Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    After 45,000 votes cast, 4 songs remain in IndyStar's Taylor Swift bracket. Vote now.

    By Alysa Guffey and Joe Mutascio, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSGw9_0w5wgwFx00

    Ask any Swiftie and they would probably tell you it would be challenging to choose just four songs out of Taylor Swift's massive 300-plus discography. Those voting in IndyStar's best Taylor Swift song bracket have likely faced some similar heartbreak along the way as only the final four songs remain in the bracket.

    More than 45,000 votes have been cast in our bracket over the last four weeks. Now, four songs remain from across Swift's 19-year career: "Love Story," "Cruel Summer," "All Too Well" and "Anti-Hero."

    All four songs are expected to be on Swift's setlist when she hits the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium next month , meaning Indianapolis Swifties will get to hear their collective favorite song live on Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

    Polls will open each week on Monday, close Thursday at noon and last six weeks until one song gets the crown. Check back every Friday to see the poll results and which songs will move on to the following week's voting.

    One, two, three, four...

    'Welcome to Indy': City prepares downtown for The Eras Tour. What we know so far.

    Vote for your favorite Swift songs - Semifinals

    See the bracket of Taylor Swift's best songs

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: After 45,000 votes cast, 4 songs remain in IndyStar's Taylor Swift bracket. Vote now.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    'I think that was Tom Hanks.' Actor pops into Indianapolis shops. Here's what he bought
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Why did Bath & Body Works remove one of its candles? Here's what you need to know
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Minute Maid Zero Sugar lemonade cans sold in Indiana might actually have quite a bit of sugar
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star8 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Heartland's 'The Waiting Game' and my role as sportswriter in 8-year battle with the NBA
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts defeat Titans 20-17
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Avoid The Single Biggest Mistake Seniors On Medicare Will Make This Fall; Don't Risk $2,000 In 2025
    Jesse Slome9 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy