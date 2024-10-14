Open in App
    Why did Bath & Body Works remove one of its candles? Here's what you need to know

    By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez and Mike Snider, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLwZX_0w6CORWl00

    Bath & Body Works apologized on Thursday and removed the Snowed In three-wick candle from its seasonal merchandise after complaints the snowflake design on its label resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.

    The design was meant to be a nod to a folded snowflake cutout, but it did not go that way. Some folks online dubbed the design the Klandle and the KKKandle for the pair of cutout holes in the white pointed snowflake tips.

    "At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make – even those that are unintentional like this one," Bath & Body Works said in a statement, shared with USA TODAY. "We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

    What did people say about the Bath & Body Works Snowed In candle?

    Complaints about the candle began circulating online after the holiday-themed candle was revealed. The design reminded some of the hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan , a white supremacist group, which was founded in 1866 and had a resurgence during the civil rights movement.

    "Don’t be surprised if we do not see this one in store!" posted self-described "candle hoarder" @_scentsgalore on Instagram. "Initially I did not see it but now I can’t unsee it!"

    Followers were divided. "Nobody caught it because it’s a paper snowflake. People are literally looking for reasons to be outraged lol," said one poster.

    "People claiming they can't see it are gaslighting. Its staring at you right in the face," said another.

    Both opinions could be correct, noted another commenter: "Being offended is subjective. Just because you aren’t, doesn’t mean others feelings are invalid!"

    "Damn, Bath & Body Works really gave new meaning to 'White Christmas'," posted fashion and pop culture site Diet Prada posted on its Instagram account .

    On X , several posted that the company opined that the company wouldn't have approved the candle if it has more diverse viewpoints. "If we noticed, I'm sure" folks at the company did, too, noted one commenter.

    Has Bath & Body Works been accused of insensitivity in the past?

    Two years ago, the personal care and fragrance retailer released Black History Month products – Kente cloth designs adorned some packaging – that some considered cultural appropriation.

    "This was a missed opportunity to push the culture forward, instead of capitalizing like most companies do off the Black dollar," said Shyriaka ‘Shy’ Morris, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida, artist and founder of PEACE ARTS (Positive Education and Creative Expressions), at the time to The Daytona Beach News-Journal , which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why did Bath & Body Works remove one of its candles? Here's what you need to know

