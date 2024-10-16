Where HSE school board candidates stand on charter schools, dress code changes and more

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed part of a response to the wrong candidate.

Six candidates are contending for three open seats in the Hamilton Southeastern school board races this fall.

Though the election is non-partisan, three candidates are running as slate defined by their conservative political leanings. Because four conservatives swept into the majority of the seven-member board in 2022, conservatives will hold the majority no matter the results.

Three candidates — Greg Lannan, Terry Tolle and John F. Stewart — are endorsed by the conservative group, Fishers One. The other three candidates are incumbents, Sarah Parks-Reese and Suzanne Thomas, as well as first-time candidate Latrica Schooley.

Lananan and Schooley are running for the the Delaware Township seat, Thomas and Tolle are running for the Fall Creek Township seat, and Parks-Reese and Stewart are running for the Wayne Township seat.

IndyStar sent questionnaires to the candidates asking their views on the proposed charter school, Moms for Liberty, the new high school diploma requirements and other issues.

Thomas and Lannan did not return theirs. These answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Do you favor HSE’s plan to open a vocational-centric charter school ? Why or why not?

Schooley : As a member of the public school board, it is essential to prioritize financial support for our district, ensuring that public funds are allocated to public schools. When the Memorandum of Understanding (to create a charter school) was approved, concerns were raised regarding the program's costs and oversight. While I recognize the importance of career and technical education in our schools, I advocate for maintaining these programs directly under the HSE umbrella, especially considering that many families, including mine, chose to move here for the schools.

Tolle : I am open to listening to any ideas that could bring career trade opportunities to our students but I would have to hear more details before making any decision. We may not have the funding to do it.

Parks-Reese : I don’t have all the information I need at this point to fully make my decision. I did vote to explore this partnership, as I believe HSE should always explore all options to provide additional opportunities for our students. I am in favor of expanding offerings of career and technical education (CTE) courses and pathways to our students.

However, I have serious concerns, as any public school board trustee should, regarding the loss of state funding for each student our district loses to the charter school. In addition, if the school were not to perform up to HSE’s expectations as a charter authorizer, we’ve been assured at that point HSE would pull their charter authorization.

Just because we’ve pulled our authorization doesn’t make the school disappear. (Charter school leaders) simply need to find another authorizer, then they continue to operate and continue to take students from HSE, without HSE providing any oversight whatsoever.

It should also be noted that charter schools are not held to all of the same accountability standards as public schools, and it can be more difficult to determine where the state funding given to charter schools goes, as well as how student achievement is measured when programming, is different from that of a traditional school. I would like to see HSE create a long-term vision for the future around CTE and develop a plan to offer these courses within the HSE district instead of continuing to partner with other school districts, organizations, or a possible charter school.

Stewar t: I do support bringing new educational approaches to the district which allow us to better serve the unique needs of our students but would prefer that these initiatives remain a part of the district and not a separate charter school. I wish that the community better understood the urgent need for HSE to expand career and technical education (CTE) opportunities.

Currently, only 7 % of our high school population is served by CTE courses, despite demand being double that. By partnering with organizations such as Opportunity Education, we can significantly broaden access to vocational training aligned with industry needs and equip more students with practical skills and specialized knowledge.

What are your thoughts on Mom’s for Liberty and the group’s role within the school district?

Schooley : I am concerned the group has caused strained relationships between educators and parents with differing ideologies. It is evident that the group often has undermined the contributions of educators, and even in thriving school districts like ours, there have been instances of fear-based rhetoric suggesting that the educational system requires urgent intervention to safeguard their children's future.

Tolle : I’ve heard their name. I do not know anything about them or what they represent. I’m not aware that they currently play a role in our district.

Parks-Reese : I am endorsed by Defense of Democracy , an organization that is passionately committed to nonpartisanship and welcomes anyone who opposes the oppression of their fellow Americans. This organization began in the spring of 2022, when two moms in a small upstate New York town came together to fight back against three school board candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty. I took their pledge because I am aligned with their mission statement: "Defense of Democracy educates the public about the value of inclusivity and the importance of emotional and physical safety for all individuals."

We support educators who present historically and scientifically accurate information and encourage initiatives that enhance Americans’ shared experiences regardless of race, color, national origin, language, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, religion or ability.

Our LGBTQ+ students and families continue to face attacks in the HSE community, and it’s our job as school district to ensure these students feel safe at school.

Following Fishers’ first Pride event this past September, school board candidates were also attacked for their presence at the event, even though LGBTQ+ students and families are in our schools and our community, and our presence there was only to show our support for them. Students from the LGBTQ+ community are four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, so if my attendance at Pride does anything to let these students know that they belong at HSE schools, then it was worth the day I spent there.

