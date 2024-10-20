Who should be guest picker on College GameDay at Indiana on Saturday? We've got options

ESPN's " College GameDay " is coming to Indiana University on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, as the Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) roll behind coach Curt Cignetti , quarterback Kurtis Rourke and an offense that can't be stopped.

IU is hosting Washington (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday, but Rourke (thumb) will miss the game. Tayven Jackson replaced Rourke for the second half of IU's win over Nebraska.

IU once hosted a GameDay broadcast on a Thursday night.

Who should be the Indiana football guest picker on College GameDay?

∎ David Anspaugh (director) and/or Angelo Pizzo (writer) of " Hoosiers " and "Rudy."

∎ Angela Brown , one of the world's great opera singers.

∎ Joe Buck does play-by-play for "Monday Night Football" and is trying to turn announcing partner Troy Aikman into a Hoosiers fan.

∎ Jim Cornelison , who sings "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 and is a regular national anthem singer for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

∎ Mark Cuban famously created Broadcast.com so he could listen to IU basketball games, parlaying that into a fortune. He's been on "Shark Tank" for years and recently sold his controlling stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

∎ Kevin Kline has been acting for decades. He has had famous roles in "The Big Chill," "A Fish Called Wanda" and "Sophie's Choice."

∎ John Mellencamp . I mean, they just unveiled a statue of the guy on campus, right? "Pink Houses." "Rain on the Scarecrow." "Hurts So Good." Farm Aid. He visited the set of Fox's pregame show on Saturday before the Hoosiers routed Nebraska.

∎ Kyle Schwarber is a Philadelphia Phillies slugger who led IU's baseball resurgence a decade ago.

∎ Will Shortz is the puzzle master at the New York Times.

∎ Sage Steele is a podcaster who sports fans will know from her days at ESPN.

College GameDay Hosts

College GameDay, ESPN's long-running college football pregame show, is hosted by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and former Indiana coach Lee Corso anchor the show. Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban are also part of the show.

What time does College GameDay start?

9 a.m. ET.

