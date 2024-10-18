Where Brownsburg school board candidates stand on student safety, transportation, etc.

The Brownsburg school board has three seats up for election this year with seven candidates running.

Er ic Hylton , the incumbent candidate and Gordon Hayward are running for the Brown Township seat.

Four people are running for the Lincoln Township 1 seat: Mike Wells (incumbent), Jon Acton, Douglas Davies and Neil Hudelson.

Matt Freije is the incumbent candidate running for the Lincoln Township 2 seat and is running uncontested. Freije did not respond to IndyStar’s questionnaire request.

Some answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Here is what the candidates had to say on these issues:

How do you plan to ensure Brownsburg remains a top performing district and is able to sustain its rapid student growth?

Gordon Hayward (Brown Township): At the most recent school board meeting it was reported that growth has slowed this year – not meeting our current projections. The processes that are in place have done a nice job of accommodating tremendous growth in Brownsburg over the years while maintaining academic excellence. Our ILEARN test scores are #1 in the state again for the 8 th year in a row! Our students, parents, staff and teachers should all be commended for this achievement. However, since the pandemic, our scores have been down in three of the last four years. Now, nearly 4 in 10 Brownsburg students are NOT passing these standardized tests. We must determine the cause of this decline, innovate a solution, and provide our teachers with the necessary professional development and resources to rectify these results. We can and must continue to improve and provide an environment where every child can thrive and succeed.

Eric Hylton (Brown Township): BCSC has greatly benefited from analyzing academic performance data and financial data to look for areas where improvement is needed and to target cost-efficient solutions. We have a great team in place led by our Assistant Superintendent of Operations Shane Hacker who does a great job maximizing every dollar the school corporation spends. It is important for us to keep class sizes small while also continuing to fairly compensate employees. Demographic studies have allowed BCSC to plan many years in advance for facility and staffing needs. BCSC must also work with the Town of Brownsburg in managing growth. Good communication with the Town will allow growth while maintaining high-performing schools.

Mike Wells (Incumbent, Lincoln Township 1): The ability to handle the growth in Brownsburg is one of the biggest challenges the district faces. It’s clear that more and more people are moving to Brownsburg based on the number of housing additions that continue to go up here. That in turn means more students attending schools here. The school district and the Town of Brownsburg will need to maintain a strong relationship to stay on top of the residential developments and overall growth that’s expected to continue.

Jon Acton (Lincoln Township 1): The work done by the entire certified and classified staff of BCSC is the key to consistent winning performance. BCSC has had the recognition as the top performing school due to hardworking staff and students. The best plan for the board would be to support the professionals hired to educate the students and not insert themselves in areas never intended for board involvement such as HR, and influencing curricular programming. The constant growth of BCSC is based upon the quality of k-12 academic, athletic and fine arts programming. It will be imperative to work with the Brownsburg Town Council to stay informed of new housing construction and the impact on Brownsburg Schools. The rule of thumb has been for every 800 homes an elementary school is needed. This influx in growth does not stop at the elementary levels, as increased elementary enrollment quickly becomes increased at middle and high school levels.

Douglas Davies (Lincoln Township 1): To ensure Brownsburg remains a top-performing district while managing rapid student growth, my focus will be on strategic planning and resource allocation. We need to make sure our schools have the infrastructure, staffing, and programs in place to handle increasing enrollment without sacrificing quality. This means working closely with teachers and administrators to ensure class sizes remain manageable and that students receive the individual attention they need. Investing in innovative teaching methods, technology, and professional development for our educators will also help maintain high academic standards. Collaboration with the community will be key — ensuring their input is considered in decisions that affect school facilities, safety, and programming. By focusing on smart growth strategies and maintaining a commitment to academic excellence, Brownsburg can continue to be a district where students thrive while adapting to increasing demands.

