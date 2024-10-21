Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25

    By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4t2o_0wFKH7QV00

    Each week readers vote on central Indiana students nominated by their schools for excellence in the classroom and beyond.

    Readers can vote for their favorite student throughout the week at the bottom of this article on IndyStar.com, with polling closing at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24. Winners will be announced Friday.

    This contest aims to introduce readers not just to the student who winds up winning but to all of the highly accomplished nominees.

    Here's what nominating school leaders had to say about this week's nominees:

    E’Vaia Bank, a freshman at BELIEVE Circle City High School. E’Vaia is a 9th-grade honors student who has demonstrated autonomy through her success in all of her courses, including honors classes. She’s excelling in her dual enrollment class as a freshman as well. She is a leader in her village and among her peers.

    Bianka Reid, a junior at Franklin Central High School. Bianka is a manager at McCormick's Cafe (an in-house coffee shop run as part of our FACS department), and she is enthusiastic about her job. I have seen her go above and beyond by getting adorable extras, like Halloween-themed sprinkles, to add a personal touch to the customer's drinks. However, what is most impressive about Bianka is how she used her experience at the school's cafe to get a job at a cafe in the community. Bianka, I'm so proud of your hard work!

    Savannah Fisher, a freshman at Cascade High School. Savannah’s growth in Algebra has been remarkable. While she may not be comfortable speaking up in class, her quiet confidence is building, and she’s already begun helping her peers. Savannah is just beginning to tap into her potential, and it’s exciting to see her flourish!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kiDF_0wFKH7QV00

    Ava Campbell, a senior at Southport High School. Ava was recently nominated to represent Southport High School for the prestigious Wells Scholarship - a free ride to Indiana University, where she plans to attend and pursue a degree in journalism. This nomination alone speaks volumes about her academic dedication. Throughout her high school career, Ava has taken on challenging coursework and excelled in every aspect. In addition to her difficult academic load, she serves as the editor of our school journal, where she gets the chance to showcase her leadership and passion for writing. Ava has consistently found a way to balance her schoolwork with a busy extracurricular schedule, demonstrating her time management skills and work ethic, which makes her a strong candidate for this recognition.

    Recent School news: Washington Township chooses next superintendent, and he's a familiar face

    Esther Niang, a freshman at Roncalli High School. Resource teacher Monica Dodson states that "Esther is a very hard worker and uses her time wisely in resource. She is kind to both teachers and peers, and very helpful. She is always willing to lend a hand when a student seems to be struggling."

    Evelyn Kemp, a sophomore at North Central High School. Evelyn is a committed and hardworking student. At North Central High School she is the music committee chair on the Student Council, the NC Pop Tab program coordinator, is on the Quiz Bowl team and Career Coaching Grant Leadership team. She coordinated a school-wide voter registration drive. Beyond school, Evelyn was the delegation president for the 23-24 Indiana Youth and Government Program, a member of the State Senator Fady Qaddoura’s 23-24 Youth Advisory Council, and a volunteer at the Indiana State Museum. Evelyn seeks opportunities to grow and advocates for others.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB2Vc_0wFKH7QV00

    Griffin Presler, a sophomore at Ben Davis High School. Griffin was struggling in physics at the beginning of the school year. At the first progress report, he was failing because of some missing assignments and other low grades. He has stayed after school with me several times and at almost every study table working with Chad Kennedy to improve his grade. Griffin is now passing physics with a B because of his hard work, focus, and persistence. Griffin has tackled this barrier in a giant way. He is a true example of what it means to be a Giant!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zawAw_0wFKH7QV00

    Alexandria Green, a senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. Alexandria Green is being recognized for her exceptional leadership across the Tindley Band, Soccer team, and student council, along with her participation in the Debutante Cotillion hosted by the Ivy Endowment and the Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her dedication, hard work, and ability to represent herself well in various roles make her an outstanding student leader who consistently inspires her peers. Alexandria’s passion for uplifting others and her proactive approach to problem-solving set her apart as someone who leads with empathy and thoughtfulness.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LezJ1_0wFKH7QV00

    Luke Moster, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Luke is an excellent leader and is very approachable. His focus is on the Lord, and it shows through his daily actions and how he speaks. He has a remarkable ability to inspire those around him, fostering a sense of community and collaboration. His genuine kindness and unwavering integrity make him a role model for many. Truly, he is a fine young man!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr6bH_0wFKH7QV00

    Marcella Lee, a senior at Shortridge High School. Marcella has excelled in both sports and extracurriculars while maintaining a 4.13 average. She is a member of both the National English Honor Society and the National Honor Society. These are our most esteemed organizations at Shortridge. Marcella is also a valued member of our track and field program. As a junior, she was a conference champion in both the shot put and discus. Beyond sports, Marcella works. She has been employed at Wendy’s and currently works at Indy Popcorn World. She has an entrepreneurial spirit and was able to nurture that by attending a BOSS camp, which aims to grow the entrepreneurial skills of young people. Her teachers say that she is humble and reserved while continuously striving to be the best. She works well with others, communicates easily, is trusted by faculty and staff, and is a caring person.

    Keep up with school news: Sign up for Study Hall, IndyStar's free weekly education newsletter.

    Bini Hopper, a senior at Herron-Riverside High School. Bini Hopper is the ideal candidate for Student of the Week, exemplifying what it means to be a dedicated scholar and athlete. With an impressive 4.13 GPA, Bini has taken on the challenge of five AP classes, including AP United States History and AP Environmental Science, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence and preparation for the demands of university life. Beyond academics, he is a year-round athlete, playing soccer and basketball, where he not only showcases his athletic skills but also embodies leadership and teamwork. Bini understands the value of discipline in both his studies and sports, inspiring his peers to strive for greatness. His relentless pursuit of success in all areas makes him a standout choice for this honor!

    Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter (X): @CarolineB_Indy.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Tyrese Haliburton interviewed Barack Obama as host of JJ Redick's old podcast
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star19 hours ago
    Who should be guest picker on College GameDay at Indiana on Saturday? We've got options
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Finding healing in coaching: Retired NFL veteran Chris Dishman finds purpose after tragedy
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Colts play their way onto Sunday Night Football: Game at Vikings moved to 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 3
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    DeForest Buckner injury update: Colts DT expected to return from IR this week
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Colts have a 6-11 offensive tackle prospect: Meet Jack Wilson
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy