After 45,000 votes cast, 4 songs remain in IndyStar's Taylor Swift bracket. Vote now.

Ask any Swiftie and they would probably tell you it would be challenging to choose just four songs out of Taylor Swift's massive 300-plus discography. Those voting in IndyStar's best Taylor Swift song bracket have likely faced some similar heartbreak along the way as only the final four songs remain in the bracket.

More than 45,000 votes have been cast in our bracket over the last four weeks. Now, four songs remain from across Swift's 19-year career: "Love Story," "Cruel Summer," "All Too Well" and "Anti-Hero."

All four songs are expected to be on Swift's setlist when she hits the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium next month , meaning Indianapolis Swifties will get to hear their collective favorite song live on Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

Polls will open each week on Monday, close Thursday at noon and last six weeks until one song gets the crown. Check back every Friday to see the poll results and which songs will move on to the following week's voting.

One, two, three, four...