Stewart: I have not met with Mom’s for Liberty and my campaign has not received any form of support from their organization. I am not aware of any role that they have within the school district.

Do you think the changes made to the handbook so far (like changes to microaggressions , dress code , etc.) has improved the culture of HSE students? Are there any other changes you would want to see in the handbook?

Schooley: I have reservations about the recent modifications to the handbook, particularly regarding the removal of the micro-aggression language, which I witnessed during the school board meeting that I attended. I voiced my apprehensions as a parent, yet my concerns, along with those of several other parents, were not acknowledged. I worry that these alterations may not contribute positively to the school culture and could inadvertently foster greater intolerance and inappropriate conduct among students.

Tolle: I am aware of the changes and have not heard any complaints. I have no agenda when it comes to the policy book. I believe we should follow state and federal law and focus on education.

Parks-Reese : I was part of the board that added microaggressions to the handbook. It was not something we brought forth, but something that was brought forth to the handbook committee and then the board by the students and staff. I think with that addition, we saw positive changes, giving administrators a policy to refer to when they had conversations with students to educate them on how their words can be harmful to others.

I was also part of the board that removed some of unnecessary dress code violations to allow our administrators to focus on more important work, rather than being the fashion police. Unfortunately, I was also part of the board that undid all of these changes after the last school board election. I have not heard that these changes have positively improved the culture of HSE. There is likely a loud minority who believe this is the case, but the vast majority of the HSE community has not seen these as positive changes. I would also point to the incredible loss of diversity in administration in the last two years, as our amazing administrators who identify as people of color, have left the district for a more welcoming community.

Stewart: I am supportive of the changes made to the student handbook and understand that that they were made after receiving significant input from parents, teachers, students and others in the community. I am also in favor of the state’s direction to remove the personal use of cell phones in the classrooms.

Indiana Voter Guide: Three seats are contested for Hamilton Southeastern School board

Our state lawmakers are largely in favor of school choice. How do you uplift public school districts, such as your own, in a state where students can take their public funding elsewhere?

Schooley: While I support the right of parents to select their children's schools, I oppose using public funds to support that choice. It is troubling that the income threshold for vouchers exceeds 400% of the eligibility for free and reduced lunch, as this appears to divert resources away from those most in need.

Tolle: I think the way we uplift our public school is by making sure that we have the best educators, facilities and course offerings to make sure that our parents and students feel like they are getting the best education for their dollar.

Parks-Reese : We must ensure HSE remains a top school district both in academics as well as extracurricular activities. It positions our students for success after HSE and makes it easy to market why families should bring their students to HSE schools. It’s important to remind the community, particularly when looking at scores and standings, that nonpublic schools can be selective in their admissions of students, as well as removal of students that don’t fit their mold, while public schools are required by law to accept all students within their boundaries and can only remove students for serious infractions of a policy.

One advantage of a large district like HSE is the ability to offer a variety of extracurricular activities which can appeal to our diverse student body, allowing them to find their passion.

Stewart: We have to better promote HSE Schools and the unique strengths and opportunities HSE offers families while also demonstrating a commitment to meeting diverse educational needs for every student. One of the strengths I bring to the HSE School Board is over 30 years of executive marketing experience.

If elected to the School Board, I will be a strong advocate for increasing our marketing and communications, including: 1. Highlighting academic excellence. 2. Promoting innovative educational programs that distinguish HSE from other schools. 3 Showcasing HSE’s diverse, inclusive and welcoming environment. 4. Marketing extracurricular opportunities. 5. Strong community engagement to share how HSE Schools collaborates with parents, community members, and local organizations. We need to highlight how our schools are aligning with the future workforce needs in the area. 6. Highlighting success stories by collecting and sharing testimonials from current students, parents, and alumni who can speak positively about their HSE/Fishers experiences 7. Transparent and Responsive Governance. Highlight that every board meeting is live-streamed and all of the documents are shared so parents and the community can participate in the decision-making process. 8. Fiscal Responsibility: 9. Embrace Technology and Future Readiness: We must highlight the integration of technology in the classroom and how the district prepares students for future careers, including digital literacy initiatives and career and technical education programs.

Our state is revamping high school diploma requirements . What do you want to do in order to ensure that students have a successful life after graduation, and how do you think our high school curriculum should adapt to reflect that?

Schooley : I appreciate that the state has responded to community and higher education feedback by revising the initial proposal , enabling our students to fulfill admission criteria for in-state universities like Purdue and IU, among others. Additionally, I value the recognition that not all students will pursue college immediately, as they are provided with various pathways and opportunities for success in their post-high school careers.

