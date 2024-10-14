Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Here's the Indiana marching bands that advanced to ISSMA semi-state finals

    By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSlKl_0w5vlHtq00

    The Indiana State School Music Association hosted regional competitions across this state on Saturday to determine who would advance to semi-state competitions.

    Bands are divided by school enrollment size, with the biggest schools in Class A and the smallest in Class D, with those in between in Classes B and C.

    Semis-state competitions will take place on Oct. 26 with the state finals taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 9.

    Here are the schools that advanced to semi-state:

    Class A:

    • Avon Marching Black & Gold
    • Franklin Central Marching Flashes
    • Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band
    • Center Grove Marching Band
    • Floyd Central Highlander Band
    • Ben Davis Marching Giants
    • Sound and Spirit of Columbus
    • Carmel Marching Greyhounds
    • Whiteland Marching Warriors
    • Castle Marching Knights
    • Hamilton Southeastern Royal Command and Guard
    • The Pride of Westfield
    • Goshen Crimson Band
    • Marching Pride of Lawrence Township
    • Penn High School Marching Kingsmen
    • Varroll Charger Pride
    • Noblesville Marching Millers
    • Homestead Spartan Alliance Band
    • Fishers Marching Tiger Band
    • The Pride of Elkhart

    Class B:

    • Greenfield-Central Cougar Pride
    • Jasper Marching Wildcats
    • Greenwood Marching Woodmen and Irish Guard
    • Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Band of Marauders
    • F.J. Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers
    • Evansville Harrison Warrior Command
    • Pendleton Heights Marching Arabians
    • New Palestine Marching Dragons
    • Bloomington North Cougar Band
    • Evansville North Green Brigade
    • Northridge Raider Band
    • Pride of Plymouth
    • Concord Marching Minutemen
    • Munster Marching Mustangs
    • Leo Roar of the Lions
    • Columbia City Marching Eagles
    • North Side Marching Legends
    • DeKalb Baron Brigade
    • Plainfield Red Pride Band
    • East Noble Marching Knights

    Recent Education News: 'My story is their story': Pike teacher Graciela Miranda wins Indiana Teacher of the year

    Class C:

    • Northwestern Tiger Pride
    • Angola Marching Hornets
    • Beech Grove Marching Hornets
    • Garrett Railroader Regiment
    • NorthWood Red regiment
    • Western Marching Panthers
    • Fairfield Marching Pride
    • Spirit of Twin Lakes
    • Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets
    • Maconaquah Marching Braves
    • Boonville Band of Gold
    • Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green
    • Washington Golden Pride
    • Southridge Marching Raiders Band
    • Mt. Vernon Marching Wildcats
    • Pride of Bosse
    • Northview Marching Knights
    • Princeton Community Marching Tigers
    • Edgewood Marching Mustangs
    • Scottsburg Band of Warriors

    Keep up with school news: Sign up for Study Hall, IndyStar's free weekly education newsletter.

    Class D:

    • Jimtown Marching Jimmies
    • Whitko Marching Pride
    • Adams Central Squadron of Sound
    • Knox Redskin Brigade
    • Spirit of Woodlan
    • Manchester Squire Band
    • Lewis Cass Marching Kings
    • Bremen Emerald Alliance
    • LaVille Royal Regiment
    • Spirit of Triton
    • Tell City Marching Marksmen
    • Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade
    • Orleans Bulldog Regiment
    • Pride of Paoli
    • Elwood Community Panther Band
    • Master Dei Marching Wildcats
    • Taylor Marching Titans
    • South Spencer Marching Rebels
    • Forest Park Marching Rangers
    • Monrovia Bulldog Brigade

    Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter (X): @CarolineB_Indy.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's the Indiana marching bands that advanced to ISSMA semi-state finals

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Nancy Wheeler
    1d ago
    Congratulations Tell City Marching Marksmen!! Take it all the way to State!! 🎶🎶🎵🎵🎵🎶🎶📯🎺🥁🪇🎷🪈🎸🎹🥁🥁🥁🪘
    Smurfette
    2d ago
    Good luck to all the bands esp the Castle Matching Knights! 💙💛
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecast: A Winter of Surprises for Indianapolis and Indiana
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    This Old-Fashioned Diner In Illinois Has The Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The State
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Five observations from the Pacers' loss to Memphis and Zach Edey that started ‘ug-ly’
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Paleontologists find an allosaurus snout on Children's Museum's dinosaur dig
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star12 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post44 minutes ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Indiana
    wheninyourstate.com4 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    That’s Too Soon Even For The Golden Bachelor’s Bad Boy- Gerry Turner’s Latest Move Will Infuriate Theresa Nist Supporters
    fandomwire.com2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts RB doesn't practice again Wednesday
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star5 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark And Her Boyfriend Turn Heads with Courtside NBA Appearance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Look inside an abandoned high school turned $3.3 million apartment complex—and 4 more multimillion-dollar dream homes
    CNBC4 days ago
    Minute Maid Zero Sugar lemonade cans sold in Indiana might actually have quite a bit of sugar
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star8 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Former Purdue star Zach Edey figuring out how to pick his spots with Grizzlies
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy