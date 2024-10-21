Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25

Each week readers vote on central Indiana students nominated by their schools for excellence in the classroom and beyond.

Readers can vote for their favorite student throughout the week at the bottom of this article on IndyStar.com, with polling closing at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24. Winners will be announced Friday.

This contest aims to introduce readers not just to the student who winds up winning but to all of the highly accomplished nominees.

Here's what nominating school leaders had to say about this week's nominees:

E’Vaia Bank, a freshman at BELIEVE Circle City High School. E’Vaia is a 9th-grade honors student who has demonstrated autonomy through her success in all of her courses, including honors classes. She’s excelling in her dual enrollment class as a freshman as well. She is a leader in her village and among her peers.

Bianka Reid, a junior at Franklin Central High School. Bianka is a manager at McCormick's Cafe (an in-house coffee shop run as part of our FACS department), and she is enthusiastic about her job. I have seen her go above and beyond by getting adorable extras, like Halloween-themed sprinkles, to add a personal touch to the customer's drinks. However, what is most impressive about Bianka is how she used her experience at the school's cafe to get a job at a cafe in the community. Bianka, I'm so proud of your hard work!

Savannah Fisher, a freshman at Cascade High School. Savannah’s growth in Algebra has been remarkable. While she may not be comfortable speaking up in class, her quiet confidence is building, and she’s already begun helping her peers. Savannah is just beginning to tap into her potential, and it’s exciting to see her flourish!

Ava Campbell, a senior at Southport High School. Ava was recently nominated to represent Southport High School for the prestigious Wells Scholarship - a free ride to Indiana University, where she plans to attend and pursue a degree in journalism. This nomination alone speaks volumes about her academic dedication. Throughout her high school career, Ava has taken on challenging coursework and excelled in every aspect. In addition to her difficult academic load, she serves as the editor of our school journal, where she gets the chance to showcase her leadership and passion for writing. Ava has consistently found a way to balance her schoolwork with a busy extracurricular schedule, demonstrating her time management skills and work ethic, which makes her a strong candidate for this recognition.

Esther Niang, a freshman at Roncalli High School. Resource teacher Monica Dodson states that "Esther is a very hard worker and uses her time wisely in resource. She is kind to both teachers and peers, and very helpful. She is always willing to lend a hand when a student seems to be struggling."

Evelyn Kemp, a sophomore at North Central High School. Evelyn is a committed and hardworking student. At North Central High School she is the music committee chair on the Student Council, the NC Pop Tab program coordinator, is on the Quiz Bowl team and Career Coaching Grant Leadership team. She coordinated a school-wide voter registration drive. Beyond school, Evelyn was the delegation president for the 23-24 Indiana Youth and Government Program, a member of the State Senator Fady Qaddoura’s 23-24 Youth Advisory Council, and a volunteer at the Indiana State Museum. Evelyn seeks opportunities to grow and advocates for others.

Griffin Presler, a sophomore at Ben Davis High School. Griffin was struggling in physics at the beginning of the school year. At the first progress report, he was failing because of some missing assignments and other low grades. He has stayed after school with me several times and at almost every study table working with Chad Kennedy to improve his grade. Griffin is now passing physics with a B because of his hard work, focus, and persistence. Griffin has tackled this barrier in a giant way. He is a true example of what it means to be a Giant!

Alexandria Green, a senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. Alexandria Green is being recognized for her exceptional leadership across the Tindley Band, Soccer team, and student council, along with her participation in the Debutante Cotillion hosted by the Ivy Endowment and the Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her dedication, hard work, and ability to represent herself well in various roles make her an outstanding student leader who consistently inspires her peers. Alexandria’s passion for uplifting others and her proactive approach to problem-solving set her apart as someone who leads with empathy and thoughtfulness.

Luke Moster, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Luke is an excellent leader and is very approachable. His focus is on the Lord, and it shows through his daily actions and how he speaks. He has a remarkable ability to inspire those around him, fostering a sense of community and collaboration. His genuine kindness and unwavering integrity make him a role model for many. Truly, he is a fine young man!

Marcella Lee, a senior at Shortridge High School. Marcella has excelled in both sports and extracurriculars while maintaining a 4.13 average. She is a member of both the National English Honor Society and the National Honor Society. These are our most esteemed organizations at Shortridge. Marcella is also a valued member of our track and field program. As a junior, she was a conference champion in both the shot put and discus. Beyond sports, Marcella works. She has been employed at Wendy’s and currently works at Indy Popcorn World. She has an entrepreneurial spirit and was able to nurture that by attending a BOSS camp, which aims to grow the entrepreneurial skills of young people. Her teachers say that she is humble and reserved while continuously striving to be the best. She works well with others, communicates easily, is trusted by faculty and staff, and is a caring person.

Bini Hopper, a senior at Herron-Riverside High School. Bini Hopper is the ideal candidate for Student of the Week, exemplifying what it means to be a dedicated scholar and athlete. With an impressive 4.13 GPA, Bini has taken on the challenge of five AP classes, including AP United States History and AP Environmental Science, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence and preparation for the demands of university life. Beyond academics, he is a year-round athlete, playing soccer and basketball, where he not only showcases his athletic skills but also embodies leadership and teamwork. Bini understands the value of discipline in both his studies and sports, inspiring his peers to strive for greatness. His relentless pursuit of success in all areas makes him a standout choice for this honor!

