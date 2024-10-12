20 things to watch as Colts try to get back on track against Titans

The Colts have an opportunity to separate themselves from the bottom of the AFC South on Sunday, even after dropping another game in Jacksonville in a dreadful defensive performance last week.

Indianapolis is taking on a Tennessee team that has been underwhelming this season, dropping three of its first four games before the bye despite playing a schedule light on heavy hitters.

A win would get the Colts back to .500, place Indianapolis firmly among the underwhelming middle pack of AFC teams competing for wild card berths and relegate the Titans to 1-4, a team on the outside looking in at the ugly middle ground.

A loss drops the Colts into the bottom tier, putting fairly heavy stakes on a 1 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium between Indianapolis (2-3) and Tennessee (1-3).

Colts vs Titans: Who's playing quarterback?

1. Injury concerns at quarterback define Sunday’s game. Colts starter Anthony Richardson missed last week’s loss to Jacksonville due to an oblique/hip injury, and he’s expected to push hard in rehab to play against Tennessee this week. Titans quarterback Will Levis was knocked out of Tennessee’s last game due to a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and although he’s had the bye week to recover, Levis is expected to still be dealing with pain this week. The two second-year quarterbacks have both struggled as throwers to start the season but make an impact in the running game; the game’s outlook changes significantly if one or both of the quarterbacks isn’t able to go.

2. If Richardson returns -- and he seemed optimistic this week after being listed as a full participant on Thursday -- he’ll be back in the lineup against one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. Tennessee leads the NFL in yards allowed (243.8 per game), passing yards (124.0 per game) and ranks second in yards per dropback (4.96).

3. Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his passes so far this season and thrown six interceptions, but the Colts passing attack has been one of the NFL’s best at creating explosive plays. Indianapolis wide receiver Alec Pierce already has five catches of 40-plus yards this season, more than 30 NFL teams, and the Colts are tied for third in the NFL with 18 passing plays of 20 yards or more so far. Tennessee’s defense, on the other hand, has been the league’s stingiest. The Titans have allowed just seven pass plays of 20 yards or more, tied for the best mark in the NFL, and haven’t given up a single pass of more than 40 yards, one of only two defenses in the league that hasn’t allowed any yet.

4. For all of their success against the pass this season, the Titans are one of just three NFL teams that does not have an interception yet.

Can the Colts stop the Titans' pass rush?

5. Tennessee has nine sacks in the first four games. Edge rusher Harold Landry has produced four, and the Titans may try to match him up against Colts right tackle Braden Smith, who has been battling knee soreness and gave up two sacks to Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker last week.

6. Titans stalwart Jeffery Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler, has just one sack so far this season while playing with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, but if he plays, he faces a Colts interior that could be starting two rookies. Undrafted free agent Dalton Tucker entered the lineup in place of an injured Will Fries last week, and fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini has started the past two games in place of veteran center Ryan Kelly , who has been battling a neck injury but could return against Tennessee.

7. The Titans do not have starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who’s dealing with a groin injury, but the tandem of L’Jarius Sneed and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. remains solid, and they could give Pierce and Adonai MItchell trouble, along with Roger McCreary, who will line up in the slot against Colts receiver Josh Downs , who battled a toe injury throughout the week.

8. Mitchell, the rookie, caught a season-high four passes against Jacksonville last week, but Mitchell has also been inconsistent at the catch point. If Michael Pittman Jr. cannot go because of the back injury that threatens to force him to the sideline, Indianapolis is going to need Mitchell to rise to the occasion, taking on a larger role in the passing game.

Will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 6?

9. Jonathan Taylor is out for the second consecutive game due to a sprained ankle suffered against Pittsburgh, putting pressure on backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to take a big step forward after an underwhelming day against the Jaguars. Tennessee has given up more than 130 rushing yards in three of its four games.

10. As long as Richardson’s in the lineup, the Colts quarterback should be able to test the Tennessee run defense with his legs, considering that Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen held him out last week in part because he wanted to avoid putting Richardson in harm’s way. Richardson has averaged 6.7 yards per carry so far this season, and his presence puts stress on the opponent’s run defense.

Colts news: Colts coach Shane Steichen says Anthony Richardson is starting quarterback

11. The Indianapolis return game should have chances. Tennessee ranks 27th in the NFL in punt return yardage allowed (12.8) and 30th in the league in kick return yardage (31.0).

12. Levis has been a turnover machine in his first four games. The young starter has thrown six interceptions and lost three fumbles, playing with a reckless style in the pocket. Despite its overall struggles, the Indianapolis defense ranks sixth in the NFL with eight takeaways, and Levis has a tendency to put the ball in harm’s way.

13. Levis is taking chances, but he’s not pushing the ball down the field. The young Titans quarterback is completing 68.4% of his passes, but he’s averaging just 6.2 yards per attempt, and Tennessee has just nine passes of 20 yards or more, 29th in the NFL. A banged-up Colts pass rush and secondary has given up plenty of big plays, though, allowing a league-worst five throws of 40 yards or more.

14. The Colts need Kenny Moore II back in the lineup after missing the past two games due to a hip injury. Indianapolis has found a playable option to replace JuJu Brents in the form of Sam Womack III , but the absence of Moore, who is listed as questionable, has hurt the Colts defense in coverage, the perimeter run defense and the blitz.

Could the Colts defense get healthy vs. Titans?

15. The Titans simply aren’t pushing the ball downfield much. Tennessee’s top two receivers, at least in terms of catches, are running backs Tony Pollard (13 catches, 87 yards) and Tyjae Spears (12 catches, 76 yards). Tennessee might stick to that plan against Indianapolis; Colts linebacker E.J. Speed struggled to make tackles in the open field last week.

16. Indianapolis must be wary of veteran receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley has just nine catches so far this season, but he’s averaging 15.7 yards per reception and has the longest Tennessee catch of the year, a 40-yard touchdown grab. The Titans will probably try to give Ridley chances against Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, who has made a handful of plays but also given up big throws down the field at times.

17. Tennessee’s offensive line hasn’t been able to protect Levis, even though Levis is averaging a respectable 2.72 seconds from snap to throw. Levis has already taken 15 sacks, and the Titans rank 31st in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt, giving up sack on 13.9% of dropbacks. A banged-up Indianapolis defensive line failed to come up with a single sack or quarterback hit against Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence last week, but a Colts team that does have 12 sacks should have some opportunities for redemption against Levis.

18. Tennessee’s tackles, Nicholas Petit-Frere on the right side and J.C. Latham on the left, have combined to give up five sacks, according to Sports Info Solutions. Colts rookie Laiatu Latu hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, posting just one sack so far, but he does have 15 pressures, second on the team behind Dayo Odeyingbo .

19. Tennessee’s running backs have struggled. Pollard is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry as the team’s lead back, and Spears is averaging 3.2. Levis is the wild card, averaging 7.0 yards per carry on 13 attempts, but he might be reticent to run if he is still dealing with pain in the shoulder.

20. The Titans offense has been awful on third down, converting just 27.7% of its chances, 29th in the NFL. When the Colts get a chance to get Tennessee off the field, they have to take advantage; Indianapolis is 28th in the NFL on third downs defensively, allowing conversions on 46.7% of its chances.

20 things to watch as Colts try to get back on track against Titans