Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Meet IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel

    By Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrKQX_0wBv1fPw00

    It takes a staff of dedicated journalists to bring you the news from around Central Indiana. In this feature, the Indianapolis Star introduces readers to our newsroom staff — or, rather, we let them introduce themselves. Up this week is sport columnist Gregg Doyel, who is celebrating his 10-year anniversary at IndyStar on Sunday.

    What's your job title?

    Sports columnist

    When did you join IndyStar?

    Oct. 20, 2014

    What's your favorite part of your job?

    Sitting down to write a story, having NO IDEA what I'm going to say. Even after reporting a story thoroughly, even knowing my opinion on the matter – if it's a story with a strong opinion – I don't know how I'm going to say it. What analogies am I going to make? What bizarre pop-culture references? No clue. It just happens, and I love that. Little secret: On my laptop is a mostly empty shell of a Word document devoted to future columns. It has my byline, plus the following, just to remind myself to have fun:

    I wonder what I’ll write??

    Why journalism?

    I wrote in 2019 about Ms. Conner, my ninth-grade English teacher from New Glarus, Wisconsin. She told me once, “You like sports and you like writing. Have you ever thought about being a sports writer?” I was 14 years old. That was the day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX8Up_0wBv1fPw00

    What's your favorite Indy area restaurant or hidden gem?

    Juan Solomon Park, Daubenspeck Community Nature Park and Marott Park. I take my dog Cap to one of those northside parks every afternoon, rain or shine, snow or whatever. Really grateful that Indianapolis has so many awesome, free parks. We used to visit Holliday Park daily, but a tornado siren went off one day as we were UNDER it, and it scared Cap, and now he doesn't want to get out of the car there anymore. Sigh.

    What do you do to unwind from a job that can be stressful?

    See above answer. I love my Cap .

    What’s your favorite quote?

    "Lean not on your own understanding..."

    What’s something people would be surprised to learn about you?

    How much time do you have? The sound of food being chewed loudly makes me want to throw my computer . Related issue: My favorite sayings are "I'm sorry" and "I was wrong." I enjoy teaching young boxers, but when it's my turn to hit the heavy bag, I listen to love songs. My best friends tend to be really, really old. I was an evening telemarketer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department from 1993-95 when I wrote for The Tampa Tribune. I serviced Wachovia ATM machines on weekends from 1997-2003 when I wrote for the Charlotte Observer. I was an on-demand dog walker for Wag! while writing for the IndyStar, until I got my Cap. After writing about Indy Ten Point last year, I've been helping patrol that neighborhood. The worst moment of my career, you know the one, has changed my life immeasurably for the better? #columncoming

    What's your bucket-list vacation destination?

    Only one item has ever been on my bucket list: Have a dachshund.

    How did you earn your first dollar?

    Cleaning cages and walking dogs for a veterinarian in Macon, Georgia, at age 16.

    What’s your favorite comfort food?

    How much time do you have, Part II? Lenny & Larry's cookies. Dark chocolate and peanut butter. Grape Nuts and yogurt. MET-Rx Big 100 Super Cookie bars.

    What's the meanest tweet ever directed at you?

    How much time do you have, etc.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Meet IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Rick H
    1d ago
    The worst sports columnist in Indy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Indiana Pacers roster predictions: Projected depth chart, lineup
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Ben Sheppard leads Pacers to comeback win but will he be in the rotation?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    How punt returns became the latest way to get the ball in Josh Downs' hands
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Even more precooked meat products recalled, and some of it went to schools, USDA says
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA34 minutes ago
    Walgreens has more than 100 stores in Indiana. Company plans to shut down 1,200 nationwide
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pacers' broadcast partner will be re-branded as FanDuel Sports Network
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, Johnny Furphy out for Pacers' preseason game against Hornets
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy