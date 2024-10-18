Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Duke backs off plan to end use of coal at generating plants by 2035, citing impact on customers

    By Karl Schneider, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    Duke Energy is backing off its plan to move away from using coal to generate power by 2035 in a move advocates say is harmful to consumers and the environment.

    The utility's latest resource plan also scales back Duke's near-future expansion of renewable energy sources and added new gas-fired plants to replace coal units in Vermillion County.

    Nate Gagnon, Duke's managing director for Midwest resource planning, said changes reflect the utility's needs to strike a balance between federal emissions obligations, long-term costs and near-term customer impacts.

    But Ben Inskeep of Citizens Action Coalition, a consumer watchdog group, said the delay in retiring coal would allow Duke to comply with federal greenhouse gas emissions without having to make significant investments to reduce emissions.

    Duke's previous plan, submitted in 2021, committed the utility to going coal-free by 2035. This new plan would extend that to 2038. Duke's Gibson Plant, located in southwest Indiana, will be the only one in the utility’s portfolio to use coal exclusively after 2032.

    The company’s plan, with the exclusion of the Gibson plant, will convert or replace its coal burning generating stations with gas-fired or co-fired plants as the utility moves away from the fossil fuel. A co-fired plant utilizes both coal and gas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RMzE_0wBvOyRZ00

    Gagnon said that over a 20-year period, the long-term costs of moving to a more efficient set of renewable and natural gas fired resources has lower total cost, but the projected impacts to customer bills by the early 2030s when that turnover is happening is just much higher than the other cases.

    The company currently generates about 96% of its electricity from coal and gas or oil.

    “It wouldn't be responsible for us to try to turn over our entire coal fleet by 2032, and so that's why you start to see some of the conversion, the modification to balance out the retirements,” Gagnon said.

    Burning fossil fuels — such as coal, oil and gas — is the biggest contributor of carbon emissions across the globe, according to the United Nations. In the U.S., electric power generation makes up about 25% of the total greenhouse gas’s emissions , according to the U.S. EPA.

    Carbon emissions continue to rise and reached record levels last year making goals of curbing the effects of climate change harder to meet , according to multiple U.S. scientists.

    “The climate crisis is here,” Inskeep said, “and where Duke’s headquarters is in North Carolina they’re seeing a massive crisis right now as result of a climate change-fueled hurricane that dumped unprecedented amount of rain. So, the climate crisis — first and foremost — is a risk to all of us, and Duke’s strategy of doubling down on fossil fuels is particularly ridiculous.”

    Exiting coal: AES Indiana plans to leave coal power behind by 2025, parent company says

    Gagnon and Duke’s Angeline Protogere emphasized that the utility’s plans are prioritizing balance.

    “As you're making a transition to modernize an older fleet with aging units, we have to balance that with reliability of service 24/7 and a priority of affordability as well as environmental sustainability,” Protogere said.

    Duke is Indiana’s largest supplier of electricity, Gagnon said, and has more infrastructure to transition into efficient units. That goes with building out renewable sources of energy as well.

    Duke’s new plan calls for 500 megawatts of solar with 400 megawatts of batteries to store that power by 2030. Duke’s previous plan in 2021 called for about 1,500 megawatts of solar by 2030.

    This year’s commitment to solar makes up a little more than 10% of Duke’s 20-year plan to have about 4,500 megawatts of solar power. Gagnon said there will be a significant build out of wind and solar energy in the second half of the 20-year planning period “as the economics swing a little more in favor of renewables.”

    Cost for renewable energy has moved against Duke, Gagnon said, and there needs to be a robust storage system in place to provide customers with a reliable source of renewable energy.

    Duke’s plan will head to state regulators in November, providing the utility with a blueprint on how it builds, converts and reorganizes its energy production.

    When it comes to new costs to customers, there will be no immediate impact from the plan, Protogere said. It’s only when the final decisions are being made on certain projects that new costs will be reviewed.

    Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

    IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Duke backs off plan to end use of coal at generating plants by 2035, citing impact on customers

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    David Shipley
    11h ago
    Renewable energy isn't anywhere near capable of providing enough power to meet the demands and won't anytime soon. This is a rare common sense move by the company.
    Chet Mccreary
    12h ago
    President Trump is going to do away . With all the Mandates for 2035.....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Indiana Pacers roster predictions: Projected depth chart, lineup
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Even more precooked meat products recalled, and some of it went to schools, USDA says
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA34 minutes ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Walgreens has more than 100 stores in Indiana. Company plans to shut down 1,200 nationwide
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Pacers' broadcast partner will be re-branded as FanDuel Sports Network
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy