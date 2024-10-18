Verifying citizenship, 2.5 weeks out

Campaign finance numbers are in, which means we can all stop guessing who the frontrunners are across the ballot. Yes, money isn't everything, but it does give us some insight in to who can afford to spread their message more easily and which candidates are generating excitement among their base.

The big thing we're watching for next week: We've got another gubernatorial debate next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. We'll be streaming this one on IndyStar.com.

THE MAIN EVENT: Voters flagged for citizenship test

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Thursday that they flagged the voter registrations of nearly 600,000 Indiana voters, seeking verification from U.S. immigration officials that those people are U.S. citizens.

The move, which impacts about 12% of registered voters, prompted an outcry from Indiana voting-rights advocates and Democrats who feared it could result in eligible voters being disenfranchised.

Here's what we know so far .

ON THE BALLOT: McCormick's leaps and bounds

Republican Mike Braun is still outspending and outraising Jennifer McCormick in the governor's race, but McCormick has drastically narrowed that gap with her performance during the third and final quarter before the election, new campaign finance reports this week show.

This is the quarter where we saw both candidates get on TV, spar in multiple debates and field national interest following some polling that displayed a modicum of competition in the race. In a subtle hint that there's some nervousness about Libertarian Donald Rainwater spoiling some Braun votes, the Republican state committee paid for some attack mailers on him this week.

Campaign finance reports painted a slightly less rosy picture for Democrat Destiny Wells in her challenge to incumbent Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita .

AT CITY HALL: State police probing Hogsett aide allegations

Hayleigh broke the news this week that Indiana State Police and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the alleged behavior of Mayor Joe Hogsett's former No. 2, Thomas Cook.

This is the former chief of staff whom three women have accused of sexual harassment.

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Usually endorsements in an Indiana general election don't tell us much. But the NRA Political Victory Fund's list caught our eyes this week. A lot of it just as we expected: Rep. Jim Banks , Sen. Mike Braun and most Republicans on the ballot were endorsed.

But there is one big plot twist. Republican Jefferson Shreve , who is running the 6th Congressional District, has an F grade, while Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terry Goodin has an A grade from his time at the Statehouse.

THE CHECKBOOK

It’s a sleepy election season for the majority of Indiana’s congressional districts, but here’s a quick look at what quarterly FEC reports say about fundraising in local races through Sept. 30:

U.S. Senate – Republican Jim Banks is still millions of dollars ahead of his opponents after bringing in nearly $670,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30. He ended the reporting period with nearly $3.6 million in cash on hand. Democrat Valerie McCray had nearly $45,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30 while Libertarian Andrew Horning had no filings reported.

5 th Congressional District – Republican Victoria Spartz , who had a brutal primary earlier this year, leads her three general election opponents by hundreds of thousands of dollars with nearly $211,000 in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter.

6 th Congressional District – After taking essentially no donations during the Republican primary, Jefferson Shreve reported about $101,000 in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 30. The Storage Express founder had about $152,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, about 10 times that of Democratic opponent Cynthia Wirth in the same time period.

TLDR

The two attorney general candidates, Republican Todd Rokita and Democrat Destiny Wells , faced off in a debate .

and Democrat , faced off in a debate . Braun weighed in on his No. 2 Micah Beckwith's remarks that he would fire or demote state employees who include their pronouns in their email signatures.

weighed in on his No. 2 remarks that he would fire or demote state employees who include their pronouns in their email signatures. We asked school board candidates in various contentious races where they stand on important topics, such as book banning and charter schools. Here's what they said in Carmel Noblesville , Hamilton Southeastern and Avon .

TAKE OF THE WEEK

IndyStar Sports columnist Gregg Doyel took on this week’s political debate on social media over Republican Danny Lopez ’s campaign ad for House District 39 in Carmel, which alleged Democratic opponent Matt McNally supports boys playing in girls sports. The ad was criticized online for attacking transgender Hoosiers.

Doyel writes the political ad creates a problem for the Pacers and Fever , as Lopez is the vice president for external affairs and corporate communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, a role that oversees diversity efforts for the organization.

WHAT WE'RE READING

The Guardian : Parkview Health, headquartered in Fort Wayne, was the subject of an article on its two-decade campaign to consolidate the health care market and become one of the most expensive networks in the country.

TICKER

Indiana still has fewer registered voters than eight years ago. | Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel , a prominent Republican figure, was sentenced to 15 years in prison . | Marion County election officials are extending early voting hours during the Taylor Swift concert weekend. | Former state Sen. Dennis Neary , who his family said played a key role in improving Hoosier education, died this week; as did former state Sen. Morris Mills , a co-sponsor of UniGov. | Mayor Joe Hogsett signed the Indianapolis and Marion County budget.

