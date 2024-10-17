Colts mailbag: Does Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco give the better chance of winning?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite their defensive issues, onslaught of injuries and up-and-down quarterback play, the Colts are 3-3 and in the thick of an AFC where only four teams have risen above the pack. Right now, if you aren't the Chiefs, Ravens, Bills or Texans, you're working through a laundry list of issues and searching for solutions to reach the postseason.

This week, reader questions bounced from whether Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco can win more right now to Laiatu Latu's progress to the running back usage to Mo Alie-Cox's quiet emergence.

Let's get to it:

Question: "Nate - doesn't it appear that Colts brass put a higher value on developing Anthony Richardson to determine if he has capability of being a starting QB than winning a game and having a better 2024 season record starting Joe Flacco?" -- @ColtsIUboy via X

Answer: Let's break this into two parts:

Is this season more about developing Anthony Richardson or winning games? Does Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco give them a better chance to win games?

Let us start with the second:

From the outside, I can see why people see Joe Flacco as the better current option to win games right now, in Week 7 of 2024. He dwarfs Richardson in experience. He's steadier in his completion rate and in protecting the ball. And he just took the Browns to the playoffs last season.

But this Colts roster is not the Browns. It's built entirely on big plays on offense, both because they live at the core of Shane Steichen's identity and because they are critical to compete with a bottom-5 defense. It's the opposite of the No. 1-ranked defense Flacco played with in Cleveland.

When it comes to creating explosive plays, Richardson offers more upside than Flacco. He is a key reason the Colts rank No. 3 in the league in explosive plays.

Flacco has provided one quarter of explosive plays out of the 11 he's played with the Colts, and that was the fourth quarter against the Jaguars. The way he accomplished that was by launching the ball downfield to Alec Pierce, which is the part of Richardson's game we can bank on the most.

Richardson's skill set allows the Colts many more chances at getting these explosive plays, for three reasons:

He creates his own as a rusher. Of his 21 carries so far, 10 have gone for first downs. He has 4.4-second 40-yard dash speed that creates a lever to pull to gain an explosive even when everyone in a progression is covered.

He creates lanes for the running backs by forcing a defensive end to freeze and force a handoff, which gives the Colts a free blocker. In the last game he played against the Steelers, Jonathan Taylor ran seven times for 43 yards with Richardson in the game and 14 times for 45 yards with him out of the game. Last season, Zack Moss averaged a full yard more per carry in games Richardson started than in ones he didn't.

That team rushing success forces defenses to break out of the two-high shells they're using to limit the deep ball.. When a single-high safety then lines up in the middle of the field, Steichen knows he has shots to take deep and outside the numbers.

For as well as Flacco played against the Jaguars, it took three quarters to get going because of the way these two-high shells forced the Colts to live on long drives with a ground game that didn't have Richardson opening the holes. The offense becomes stagnant, especially when those high safeties can creep in near the goal-line, and the Colts ran three straight times and couldn't get in last week against the Titans.

For an offense built to be run-first and explosive, the running quarterback who can open explosive plays for running backs as well as personnel mismatches to hunt them through the air is the better fit.

(And I'm confident that would have shown up for Richardson against the Jaguars, who are ranked dead last in pass defense and have been ripped to shreds by Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen -- every quarterback they've faced who isn't Deshaun Watson.)

That is, so long as he's keeping the turnovers down. That will be key. But it's not a point entirely in Flacco's favor either, as he threw eight interceptions in five starts with the Browns last year.

The second question here is more important, which is what this season is actually about. It's about developing Richardson, getting him reps and seeing if he can stay on the field. That's why the Colts didn't add a single veteran starter despite more than $20 million in leftover cap space. It's a developmental year in hopes of getting off the carousel of aging stop-gap veteran quarterbacks, which is what Flacco would be if he started.

The Browns turned to Flacco with a star-studded defense that lost its other quarterbacks and needed a veteran to lead it on a late-season run to the playoffs. The ceiling of a Flacco-led Colts team is likely a blowout in the wildcard round, like the Browns suffered with him last year. And if that were to be the outcome, it would be a year that ultimately accomplishes nothing.

This isn't to take away from Flacco, who has shown for three straight games why the Colts signed him: to be reliable and occasionally explosive insurance whenever Richardson isn't healthy enough to be on the field.

Question: "How is Laiatu Latu doing since he’s had to take a bigger role than the Colts initially planned for this year?" -- @EchoW4rrior via X

Answer: When the Colts made Laiatu Latu the first defender taken in this year's draft, the plan was to have him close games as a pass rusher while adding weight and edge-setting technique to grow against the run in future seasons. In the first three games, they stuck to that by playing him between 39-40% of the snaps in all three contests. He flashed with a game-sealing strip-sack of Caleb Williams against the Bears in Week 3.

