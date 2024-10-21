Indiana Pacers bold predictions: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, more

When last season began, the Pacers had their sights set on returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The front office and coaching staff had bigger ideas for the future and they met prior to the season to discuss what it would take to reach the Eastern Conference finals at some point in the next three years.

But by the end of the season, they were already there. The Pacers reached the playoffs as a No. 6 seed and authored mild upsets of the No. 3 Bucks and No. 2 Knicks before falling to the eventual NBA champion Celtics in the Pacers' first Eastern Conference finals trip since 2014.

Even the boldest predictions of last year for the Pacers probably wouldn't have seen that coming nor imagine them reaching the first In-Season Tournament finals.

But with the understanding that a number of these could easily be proven wrong, we offer five bold predictions for the Pacers' 2024-25 season.

Indiana Pacers roster predictions: Projected depth chart, lineup

The Pacers will be better but not advance as far

Throughout last season, the Pacers still had the ability to surprise some people.

During their In-Season Tournament finals run in December that included wins over the Eastern Conference favorite Celtics and Bucks, they were the talk of the NBA, but they lost five of seven games shortly thereafter to fall to .500. They rallied back in early January before Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury but they spent most of the season looking like a likely playoff team but one that belonged somewhere in the middle of the pack.

This year, everyone will see them coming. Teams such as Boston, Milwaukee and New York in particular but also the rest of the top teams in both the East and West will come to games more motivated knowing they're dealing with a conference finalist. But the Pacers will also see everyone else coming. They'll be aware they're dealing with expectations and they'll know that teams toward the bottom of the standings -- teams that will be in the position the Hornets, Spurs, Wizards, Trail Blazers and others were last year -- will be coming for them. They'll know those teams can do damage and that every game will matter in the Eastern Conference standings. And they'll still have the same confidence to believe they can take out the league's best teams, because they've done it before and they still have almost all of the same guys who did it last year with one of their best players -- Pascal Siakam -- more integrated than he was a year ago. The offense might be a little less prolific because opponents will gear up for them, but continuity should at least help them enough to make them a more respectable defense. One that can finish, say 20th or 21st in the league in defensive efficiency.

It says here that that ultimately leads to the Pacers earning more wins than they earned a year ago. After going 47-35 last year, they'll crack the 50-win mark for the first time since 2013-14. But it also says here that it will only be enough to earn the No. 4 seed in the East with the Knicks and Philadelphia having invested big enough to earn themselves the No. 2 and 3 seeds. And that will mean the Pacers will play the Celtics one round earlier than they did last year and meet the same fate.

Pascal Siakam will earn another All-Star nod

Siakam was a Pacer for close to a week last season before he participated in a practice and he didn't have many more of those before the season reached the All-Star break. Tyrese Haliburton was available for Siakam's first game, but Haliburton aggravated his strained hamstring that night, missed the next five and was on a minutes restriction through much of February.

All of this is to say Siakam spent much of his half-season with the Pacers learning on the fly and he was dominant anyway. In the 41 games he played in the regular season, he led the team with 21.3 points per game and rebounds at 7.8. His 3.7 assists put him fourth on the squad with only their three point guards -- Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell -- ahead of him. His shooting efficiency figures were among the best on the team and the best of his career.

Siakam has said since he signed his four-year, $189 million contract that he expects a full training camp to make a difference in terms of his understanding of how to work within the offense and his teammates' understanding of how to utilize him. His scoring numbers might only go up so much with the Pacers' offense so heavily based on ball movement, but if he's the team's leading scorer and one of its most efficient and the Pacers are winning, he'll be rewarded at All-Star voting time and then again when it comes time for All-NBA consideration.

So will Tyrese Haliburton

Just as the Pacers will be more of a marked team, Tyrese Haliburton will be more of a marked man. Opponents started firing ball-screen blitzes and full-court pressure his way after his sensational performance in the In-Season tournament and they never really stopped so the Pacers had to adjust by working him off the ball. The February trade of Buddy Hield also forced him off of his game some, as Haliburton realized he was simultaneously his team's best distributor and its best movement shooter and he had to figure out how to exist in both of those roles and he had to do it while nursing the hamstring strain that took him out of action in early January.