Neil Hudelson (Lincoln Township 1): Our schools are one of the biggest contributors to its population and economic growth, and it’s in the entire town’s interest to address the budget strains rapid growth creates and engage in long-term planning. The school board and administration needs to work hand in hand with the town administration to plan for long-term real estate to lock in prices now for the school infrastructure we will need to build in 5 and 10 years. Brownsburg schools receive very low per-student funding from the state, and we have to work with our state representatives and senators to ensure our students are receiving adequate state support. And just as we fund our park system with a one-time Recreation Impact Fee on new developments, we need to strengthen an Education Impact Fee to ensure our revenue is keeping pace with the influx of population.

Neighboring suburban school districts have seen debates about topics such as restricting books, gender identity and DEI. Where do you stand on these issues?

Gordon Hayward (Brown Township): Our school board should have clearly stated policies that provide a process for how instructional materials are reviewed, selected, and challenged to reflect our community’s values. BCSC is a public school system, and therefore should not promote any specific political or social agenda. I believe in education, not indoctrination. I do not believe in discrimination of any kind but strongly believe in equal opportunity for everyone. Our school corporation has already established the following character traits: responsibility, respect, compassion, integrity, perseverance, acceptance, and citizenship. Along with these, I personally value the Fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Additionally, school staff should create a secure and safe learning environment where students can reach their full potential. It is also my desire to attract, hire, promote, and retain the best and most qualified teachers, coaches, and staff.

Eric Hylton (Brown Township): During my tenure on the school board, BCSC’s minority student population has increased from 23% to 40%. As a board member, I will make sure all BCSC students have the same opportunity to achieve academic success in a safe and supportive school environment. All students, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, or financial resources, should have the same curricular and extra-curricular opportunities at our schools. Statistics demonstrate that racial disparities exist in almost all school corporations in Indiana, including BCSC. We need to listen to and work with our students and our community to erase these disparities. If a book is challenged, BCSC assigns a review committee, and a determination is made whether to continue to use the book in question. The person challenging the book can appeal any decision to the school board which makes a final determination on the book.

Mike Wells (Incumbent, Lincoln Township 1): One of the significant changes I’ve noticed while speaking to students in schools and attending events in the district is that the minority population has continued to grow since moving here in 2007. A reason why I ran for school board in 2020 was because I wanted to do my best to ensure all students have equal opportunities no matter their financial situation, religion, race, sexual orientation or disability. I want to continue to ensure that. And by opportunities, I mean with academic success while feeling safe and supported. We have a board policy that if a parent has an objection to a book they can ask for it to be reviewed. We work through the board policy and decide what we’re going to do with the book. We follow Indiana law on what we do with books and work closely with parents on what novels need to be read.

Jon Acton (Lincoln Township 1): I am not in favor of restricting books as I am an author myself. There are books that I don’t agree with so I choose to not read them or support the author. That same free will exists for parents and students per library materials. BCSC vets all curricular materials. If something violates academic standards, then that material should be substituted for something that does meet the standards. Schools should also be ready for alternative curricular resources if requested by guardians. Due to the internet, banning individual books seems a waste of time and resources. Regarding gender identity, my focus is on how do we put all students in the best position possible to succeed. With regards to DEI, currently, there is not enough quantitative data to show if DEI is successful in public schools. What is not discussed is what was cut to make DEI feasible in schools. That likely means cuts to existing staff and or also existing student programming.

Douglas Davies (Lincoln Township 1): I understand the concerns raised by community members about certain topics like book restrictions and gender identity. Regarding books, I believe they should only be removed if they are deemed sexually explicit. Our schools already follow an Acceptable Use Policy, which ensures that students are protected from inappropriate materials online. I believe the same principles should apply to the books available in our schools — providing access to a wide range of educational content while ensuring it's appropriate for all students. For any concerns about specific books, there is already a process in place to address them, ensuring transparency and community input. I support an inclusive environment in our schools, where every student feels respected and safe, while we maintain a balanced approach to the materials and topics presented.

