I know places: Where to find Taylor Swift-themed food and drinks around Indianapolis

Seemingly everyone in Indianapolis is scrambling to prepare for Taylor Swift's arrival for three Eras Tour shows Nov. 1-3, including the city's chefs, bakers and mixologists.

Indy's most-anticipated live music event in recent history is nothing if not an opportunity for themed celebrations (or brand synergy; call it what you want) and several restaurants and bars are going all-out. From sparkling pink cocktails to mirror-glazed cakes, here are some spots where you can find Swift-inspired food and drink.

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 E. Washington St., (317) 600-3164 and 525 N. End Dr., Carmel, (317) 740-1991, ashandelmcider.com

The Fountain Square-based restaurant and cider bar quickly sold out its Eras-themed cider boxes online, but customers still have a chance to pick up the variety packs at Ash and Elm taprooms during the last week of October ahead of Swift's first Indy show. Each $75 "Eras Cider Box" contains 13 themed drinks such as the tea-spiced "This Is Me Chai-ing," blueberry and lavender "Lavender Haze" and the low-sugar "Champagne Problems" dry cider.

Commission Row

110 S. Delaware St., (317) 550-2500, commissionrow.com

The night of each show Nov. 1-3, this Pacers-owned, Cunningham Restaurant Group-run steakhouse will pour a variety of Swift-themed cocktails. Commission Row has not announced the exact drinks yet, although a promotional Instagram reel features allusions to Swift's eras, from plenty of "Lover"-esque pink to a bright green cocktail garnished with a snake, a recurring piece of imagery for Swift as she explored her complicated public image on "Reputation."

Confectioneiress

80 Brendan Way, Zionsville, (317) 873-0880, confectioneiress.com

Zionsville bakery Confectioneiress will host the Confection-Eras Weekend Nov. 1-2, selling treats including cakes, chocolate-covered Oreos, sugar cookies, macarons and cupcakes decorated to represent Swift albums. Orders for the Confection-Eras Weekend must be placed by Oct. 29. You can order online , by phone or by emailing info@confectioneiress.com.

Eras Bake Sale at 4 Birds Bakery

607 Fulton St., (317) 460-8181

A collection of high-profile Indy bakers, from restaurants to pop-ups and home vendors, will sell Swift-themed sweets noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at 4 Birds Bakery downtown for the Eras Bake Sale . Hosted by Taste Indianapolis , the sale will feature vendors from 4 Birds, Speedway café and bakery Borage , Bluebeard pastry chef Youssef Boudarine's J'Adore , Jordan Justice's JaJustice Bakes and Bridget Persell's Bakes by Bridget .

Filigree Bakery

Preorders for the boutique bakery's Swift-inspired macaron sampler are open through Oct. 18. Each sampler ($48 preorder, $56 after Oct. 18), features 12 macarons flavored and decorated in allusion to a Swift album, such as the tart raspberry "Red" to the lavender-infused "Midnights" and sweet strawberry cream "Lover." Orders can be made online for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon at the outdoor Broad Ripple Farmer's Market (6001 N. Rural St.) on Oct. 26 or the indoor market (1115 Broad Ripple Ave.) from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2.

Gather 22

22 E. 22nd St., (317) 258-2222, gather22.com

From 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, guests at this trendy Near Northside hangout can enjoy "Happy Hour (Taylor's Version)" with $13 Swift-themed cocktails. The colorful setlist includes the Lavender Haze (lavender lemon drop), Feelin' 22 (gin and Prosecco with grapefruit and elderflower), Bad Blood (spicy blood orange margarita), Lover (whiskey with lemon and blackberry syrup, served with a candy bracelet) and Midnights (a black cocktail billed as dark, bold and mysterious).

Sun King Brewing

All Central Indiana locations, sunkingbrewing.com

Sun King's upcoming limited-edition brew notably does not include any explicit Swift branding, but the "1,2,3 Let's Go B*tch" is essentially an unofficial Taylor Swift beer, minus the potential lawsuits. The cherry limeade ale comes in a can whose multicolor design features a sparkling disco ball, a pair of purple hands in the shape of a heart and a description of the beer spelled out on beads strung in the style of friendship bracelets. Billed as tart and sassy, the "Let's Go B*tch" will be available at Sun King's Indy, Fishers, Carmel and Kokomo tap rooms in four-packs starting Oct. 18 and in Mishawaka Oct. 24.