Tolle : Our system should provide education for all students and should support kids whether they want to go to college or the career trades. We need to ensure that we are teaching our kids how to think and reason so that they can adapt to changing conditions they will experience.

Parks-Reese: We know fewer Indiana students are enrolling in higher education and even fewer are graduating. We also know that students across the state are graduating without the skills needed to secure a career, as 58% of Indiana jobs require training beyond high school.

HSE will need to continue to offer a wide variety of courses to meet the needs of their diverse student body. Through our work with Ford Next Generation Learning, we identified community partners that can support the mission of work-based learning experiences for our students, but making sure there are enough partnerships in place for the volume of students who will want to pursue this (new state) diploma will be critical.

For students pursuing the diploma with the enrollment seal, this aligns to the current Honors Diploma and shouldn’t require much of an adjustment by HSE, other than the fact that less students may be pursuing it, affecting necessary staffing.

Students pursuing the diploma with an enlistment seal, will be required to have a year of JROTC or a public service course to help them understand the requirements of service. HSE will need to determine which of these options to offer, or if they want to offer both and offer the choice to students.

Stewart: In preparing students for successful lives post-graduation, it's important to cultivate an adaptable and comprehensive high school curriculum that aligns with both current demands and future possibilities.

We should begin by embracing career and technical education to equip students with hands-on skills and certifications, enabling them to enter the workforce confidently should they choose that path. Furthermore, integrating life skills education is crucial. Equally important is the focus on STEM and digital literacy, ensuring students are not only familiar with technology but also adept at using it to solve complex problems.

HSE Schools should also strive to personalize students' learning paths, accommodating their specific interests and future goals. HSE Schools should continue to invest in comprehensive college and career counseling services, guiding students as they explore and prepare for their next steps.

Embracing entrepreneurship programs will further enhance student development by instilling an innovative and opportunity-oriented mindset. Additionally, teaching cultural competency and global awareness prepares students to actively participate in an interconnected world.

What else do voters need to know about yourself as a candidate, this election or the issues you would take on if elected to the school board?

Schooley : I genuinely care about children, which I have shown through my volunteer work in our schools, as a youth leader in my church, and as co-leader on a mission trip to Central America. I started a duffel bag program for foster kids to avoid using garbage bags for their belongings and help maintain their dignity. Also (I've been) involved in the Unified Sports board at my children's schools. As a mother, I have fought for my biological and foster children to ensure their IEPs and 504 plans are properly implemented. My experiences as a mom of a differently abled child have broadened my understanding of success, highlighting that each child's journey to success is unique.

Tolle : I have been married to my wife Lisa for 27 years. We have three children. Two have graduated from HSE and gone on to Purdue and Auburn University. My youngest is a Junior at HSE. I was previously elected to the HSE School Board and served from 2015 to 2018. I served as the legislative liaison. I testified in the state Senate and successfully worked with our state legislators to change the funding formula, securing the largest increase in foundational funding in our school’s history. That funding helped decrease class sizes, improve teacher pay and strengthen the quality of education for our children.

My main focus on this board is we have a budget problem. We have a $7.5 million loss because of a loss of 1,100 students from our district. We are currently running at a $6 million per year deficit and this would be my first priority.

Parks-Reese : I was endorsed by Hamilton Southeastern Education Association, the union representing our teachers, with over 60% of our staff as members. I felt it was important to seek this endorsement because teachers are the backbone of our district, and collaboration among the union, administration, and the board is vital to district success. Additionally, I have been endorsed by Mental Health Now, an organization supporting candidates who pledge to support mental health initiatives if elected. I was instrumental in ensuring HSE was able to accept a multimillion dollar grant to increase school counselors and social workers across our district and will continue to support this important work as part of our school safety plan.

There is so much more HSE can be doing to support children before they ever step foot in kindergarten. One way HSE could achieve this is by expanding their existing preschool program. I'd also like HSE to revisit offering child care to their staff. HSE was previously awarded a $750,00 grant to help create a program like this to benefit our staff, but ultimately notified the state they would not be using it.

Stewart : As a candidate for the Hamilton Southeastern School Board, I am committed to the students, families, and educators of our district. I envision our schools as vibrant communities where every child feels valued and supported, diversity is celebrated, and both academic and personal growth are prioritized. I am committed to ensuring our district exceeds its educational goals while managing resources responsibly. Improving our marketing and communications is essential to showcase Hamilton Southeastern Schools as the top choice for quality education in the region . We will create an environment that empowers students to pursue their dreams, whether in academia, skilled trades, the military or any path they choose. Together, we can build a future where Hamilton Southeastern Schools are a beacon of opportunity and excellence.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on X/ Twitter and Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Where HSE school board candidates stand on charter schools, dress code changes and more