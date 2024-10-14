Here's the Indiana marching bands that advanced to ISSMA semi-state finals

The Indiana State School Music Association hosted regional competitions across this state on Saturday to determine who would advance to semi-state competitions.

Bands are divided by school enrollment size, with the biggest schools in Class A and the smallest in Class D, with those in between in Classes B and C.

Semis-state competitions will take place on Oct. 26 with the state finals taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 9.

Here are the schools that advanced to semi-state:

Class A:

Avon Marching Black & Gold

Franklin Central Marching Flashes

Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band

Center Grove Marching Band

Floyd Central Highlander Band

Ben Davis Marching Giants

Sound and Spirit of Columbus

Carmel Marching Greyhounds

Whiteland Marching Warriors

Castle Marching Knights

Hamilton Southeastern Royal Command and Guard

The Pride of Westfield

Goshen Crimson Band

Marching Pride of Lawrence Township

Penn High School Marching Kingsmen

Varroll Charger Pride

Noblesville Marching Millers

Homestead Spartan Alliance Band

Fishers Marching Tiger Band

The Pride of Elkhart

Class B:

Greenfield-Central Cougar Pride

Jasper Marching Wildcats

Greenwood Marching Woodmen and Irish Guard

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Band of Marauders

F.J. Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers

Evansville Harrison Warrior Command

Pendleton Heights Marching Arabians

New Palestine Marching Dragons

Bloomington North Cougar Band

Evansville North Green Brigade

Northridge Raider Band

Pride of Plymouth

Concord Marching Minutemen

Munster Marching Mustangs

Leo Roar of the Lions

Columbia City Marching Eagles

North Side Marching Legends

DeKalb Baron Brigade

Plainfield Red Pride Band

East Noble Marching Knights

Class C:

Northwestern Tiger Pride

Angola Marching Hornets

Beech Grove Marching Hornets

Garrett Railroader Regiment

NorthWood Red regiment

Western Marching Panthers

Fairfield Marching Pride

Spirit of Twin Lakes

Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets

Maconaquah Marching Braves

Boonville Band of Gold

Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green

Washington Golden Pride

Southridge Marching Raiders Band

Mt. Vernon Marching Wildcats

Pride of Bosse

Northview Marching Knights

Princeton Community Marching Tigers

Edgewood Marching Mustangs

Scottsburg Band of Warriors

Class D:

Jimtown Marching Jimmies

Whitko Marching Pride

Adams Central Squadron of Sound

Knox Redskin Brigade

Spirit of Woodlan

Manchester Squire Band

Lewis Cass Marching Kings

Bremen Emerald Alliance

LaVille Royal Regiment

Spirit of Triton

Tell City Marching Marksmen

Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade

Orleans Bulldog Regiment

Pride of Paoli

Elwood Community Panther Band

Master Dei Marching Wildcats

Taylor Marching Titans

South Spencer Marching Rebels

Forest Park Marching Rangers

Monrovia Bulldog Brigade

