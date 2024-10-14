Taking public transit to Taylor Swift? Make sure you have time to catch it after the concert.

If you plan to go to the Taylor Swift concert on Nov. 1, 2 or 3, make sure you have a plan for getting to and from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Upwards of 200,000 people are expected to be in downtown Indianapolis over the three nights of concerts, meaning lots of congested roads, high rideshare prices and the potential for travel headaches.

While you can use public transportation to get to the concerts, the same lines may not be running after late night shows.

A spokesperson for IndyGo said bus schedules and routes would not be changed the weekend Swift is in town.

Here's what to know about IndyGo travel options.

How late does IndyGo run?

Swift's concerts typically run more than three hours not including the opening act. Assuming an 8 p.m. start time, that means concerts will likely let out around 11:30 p.m. Here's what IndyGo public transit options are available that late at night.

The Red and Purple Lines

Red Line buses run every 15 to 20 minutes and have many stops downtown not too far of a walk to the stadium. Purple Line buses , which started running Oct. 13, stop downtown at the transit center and the Statehouse.

On Friday and Saturdays, the Red Line runs south to County Line Road and north to 66th Street until 1 a.m., leaving plenty of time to get home after the concert. Likewise, the Purple Line runs northeast to Fort Ben until 1 a.m.

But fans who take the Red or Purple Line to the concert on Nov. 3 should plan a different way home. Both rapid bus lines stop running at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Bus routes

Bus routes will operate as normal Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Most routes run until midnight every night.

Find bus routes and schedules on IndyGo's website.

What about rideshares?

City officials say they are working with rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, to make pick-up and drop-off as smooth as possible. Still, plan extra time to get to the stadium and expect to wait after the concert for available drivers due to surge pricing on the apps.

Keep an eye out for more details on dedicated areas for rideshare services and passenger pick-up outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

