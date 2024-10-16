Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Paleontologists find an allosaurus snout on Children's Museum's dinosaur dig

    By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    Paleontologists on a Wyoming dig led by The Children's Museum have discovered a rarity: the almost intact snout of an allosaurus.

    While digging with a piece of construction equipment, site manager Hamilton Timmons lifted a block of rock that contained the specimen, according to a news release from the museum. The team then gingerly extracted it without shattering the bones.

    “With a sound plan in place, we went for it, flipped the block over and you could see exactly what we had," stated Laura Rooney, the museum's paleontology curator, in the release. "The release of emotions was something I’ve never felt. Everyone was screaming, I was crying and it was the most exciting thing I’ve ever witnessed—knowing that we found something in better condition than anyone dreamed of."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA36z_0w8oMaaM00

    The snout belongs to the same predator the museum's team found in 2020 . Over the next few years, paleontologists located more of the dinosaur with its bones "articulated" — or, fossilized in the same order as when it was alive. That means that after the allosaurus died, it was buried before water, decay and scavengers moved in, according to the release.

    Paleontologists are working on the bones at the museum's Polly H. Hix Paleo Prep Lab and R.B. Annis Mission Jurassic Paleo Lab. Museum visitors also can view the block containing the allosaurus' legs in a case in front of the Annis lab.

    But the predator has more to offer than just its bones.

    "Other Allosaurus have been found with skin impressions, but this one contains skin from parts of the body yet to be preserved—making it even more fascinating. In addition, the skin is far more abundant than other discoveries of skin based on published material,” the museum's lead paleontologist Joseph Frederickson stated in the release.

    The dinosaur is courtesy of Mission Jurassic, a project for which the museum has leased a plot of land outside Cody, Wyoming, in the Big Horn Basin. There, paleontologists from the museum and partners Naturalis Biodiversity Center and University of Manchester have dug up land and sea creatures and trackways. The Children's Museum and Naturalis Biodiversity Center are continuing to work at the site.

    This dino surprised paleontologists: You can see it at The Children's Museum

    Many finds, including two 65-foot-long sauropods, have already been added to The Children's Museum's revamped Dinosphere exhibition . Paleontologists began digging on the plot in 2017, and IndyStar visited the site in 2019 to report on the process .

    This summer, the museum is inviting families out to the site to meet paleontologists and dig for fossils. More information about the trip and cost is at childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/dinosphere/dino-digs .

    Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

    Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Paleontologists find an allosaurus snout on Children's Museum's dinosaur dig

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Minute Maid Zero Sugar lemonade cans sold in Indiana might actually have quite a bit of sugar
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Taylor Swift announces Black Friday Target exclusives: Eras Tour Book and new TTPD vinyl, CD
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Opinion: Stonehenge is good, actually
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Check your fridge for pre-cooked meat from Trader Joe's, Aldi, Walmart, Target for recall
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    'I think that was Tom Hanks.' Actor pops into Indianapolis shops. Here's what he bought
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy