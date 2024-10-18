Meet IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel

It takes a staff of dedicated journalists to bring you the news from around Central Indiana. In this feature, the Indianapolis Star introduces readers to our newsroom staff — or, rather, we let them introduce themselves. Up this week is sport columnist Gregg Doyel, who is celebrating his 10-year anniversary at IndyStar on Sunday.

What's your job title?

Sports columnist

When did you join IndyStar?

Oct. 20, 2014

What's your favorite part of your job?

Sitting down to write a story, having NO IDEA what I'm going to say. Even after reporting a story thoroughly, even knowing my opinion on the matter – if it's a story with a strong opinion – I don't know how I'm going to say it. What analogies am I going to make? What bizarre pop-culture references? No clue. It just happens, and I love that. Little secret: On my laptop is a mostly empty shell of a Word document devoted to future columns. It has my byline, plus the following, just to remind myself to have fun:

I wonder what I’ll write??

Why journalism?

I wrote in 2019 about Ms. Conner, my ninth-grade English teacher from New Glarus, Wisconsin. She told me once, “You like sports and you like writing. Have you ever thought about being a sports writer?” I was 14 years old. That was the day.

What's your favorite Indy area restaurant or hidden gem?

Juan Solomon Park, Daubenspeck Community Nature Park and Marott Park. I take my dog Cap to one of those northside parks every afternoon, rain or shine, snow or whatever. Really grateful that Indianapolis has so many awesome, free parks. We used to visit Holliday Park daily, but a tornado siren went off one day as we were UNDER it, and it scared Cap, and now he doesn't want to get out of the car there anymore. Sigh.

What do you do to unwind from a job that can be stressful?

See above answer. I love my Cap .

What’s your favorite quote?

"Lean not on your own understanding..."

What’s something people would be surprised to learn about you?

How much time do you have? The sound of food being chewed loudly makes me want to throw my computer . Related issue: My favorite sayings are "I'm sorry" and "I was wrong." I enjoy teaching young boxers, but when it's my turn to hit the heavy bag, I listen to love songs. My best friends tend to be really, really old. I was an evening telemarketer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department from 1993-95 when I wrote for The Tampa Tribune. I serviced Wachovia ATM machines on weekends from 1997-2003 when I wrote for the Charlotte Observer. I was an on-demand dog walker for Wag! while writing for the IndyStar, until I got my Cap. After writing about Indy Ten Point last year, I've been helping patrol that neighborhood. The worst moment of my career, you know the one, has changed my life immeasurably for the better? #columncoming

What's your bucket-list vacation destination?

Only one item has ever been on my bucket list: Have a dachshund.

How did you earn your first dollar?

Cleaning cages and walking dogs for a veterinarian in Macon, Georgia, at age 16.

What’s your favorite comfort food?

How much time do you have, Part II? Lenny & Larry's cookies. Dark chocolate and peanut butter. Grape Nuts and yogurt. MET-Rx Big 100 Super Cookie bars.

What's the meanest tweet ever directed at you?

How much time do you have, etc.