But injuries to DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis have changed the picture. Latu’s seen his playing time jump to at least 65% of snaps in the past three games. He is now playing 41% of his snaps this year against the run.

When he has had chances to rush the passer, he hasn't gotten the 1-on-1 matchups as consistently as when Buckner's presence was allowing them. So, instead of building a pass rush plan out throughout a game against a singular tackle, he's trying to win against multiple bodies while limited to mostly speed rushes. It's placed him in a spot where he's getting a few pressures, but he hasn't recorded a sack or a tackle-for-loss in three weeks.

“You continue to see growth in him. It might not show up in sack totals, but like effect of the quarterback – he had two quarterback hits (against the Titans). So we're seeing him get there," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "And just like we tell them with takeaways, just keep going. They'll come in bunches. They will come in bunches, and you'll get your opportunity.

"But he's not a frustrated man. I think he's so team-oriented. ‘What more can I do?’ But he's constantly working on his craft."

Latu is a special talent off the edge in 1-on-1 settings. Don't be surprised if Buckner returns and the lightbulb goes on for Latu in a few weeks.

Question: "What’s the reasoning behind Trey Sermon getting almost double the snaps as Tyler Goodson when Goodson had almost triple the YPC and was looking very explosive Sunday? As well as do they plan to get Goodson out in the open field more in the future?" -- @ColtsChance via X

Answer: No doubt, Tyler Goodson was the more effective running back for the Colts on Sunday. That is based solely on his 33-yard burst. He and Trey Sermon combined for 43 yards on their other 25 carries.

These are two backs who are limited in different ways. For Sermon, it's a matter of speed and burst, as he's been caught dancing in the backfield without the start-and-stop athleticism to do so effectively. For Goodson, it's a matter of being limited in the number of plays he can see holes effectively when running in this zone blocking scheme.

The coaches seem to feel comfortable calling more run plays for Sermon than for Goodson, and trust often dictates playing time. But it's worth reconfiguring that when Sermon is producing like he is, as his 2.5 yards per carry on the season rank 62nd out of 62 rushers who are on pace for at least 100 carries.

Right now, without Richardson in the backfield with him, the backside defensive end is able to ignore the quarterback and chase Sermon down on an outside zone handoff. Those kinds of plays have to be going to Goodson, because he can at least outrun that defender to give the offensive line a chance.

But it's going to be a challenge to find consistent production or good volume out of this backfield while Jonathan Taylor is out and especially when Richardson isn't there to give that free blocker effect. It's why the Colts should have gotten serious about replacing the 794 yards and five touchdowns Zack Moss provided last year, when Taylor missed eight games.

They've built a run-first team that's reliant upon two players in the backfield who have injury histories and no solid rushing options behind them.

Question: "Are we seeing Mo Alie-Cox blossoming as the top TE? Or, is it a testament to how shallow the group has been behind the veteran?" -- @DwallsterDrake via X

Answer: I think the answer is more so about the lack of options in the group, but that isn't to say Mo Alie-Cox isn't playing well. He is.

After the Colts lost Jelani Woods for the season, I think they realized they weren't going to have a go-to threat in the passing game. General manager Chris Ballard has made reference to that a few different times. The group they have remaining has some specialized traits, and through six games, they've tried to mix and match those based on whether the situation calls for more passing, rushing or heavy or light personnel.

Within those split roles, Mo Alie-Cox has risen to being the most consistent and the most versatile. That says something about his veteran poise and experience within this playbook and blocking scheme, and it says something about what the others aren't able to do week-in and week-out, too.

So far, the tight end room has 15 total catches in six games, and seven belong to Alie-Cox. The Colts have found a few uncovered plays in sporadic moments to Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree, which has allowed their efficiency to match Alie-Cox per route run. But he's the one doing it a little bit more in structure and also while playing the most run-down snaps of the group.

For Alie-Cox to exceed Granson and Will Mallory as a receiver is key, because we already knew he was the best blocker of the group. Add in that he's a beloved teammate who leads the room, and it makes sense to see his playing time rise and for the role in the passing game to inch upward as the Colts need middle-of-the-field catches from someone other than Josh Downs and a banged-up Michael Pittman Jr.

At 31 years old and in his seventh season with the team, Alie-Cox isn't going to become a new player this season. But now that he isn't stressed so much to level up to Jack Doyle in the blocking game, he can play incrementally more sound as a receiver without being stretched in ways he used to, back when the Colts were forcing upside at the position. It's settled him into a comfortable place in an offense with explosive players at other positions.

