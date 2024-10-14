Vote for IndyStar's Student of the Week for Oct. 14-18

Each week readers vote on central Indiana students who were nominated by their schools for excellence in the classroom and beyond.

Readers can vote for their favorite student throughout the week on IndyStar.com, with polling closing at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17. Winners are announced on Fridays.

This contest aims to introduce readers not just to the student who winds up winning but to all of the highly accomplished nominees.

Here's what school leaders had to say about this week's nominees:

Josef Perkins, a senior at BELIEVE Circle City High School. Josef holds a 4.4 GPA and is enrolled in multiple Advanced Placement courses. Josef is a leader within his grade level and school community.

Sawyer Roe, a freshman at Cascade High School. Sawyer consistently excels in the classroom and brings an infectious enthusiasm to discussions. Whenever others are unsure or hesitant to contribute, Sawyer steps up with thoughtful insights, offering valuable contributions that elevate the entire class.

Ariyah Mitchell, a senior at Southport High School. Ariyah is a hardworking student who balances her job at Crew Carwash with an impressive list of achievements. She competed in Track and Field (shot put and discus) during her 10th and 11th grades. As the vice president and founder of the Southport Black Student Union, she’s shown incredible leadership and dedication to creating positive change. Ariyah is also a member of the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council, where she actively engages with issues affecting youth. She plans to continue her journey at Indiana University, and her future is bright.

Alexander Paz, a senior at Bishop Chatard High School . A leader on the field and in the classroom, he helped his team to the City Championship game on Oct. 2 while maintaining straight-As in multiple AP classes. He's also been helping with programming for Hispanic Heritage Month as a member of the Spanish Club. He is kind, patient, and a wonderful representation of our school!

Dane Burton, a freshman at Roncalli High School. Roncalli science teacher Kristel Owen states that "Dane is doing a wonderful job in our Honors Biology class so far this year. I love that he is awake, is ready to participate, and has a very helpful and positive attitude. He is clearly also very intelligent and ready to learn. I continue to look forward to our Honors Biology class throughout the year, and he is an integral part of it!"

Juliette Sweatt, a senior at North Central High School. Juliette is an outstanding student in the J. Everett Light Career automotive collision repair and refinishing program. She consistently demonstrates exceptional skills and a passion for the industry. Juliette’s natural leadership abilities have been invaluable in group projects, inspiring her peers to achieve their best. Beyond the classroom, Juliette’s involvement in rugby, theater, crochet club and managing soccer showcases her dedication and teamwork. Her positive attitude and strong work ethic contribute to the robust culture of North Central High School.

Maalik Ferguson, a senior at Ben Davis High School. Maalik has taken on a huge leadership role on our Unified Flag Football team. He jumped right into a new environment and immediately began creating friendships and setting a tone of equality among all the athletes. Because of his natural cool, calm and collected personality, he has instantly connected to our special education athletes. He has created an atmosphere on our team that makes everyone feel included and a part of the team! Maalik made a huge assist in one of our games that helped one of star athletes, Gabe Bruder, score his first touchdown! He patiently helps the Unified players get into position on the field and is always looking to get the ball to players in order to get everyone involved. His level of awareness and selflessness is helping to create such great moments and memories for the Unified Athletes. His impact is huge on these players and we enjoy the positivity he brings to each game/practice!"

Elijah Girton, a senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. Elijah Girton is being acknowledged for his strong leadership on the Tindley Football Team and his commitment to upholding a positive image at school. His work ethic, determination, and capacity to motivate his teammates make him a role model both on and off the field, plus he enjoys being a voice for the people. Elijah’s willingness to put in extra time and effort, whether in training or academics, shows his unwavering commitment to personal growth and team success.

Natalia Molina, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Natalia is an excellent example of an IB learner and a servant leader. She is inquisitive, balances school and activities with hours of dance. She willingly helps when asked, as exemplified by her willingness to teach sophomores a little bit of ballet on sophomore learner profile day. She participates in choir and is a co-president of our Peer Partners club. She is always positive, inviting and actively learning. Thank you, Natalia, for being an example for the rest of us to follow.

Keagan Williams, a senior a Shortridge High School. Keagan has been forging a wonderful path since his senior year started while maintaining a 4.38 GPA. He is leading the boy's soccer team through a very successful season. At the same time, he is encouraging and helping the younger athletes behind him to set the program up for the future. In the building, he is a constant presence when it comes to leadership and being a positive role model for the rest of the students. Aside from being respectful, kind, inquisitive and hard-working, he spends his time in the National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Tri-M, Student Government service coordinator, and peer mentors.

Tonee Harris, a senior at Herron-Riverside High School. Tonee Harris, a senior at Herron-Riverside High School, is an exceptional candidate for Student of the Week, showcasing a remarkable blend of academic excellence and dedicated leadership. With an outstanding 4.53 GPA and a rigorous course load that includes AP and dual credit classes, Tonee has demonstrated her commitment to her education and readiness for future challenges. Her involvement in the National Honor Society and the Center for Leadership Development highlights her dedication to service and community engagement. Tonee is not just a high achiever; she embodies the qualities of a true leader, inspiring her peers and fostering collaboration wherever she goes. Her professionalism and positive attitude make her a joy to work with, and her ability to balance academics and leadership roles speaks volumes about her time management skills and unwavering dedication. For these reasons, Tonee truly deserves the recognition of Student of the Week!