Haliburton enters 2024-25 fully healthy and with a better understanding of what's coming. There's certainly no way to guarantee that he'll get through this season unscathed from an injury perspective after he's missed significant time the last two seasons, so it's always possible another could derail his plans, but he seems to have put on some muscle since the Olympics in early August and that might be able to help his durability. He also knows the defensive pressure will be there and the Pacers instituted a plan in the second half to help him through that by making sure he's usually on the floor with a secondary ball-handler -- Andrew Nembhard or T.J. McConnell -- who can allow him to get off the ball when the situation calls for it.

Haliburton might have a harder time conjuring 40-plus point explosions, but he could also have fewer slumps and he has a good chance of getting back to his standard outside shooting level of 40% and above from 3-point range. If he shoots at that clip and spends the season at or near the top of the NBA's assist leaderboard, that should get him to San Francisco for a third straight All-Star Game and earn him one of the league's 15 All-NBA spots for a second straight season.

Andrew Nembhard will finish top five in Most Improved Player ballotting

Even though he's nominally been the Pacers starting shooting guard for most of his first two seasons, Andrew Nembhard has always seen himself as a distributor first. That's led sometimes to a passive approach to offense when he's been on the floor with Haliburton. Though Nembhard has started 110 of the 143 games he's appeared in in his first two seasons and averaged 26.4 minutes per game, he's averaging a modest 9.3 points per game on just 8.2 field goal attempts per game.

Last season Nembhard ranked fifth on the Pacers in total minutes but eighth in field goal attempts and points. He played 400 more minutes than backup point guard T.J. McConnell but McConnell still took 71 more shots and scored 104 more points than Nembhard did.

In the playoffs, however, the Pacers coaching staff impressed upon Nembhard that he had to score because Haliburton and Siakam would be seeing so much defensive attention that Nembhard would have to take advantage of what would be a likely easier matchup. Nembhard responded by scoring 14.9 points per game in the playoffs. That figure was elevated by the 56 points he scored in the last two games against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with Haliburton out with a hamstring strain, but even prior to that Nembhard scored in double figures in 12 of the 15 playoff games, scoring 20 each in the Game 2 win over the Bucks and Game 7 win over the Knicks.

Nembhard has brought a look-to-score mindset into this preseason and his 31 preseason points are second most among starters. He'll maintain that this season and average close to what he did in the playoffs. He'll still be just as good a defender as he's always been, but the scoring numbers will draw the eyes of Most Improved Player voters and he'll finish in the top five for that award.

Bennedict Mathurin will finish in the top five for Sixth Man of the Year

The Pacers' starting five seems set and there doesn't seem to be anything Bennedict Mathurin can do to crack it. Playing Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith at shooting guard and small forward gives the Pacers necessary defensive balance with Haliburton, Siakam and Myles Turner providing most of the scoring. Mathurin hasn't been as consistent as Nembhard or Nesmith on that end and the Pacers frankly can't afford to be any worse on defense on the first unit than they already are.

That being said, even as he has had some struggles in preseason games, Mathurin looks like he's ready for a next step in his progression. He's been working on more seamlessly integrating himself into the Pacers' offense and he's making quicker, sharper reads. His outside shot looks smoother with more arc and he can still get into the lane and score at will. In preseason games, he's appeared to be gripping the bat too tight, but when the games start to matter and Mathurin's role is established, there's reason to expect that will iron itself out.

When it does, Mathurin is due for another leap. He'll lead the Pacers' second unit in scoring and be more efficient than he has been in his first two seasons. He'll be one of the leading bench scorers in the NBA for a top four team in the East and that will make him one of the top vote getters for Sixth Man of the Year honors. And again, the Pacers' depth will be their superpower.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Pacers bold predictions: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, more