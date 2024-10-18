Open in App
    Letters: Doyel's column on Danny Lopez was malicious

    By Doug Rose,

    2 days ago

    I am writing in response to sports columnist Gregg Doyel's piece on Indiana House candidate Danny Lopez .

    This article was clearly intended to attempt to influence an election for an Indiana General Assembly seat, and was also a malicious effort to disrupt the full-time employment of a candidate seeking to serve in the citizens' legislature. It was reprehensible and irresponsible.

    Lopez mirrors the views of the overwhelming majority of fair-minded Hoosiers. Lopez supports protecting and maintaining the integrity of girls' athletics. Lopez’s opponent does not. The candidates' respective positions on this issue differ dramatically. Lopez’s opponent has been public on his support for biological males participating in girls athletics.

    Doug Rose lives in Carmel.

    No one you know
    1d ago
    Doyle is a hack.His left wing woke agenda permeates through every column he spits out.But then the star only has one political columnist and he’s part of the radical left also
