Leaf litter can block storm drains. Here's how to help

( This article was originally published Oct. 2, 2023. )

It’s that time of year again, when Hoosiers trade lawn mowers for leaf blowers.

For this edition of Scrub Hub , we’re looking at a rather small fall chore but one that is important for keeping roads safe and protecting water quality: Preventing leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste from clogging storm drains.

We’ve spoken with experts around Indy and consulted local best practices to answer: Why is it important to keep storm drains clear?

Short Answer: Prevent ponding and flooding on the streets

Storm drains are an important part of keeping Indy’s roadways safe and passable. Falling leaves, lawn clippings and other debris can block drains in the street. And in Indianapolis, residents are responsible for the drains adjacent to their property.

Harrison Rice, with Indy’s DPW , said it is important to reduce the amount of yard waste entering and clogging drains. If a drain is fully clogged, that water backs up and causes ponding and flooding, sometimes making roads impassable.

Summer Keown, with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, said how often you need to clear debris away from a drain can depend on different factors. KIB’s Adopt-A-Block program suggests volunteers check regularly , but if an area is normally pretty clean they can go out every other week or once a month.

“If it’s just starting to rain and you notice the debris and have some time, save yourself a lot of problems in the neighborhood by being proactive,” Keown said.

The Indiana State Police recognize the dangers of driving through flooded streets and advise motorists to not drive through any flowing flood waters. Even standing water can affect a vehicle’s braking.

Long Answer: Reducing pollution into freshwater systems.

Aside from making roads unsafe, that yard waste ends up in our freshwater systems.

Jill Hoffman, executive director of the White River Alliance, said stormwater is one of the largest sources of pollution in the White River watershed.

“Between Marion County and southern Hamilton County, we have over 10,000 stormwater outfall pipes that shunt polluted urban runoff into the river without treatment,” Hoffman wrote in an email to IndyStar. “And, watershed-wide there are 1000s more. By sheer number, industrial and wastewater pipe discharges pale in comparison to stormwater.”

Organic matter like leaves and grass clippings break down and release nutrients into the water contributing to the growth of algae, Hoffman wrote. Algal blooms can not only affect the dissolved oxygen in the water, which can harm wildlife, but contributes to poor odor and taste and increase treatment costs.

The White River Alliance has a drain steward program where interested Hoosiers can volunteer to keep a nearby storm drain clear of debris.

The city’s “Only Rain Down the Drain” campaign is also focused on motivating Indy residents to clean leaves, litter and debris from drains. The city recommends composting yard waste, sweeping up grass clippings and running downspouts into a yard rather than hard, impervious surfaces that allow water to flow into streets.

If you’re motivated to take things a step further, the StormWater Action Team through the White River Alliance is a chance for neighbors to come together on a given day to clean drains, educate the neighborhood and inspire others to help.

The alliance will provide door hangers, gloves, bags and safety vests for the cleanup day.

KIB also offers tools for Adopt-A-Block volunteers to clean out drains such as shovels, push brooms and industrial dust pans.

It’s best to collect the debris in a trash bag and dispose of it in a bin with a lid. That way the debris won’t blow back out onto the street.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Leaf litter can block storm drains. Here's how to help