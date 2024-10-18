Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Even more precooked meat products recalled, and some of it went to schools, USDA says

    By Mary Walrath-Holdridge and Jenny Porter Tilley, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230aCX_0wC7hUHg00

    Earlier this week , almost a million pounds of meat was recalled due to listeria concerns. An update Wednesday added even more products, and warned that potentially contaminated BrucePac meat may be in schools across the U.S.

    It's unclear whether any of the recalled meat was sent to schools in Kentucky. USDA 's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) did not have a list or further information about the school locations as of Thursday afternoon.

    BrucePac said in a statement the company is working closely with the USDA and has temporarily halted production "until we are confident the issue has been resolved." Here's the latest in the meat recall.

    How much meat was recalled?

    Initially reported without a product list on Oct. 9 as a recall for 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry due to possible listeria contamination, the number rose on Wednesday to include an additional 1,779,040 pounds, increasing the weight to a total of 11.8 million pounds.

    ▶ Read the full story: More from our partners at USA TODAY

    What products with precooked meats were recalled?

    Sandwiches, wraps and salads are the primary prepared foods affected by the recall. Frozen meals containing chicken products ranging from pastas and burritos to bowls and family meals are also affected.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYJgJ_0wC7hUHg00

    Gannett

    Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/authoring/authoring-images/2024/10/17/USAT/75720949007-screenshot-20241017-153355.jpg?width=300&height=368&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=webp

    The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from May 31, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024. The products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide and then distributed to restaurants, schools and institutions.

    The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

    Find a full and expanding list at FSIS.gov.

    Product recalls: Minute Maid Zero Sugar lemonade cans sold in Indiana might actually have quite a bit of sugar

    What stores sold products that are part of BrucePac recall?

    The USDA is continuing to update the list of affected products and suggests checking back at FSIS.gov frequently. This list may not be exhaustive.

    • Walmart
    • Kroger
    • Albertson’s
    • Publix
    • Target
    • Aldi
    • Amazon Fresh
    • Trader Joe's
    • 7-Eleven
    • H-E-B
    • Meijer
    • Giant Eagle
    • Wegmans
    • Save Mart

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A6sy_0wC7hUHg00

    Gannett

    Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/authoring/authoring-images/2024/10/17/USAT/75720974007-screenshot-20241017-153326.jpg?width=656&height=569&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=webp

    What brand names are included in the recall?

    The USDA is continuing to update the list of affected products and suggests checking back at FSIS.gov frequently. This list may not be exhaustive.

    • Fresh Express
    • Rao's
    • Michael Angelo's
    • Boston Market
    • Atkins
    • Dole
    • Jenny Craig
    • El Monterey
    • Don Pancho's
    • ReadyMeals
    • Amazon Kitchen
    • Taylor Farms
    • Giant Eagle brand
    • H-E-B brand
    • Kroger brand
    • Home Chef
    • Meijer brand
    • RaceTrac brand
    • Raley's
    • Save Mart brand
    • Trader Joe's brand
    • Wegman's brand
    • Central Eats
    • Red's
    • Udi's
    • Great Value (Walmart) brand
    • Gordon Choice
    • Michelina’s
    • Good & Gather
    • Little Salad Bar
    • Signature Select
    • Marketside
    • Amazon Fresh
    • Contessa Premium Foods
    • Whitsons' Culinary Group
    • Bell & Evans
    • Fusia
    • HMS
    • KitchenMate
    • Mom’s Meals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtZFF_0wC7hUHg00

    Gannett

    Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/authoring/authoring-images/2024/10/17/USAT/75721021007-screenshot-20241017-153239.jpg?width=300&height=334&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=webp

    What to do if you have a recalled product

    The USDA advises consumers who have purchased these products not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Retailers with the products in stock are likewise advised not to sell recalled products and to dispose of or return them.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Even more precooked meat products recalled, and some of it went to schools, USDA says

    It's BS
    1d ago
    bullshit it's continuing and never ending as someone stated for the control..... if there are so many issues with our food why are we/ all continuing to buy and eat this junk?
    bnlee2003
    1d ago
    PLEASE MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS POST THIS VITAL AWARENESS AND WARNING ON ALL YOUR PLATFORMS 🙏. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR CHILD SCHOOL DOESN'T USE THESE ITEMS 🙏. THANK YOU SO MUCH BRUCEPAC FOR STOPPING PRODUCTION UNTIL IT IS RECTIFIED 💯. THIS DISPLAYS INTEGRITY&CONCERN💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.