Neil Hudelson (Lincoln Township 1): Book banning is a fundamentally un-American concept and has no place in our society, especially in an institution of learning. There are already guidelines for age-appropriateness of materials. A parent who does not want their child to read a book has multiple options available to seek alternative materials. We cannot empower one person to deny educational materials for all. The state has mandated that all schools have a process in place to challenge materials. Brownsburg’s process is multi-layered and ensures an opportunity for all voices to be heard; weakening it in favor of censorship fundamentally harms the educational experience of all students. Regarding DEI and gender identity, I want to be clear: I proudly support policies that ensure trans youth have a fulfilling educational experience equal in every way to their cis classmates, and I support efforts that celebrate diversity, seek equitable opportunities for all, and create inclusive environments.

The state is putting an emphasis on work-based learning as it creates diploma standards. What changes, if any, should Brownsburg enact to adapt?

Gordon Hayward (Brown Township): Brownsburg High School has a strong path to vocational classes that prepare students for success beyond high school for those choosing not to attend college. Those opportunities include the Area 31 Career Center in the MSD of Wayne Township and has recently been expanded at Harris Academy. Studies have shown that for every five skilled trade workers who retire only three new employees replace them. Work-based learning should continue to be expanded at Brownsburg to meet this critical societal need. There is much work to be done in this area. I believe we will need to partner with local business leaders to accomplish this and potentially provide internships.

Eric Hylton (Brown Township): Work-based learning is important. To meet student’s needs, BCSC will continue to encourage partnerships with local businesses and industries to create on-the-job training opportunities for students to help them make career choices. BCSC will also continue to offer robust CTE offerings to better prepare students for the workforce. Next, BCSC will continue to provide students with comprehensive career counseling services to help them evaluate broad career choices. Whether a student is planning to attend college, a trade school, the military, or go straight into the workforce, a variety of programs need to be available for all students to pursue their career interests. Involving local employers, parents, and others to provide career guidance and insight into their professions is also important.

Mike Wells (Incumbent, Lincoln Township 1): This one hits home with me. I teach journalism at the Indiana University (Bloomington) Media School and I consistently tell my students that field experience is a significant part of their development. The same can be said about it in the Brownsburg school district. Not every student will go to college. Having a relationship between school counselors and local businesses that will give students the opportunity to work in the field is important so they can get a jump on starting to prepare for life after high school. As far as changes go, there aren’t any that need to be adapted. The district added four courses of Area 31 in 2023 because we know that students having the opportunity to take vocational classes is important. For years, Brownsburg has offered opportunities for seniors to take part in an intern project where they’re out working in the community.

Jon Acton (Lincoln Township 1): Due to the new diplomas, significant planning and collaboration will need to take place between BCSC, local businesses and those beyond the town limits as many students will need either volunteer and job shadowing opportunities or actual jobs to satisfy requirements. This alone will be a difficult task as the new graduation standards will not just require BCSC students to seek collaborations, but every school in Hendricks County and all over the state. The need to satisfy requirements only increases for students pursuing the three Indiana GPS Plus diplomas. Substantial planning is already underway in BCSC. It will be necessary for surrounding schools to collaborate and cooperate to make sure all students have an opportunity to succeed. There is still time to modify the proposals so all requirements are met for college and other paths. The intent of the new diplomas is good, I believe the execution to meet the diplomas will need adjustments over the coming years.

Douglas Davies (Lincoln Township 1): Schools are meant to prepare students for their future, and work-based learning plays a key role in building the soft skills needed for success. By offering students real-world experiences, we can help them connect classroom learning to practical applications. This approach not only strengthens problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills but also makes learning more relevant and engaging. Brownsburg can adapt to the state’s emphasis on work-based learning by expanding partnerships with local businesses and industries, offering internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship opportunities. This will allow students to explore career paths and develop critical skills before graduation. Additionally, integrating work-based learning into the curriculum can better prepare students for both college and the workforce, helping them build confidence and a sense of purpose as they transition into adulthood.

