Nick Johnson, former Huntington coach at center of sex abuse scandal, gets 2-year sentence

A former Huntington University track coach convicted last month of the sexual battery of a former student-athlete was issued a two-year sentence on Thursday.

Nicholas "Nick" Johnson will serve one year in jail followed by a year of supervised release and probation. He was immediately taken into custody after receiving the sentence, according to the Huntington Superior Court clerk's office. He will serve the time at the Huntington County Jail. The clerk's office said Johnson also received credit for one day.

The sexual battery charge is a Level 6 felony punishable by a minimum penalty of 6 months and a maximum of 2.5 years in Indiana. His attorney James Voyles declined via email to comment on the case. But, according to court filings, a motion to stay the execution — or temporarily stop the enforcement — of the sentence was filed on Johnson's behalf after the hearing.

A Huntington Superior Court jury found Johnson guilty in September of one felony count of sexual battery. The verdict and sentencing bring closure to one chapter of an abuse scandal that ensnared the northeastern Indiana university's distance running program.

The abuse formed the a dark backdrop to the program's outward success. The small Christian college had two national cross-country champions, won a national indoor track title in 2020 and was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program of the year in 2021.

But in 2022, an IndyStar investigation revealed a cult-like atmosphere surrounding Johnson. Several former student-athletes alleged emotional and physical abuse as they spoke out about his troubling behavior and tactics. They said there was pressure to submit to doping and improper sexual conduct with female athletes.

The university fired Johnson in 2020 after he was arrested on charges of child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception. The track coach, who grew up in Huntington and ran for the Foresters, pleaded guilty in 2021 to felony identity deception in an unrelated case involving a teenage girl he took to Oregon. In that case, he served 30 days of a two-year sentence.

Separately, a Huntington County Grand Jury indicted Johnson in 2023 on one count of felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor charge of battery in connection with the abuse at the Indiana university. The misdemeanor was later dismissed.

Huntington University's track program is no longer an NAIA darling. The association recently suspended the school's men's and women's cross country programs from post-season competition. According to the NAIA Violation Reports , both teams are barred from participating in the 2024 NAIA National Championships. It did not cite specific reasons.

The NAIA, the governing body for small athletic programs, also announced the university is on probation through the 2026-2027 academic year for violating the NAIA Code of Ethics. Additionally, Athletics Director Lori Culler is on probation this 2024-2025 academic year for NAIA ethics code violations.

