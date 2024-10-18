I am writing in response to sports columnist Gregg Doyel's piece on Indiana House candidate Danny Lopez .

This article was clearly intended to attempt to influence an election for an Indiana General Assembly seat, and was also a malicious effort to disrupt the full-time employment of a candidate seeking to serve in the citizens' legislature. It was reprehensible and irresponsible.

Lopez mirrors the views of the overwhelming majority of fair-minded Hoosiers. Lopez supports protecting and maintaining the integrity of girls' athletics. Lopez’s opponent does not. The candidates' respective positions on this issue differ dramatically. Lopez’s opponent has been public on his support for biological males participating in girls athletics.

Doug Rose lives in Carmel.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Doyel's column on Danny Lopez was malicious