Neil Hudelson (Lincoln Township 1): Work-based learning can create a more engaging learning environment, teach real-world skills, and give valuable experience. It can be a game-changing experience for some students, and I support greater WBL integration. However, integrating it into current curricula—especially WBL that entails on-the-job experience—can create logistical issues and demands a high level of engagement from the school with the community’s workforce, during a time when schools are often facing a staff shortage. We can explore strengthening classroom-based experiences, such as career days, mock interview days, and workplace field trips. To expand on-the-job opportunities such as apprenticeships, we will have to explore hiring additional guidance counselors or work-based learning coordinators to form partnerships with a wide variety of companies in order to offer students the needed opportunities.

Transportation issues seem to impact every district in Indiana. What will you do to ensure reliable and safe transportation for students?

Gordon Hayward (Brown Township): Brownsburg has a tremendous transportation department that is fully staffed with highly qualified bus drivers and mechanics. The bus fleet is inspected and certified every year by the Indiana State Police according to state procedures to reduce breakdowns. I know that there is a fiscally responsible bus replacement plan in the budget that was presented at a recent school board meeting. As transportation safety technology continues to evolve and improve, I will be an advocate of adding that technology to our buses for the safety of our children. I am concerned as our community continues to grow north of I-74 with the efficiency of our central campus design and the impact it is having on our town’s traffic and more importantly on the length of time our students spend on bus rides.

Eric Hylton (Brown Township): Safe student transportation is a top priority. BCSC has a very high passing rate on bus inspections. We also offer competitive wages to attract high-quality bus drivers who care very much about our students. Since the amount of time students spend on buses is always a challenge, BCSC’s transportation department is constantly analyzing data to find the most efficient bus routes to preserve as much fuel as possible. Although there are some students who live in the outer parts of Brownsburg who spend longer on a bus than we would like, we will continue to provide safe bus routes for our students in the most efficient way possible.

Mike Wells (Incumbent, Lincoln Township 1): Brownsburg School District provides safe and reliable transportation for the students. The district doesn’t have to worry about canceling school because they have enough busses to run their routes and provide safe transportation for the students. An added insurance is that the district routinely does well in the Indiana state police bus inspection each year. The district maximizes its spots on the buses to make sure it's fiscally responsible, too. There's a solid substitute pool of drivers so that the buses operate every day that school takes place.

Jon Acton (Lincoln Township 1): BCSC has professional development and training for all drivers and bus aids, a corporation transportation plan, a bus replacement plan, and yearly safety checks by the Indiana State Police. The transportation facility is almost brand new and was necessary to accommodate the needs associated with the growing district. Being a bus driver/transportation worker is one of the most vital and underappreciated positions in the corporation. Attracting and retaining high-quality transportation employees is critical to the overall success of the district. Literally, the first and last BCSC staff member a child may see could be the bus driver and or bus aid. It is imperative that not just transportation employees, but all classified staff members are compensated fairly and taken into consideration when BCTA bargains with administration for contracts and salary increases.

Douglas Davies (Lincoln Township 1): Brownsburg already has a strong transportation and safety program, ensuring that students get to and from school reliably and safely. However, one area we can improve is analyzing bus routes to reduce the time students spend on the bus each day. By regularly reviewing and optimizing routes, we can make transportation more efficient while minimizing long rides for students. Additionally, I would support ongoing communication between the district, bus drivers, and families to address any concerns that may arise and ensure a smooth transportation experience. We must also continue investing in maintaining our fleet and ensuring drivers receive the training and support they need to prioritize student safety. By staying proactive and open to improvements, we can ensure that Brownsburg maintains a transportation system that is both dependable and safe for all students.

Neil Hudelson (Lincoln Township 1): In a rapidly expanding school district, it is already a challenge to ensure timely transportation between home and school. Some children experience bus rides that take multiple hours to get home or to school. This problem is compounded when lax communication results in major roads closing on the first day of school, leaving both parents and bus drivers surprised. Parents should never be in the position of having to figure out alternative routes with their bus driver as they stand along the side of the road; a sight all too common this fall; greater cooperation and communication can stop the problem from becoming worse. The second thing we can do is expand bus service. We are rapidly growing. We have to expand bus service to keep up with the student population, and a greater number of buses serving Brownsburg students will create a safer, more reliable, and more efficient system.

