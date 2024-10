Letters: Micah Beckwith's threat to fire employees over pronouns is ridiculous

As a recently retired state employee, the people I worked with over the past 10 years are driven, talented and passionate about doing their best to serve not political wills, but the people of Indiana.

Regardless of political party, these hardworking people come together to accomplish substantial and meaningful initiatives — much like those accomplished in the private sector. These are ideas and goals Micah Beckwith should take note of and learn from.

His threats to fire people for using pronouns in their email signatures is inappropriate and ridiculous. Calling hardworking, dedicated people "unelected bureaucrats" and alleging a "deep state" is beyond reprehensible.

My tenure with the state was built upon serving the people of Indiana — something to be proud of and celebrated, not something to be minimized, ridiculed and lied about by dangerous politicians pandering to and inciting people toward division and animosity for your neighbor. The people who call Indiana home deserve better.

Terri Livingston lives in Indianapolis.

