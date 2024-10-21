Our Taylor Swift bracket is down to 2 songs. Vote for the winner of Indy's favorite song.

We don't know about you, but we are feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time as the IndyStar best Taylor Swift song bracket is down to the final two songs as Indianapolis prepares to welcome the global pop star in less than two weeks.

Pick your favorite: "All Too Well" or "Love Story."

From the "Red" album, "All Too Well" is the epitome of heartbreak. The song resurrected as a Swiftie favorite in 2021 when Swift released the 10-minute version she wrote before trimming it down to five minutes for the original album. Swift's short film for the song, which she directed and starred in, won several awards and has 102 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, "Love Story" is all about the first feelings of love, specifically teenage love. Swift wrote the song when she was in her teen years for her second studio album, "Fearless," playing off Romeo and Juliet's famous but tragic love story. It's become a go-to for dance parties, and Swift was spotted dancing to it at a Las Vegas club with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift should perform both in her concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 1, 2 and 3 . But only one will be crowned Indy's favorite Taylor Swift song.

Vote below and come back next week to find out the winner.