Brownsburg has faced some alarming incidents with two special education teachers being charged for neglect of a student with disabilities what will you do to ensure it never happens again?

Gordon Hayward (Brown Township): That was a horrific and unacceptable incident. It is my understanding school officials acted immediately when they became aware of the situation and terminated those employees. I believe this was an anomaly in how our staff responds. And while those staff members violated clear expectations, we have a history of other staff responding to students in a caring and compassionate manner. To make sure this will never happen again, I would ensure all staff have been properly trained. Appropriate disciplinary practices and policies must be clearly communicated, enforced, and supervised. Also, for the safety and security of all of our children and staff, I believe we should have someone actively monitoring cameras in our schools, not just reviewing their recordings when an incident occurs.

Eric Hylton (Brown Township): The neglect incident was tragic and BCSC is dedicated to making sure it does not happen in the future. As a sign of our commitment to ensure the safety of our special education population, the largest number of new staff positions for this school year has been in special education. A parent group has been established to improve communications between families and district administrators. BCSC has an obligation to protect all students, especially the most vulnerable students who may not be able to communicate with their parents. Staff training is critical to make sure administrators, teachers, classroom assistants, and others have the tools they need to ensure a safe environment is provided for students with disabilities. We have added additional information and detail to trainings for all staff on how and when to report suspected child abuse or neglect to the Department of Child Services.

Mike Wells (Incumbent, Lincoln Township 1): I was sick to my stomach when told of the heartbreaking incident. Students are supposed to feel safe while in school. That didn’t happen. Special education and the continued growth in Brownsburg are two of the biggest areas to address in the district. The district is showing improvement in special education, as double-digit teachers have been hired over the past year. That was necessary because some teachers are being spread thin, which causes it to trickle down to the students. No student, especially those who can’t speak up for themselves, or their family should feel unsafe while with educators and support staff. It’s the district's responsibility to protect students. Additional training has been provided for the teachers and staff so they know the necessary steps to take if they suspect neglect or abuse. There’s also a parent advisory committee to help improve communication between families and teachers, staff and administrators.

Jon Acton (Lincoln Township 1): A school board member is and should be removed from the daily operations of the school. The board is responsible for all school hires. Without having every behind-the-scenes detail, the known information was horrific and simply puzzling that anyone entrusted with students could act in such a malicious fashion. The guilty parties were suspended, terminated and convicted of their crimes. Those that had teaching licenses were stripped of their licenses. Unfortunately, even with direct supervisors, employees can make catastrophic choices as those in this situation. The Indiana Department of Education oversees SPED programs in schools and provides training. Every year SPED staff are required to complete training, but because of the horrendous nature of the incident, it would be prudent for all SPED staff and administration to receive additional and yearly training. I would make sure all appropriate training had been completed and also shared with all parents/guardians of SPED students.

Douglas Davies (Lincoln Township 1): As a parent of two children with special needs, this issue is deeply personal to me. Ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority. To prevent incidents like this from ever happening again, we need to foster a school culture that promotes open communication and accountability, where staff can report concerns without fear of retaliation. I would advocate for additional training for all staff, especially those working with special education students, to ensure they have the tools and knowledge to care for our students with empathy and professionalism. Strengthening oversight and ensuring that teachers, aides, and administrators are regularly reviewed will also help maintain a high standard of care. By building a transparent and supportive environment, we can work together to protect our students and restore trust in the system.

Neil Hudelson (Lincoln Township 1): No one can guarantee something will never happen, but we can take steps to empower the good staff and teachers to immediately report assault like this and prevent abuse. Of the five staff charged after that incident, three were charged with failure to report. They weren’t the active abusers, but they stood by while it happened. That speaks to a culture in which whistleblowing was not supported or encouraged, and in which staff were not given alternative chains of command to report when leadership failed. We have to make sure all employees are trained regularly on the duty and obligation to report, and that more formal and informal pathways for whistleblowing are created to ensure this never happens again, including by building strong interpersonal relationships between staff and school board members.

