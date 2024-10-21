Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Letters: Pacers can't separate Danny Lopez from his political campaign

    By Amanda Vance,

    2 days ago

    Having read sports columnist Gregg Doyel's column on Danny Lopez's anti-trans ad and seen the ad and the response from Pacers Sports & Entertainment, I am deeply disappointed.

    How does an organization say that the political campaign of Lopez and the role of Lopez at PS&E are two separate things? How do they ignore that part of his role is overseeing diversity initiatives? How do they ignore the harm they are doing to communities they are pretending to be inclusive to and supportive of? How would Lopez's attitudes towards trans children in sports NOT affect his role in an organization that claims to back LGBTQ+ communities?

    As a huge fan of both the Pacers and the Fever, I am deeply disconcerted to find that the organization does not support this community and will back down from any issues in this direction that come to light in the future. Clearly everything they have said on this subject has been nothing but lip service.

    Our community and our kids deserve better. Do better, Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

    Amanda Vance lives in Fort Wayne.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Pacers can't separate Danny Lopez from his political campaign

