconstruction for the eastbound I-465 exit ramp to Harding Street, and the Harding Street entrance ramp to westbound I-465.

The southbound US 31/East Street entrance ramp to westbound I-465 will remain closed into late 2024.

I-69 Finish Line

The I-69 Finish Line program is the sixth and final section of the Interstate 69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. The project will upgrade the existing State Road 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program fully funded the project and accelerated construction by three years. I-69 Finish Line is on track to open to traffic in late 2024 with the hopes of improving safety and reducing travel time.

Notice police along I-465? Here's what it means

As part of the state's "Clear Path 465" project, Indiana State Police noted that drivers should expect police presence near construction zones along I-465. The high visibility of officers is meant to slow down drivers, allow quick response to incidents on I-465 and address traffic queue issues.

Find current Indianapolis traffic conditions

Drivers are advised to use 511.in.org to plan their trips.

INDOT Trafficwise Map

