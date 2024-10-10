Is Disney World open or closed today? Hurricane Milton aftermath, Florida hurricane pictures

Walt Disney World officials closed theme parks and other attractions for Hurricane Milton , as the theme park has shuttered doors for weather and two national emergencies since opening in October 1971.

In its long storied history, the "most magical place on Earth," has only closed 11 times including Hurricane Milton .

As Hoosiers plan ahead for trips to the Florida amusement park, Indiana residents can see what to expect from Hurricane Milton if they have a trip planned for fall break.

Hurricane Milton live weather updates: Hurricane leaves destruction, but not 'worst case scenario'

Here's what you need to know:

Is Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida open today, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 after Hurricane Milton aftermath?

The Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, recreation offerings and Disney Springs are now closed through Thursday, October 10 , according to the website.

What is closed at Walt Disney World today, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 after Hurricane Milton aftermath in Orlando, Florida

Here is a list of today's closings at Walt Disney World , according to the website:

What can I do at Walt Disney World Resorts after Hurricane Milton damage hits Florida?

Here's a list of Walt Disney World Resort activities that may be available at your resort today, according to the website:

Free Disney movies in your hotel room

Surprise character visits and family fun in the lobby

Free arcade play starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Fitness centers operating under normal hours

The website notes that hours and availability may be adjusted as necessary without prior notice.

Hurricane Milton Florida power outages across 24 hours via Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs created a visualization of the power outages over the past 24 hours as Hurricane Milton moved across Florida.

Hurricane Milton path tracker: Storm exits Florida at Category 1 strength after slamming west coast

When will Florida theme parks reopen after Hurricane Milton? Are Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND Florida, Sea World and Universal Orlando closed today?

▶ Universal Orlando : Its theme parks and Halloween Horror Nights event is closed for Thursday, Oct. 10. Universal officials anticipate a full reopening of our destination, including Halloween Horror Nights, on Friday, Oct. 11 at normal operating hours pending the outcome of storm impacts.

▶ Busch Gardens Tampa Bay , SeaWorld Orlando : Both parks, as well as Aquatica, Discovery Cove and its Howl-O-Scream event, remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. Officials said to stay tuned for information regarding its parks reopening following the storm on Friday, Oct. 11.

▶ LEGOLAND Florida : Theme park remains closed for Thursday, Oct. 11. Officials have not released a reopening date and said to check their social media for updates.

What is Walt Disney World's hurricane policy?

According to its website , Walt Disney World Resort will make exceptions to its standard policy and issue refunds in the event of a hurricane if the National Hurricane Center issues a warning for the Orlando area or a visitor’s place of residence within seven days of their “scheduled arrival date," i f tickets and reservations were booked directly through Disney. Dates can also be modified.

You will have to reach out to any third-party suppliers you booked with.

Walt Disney World historical list of closures

Here’s a list of when Disney World did not open for guests:

Hurricane Floyd in September 1999

Hurricane Charley in August 2004

Hurricane Frances in August 2004

Hurricane Jeanne in August 2004

Hurricane Matthew in October 2016

Hurricane Irma in October 2017

COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020

Hurricane Ian in September 2022

Hurricane Milton in October 2024

Here’s when Disney World closed early:

Hurricane Elena in August 1985

Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

Walt Disney World Resort Hurricane Milton live cam

Hurricane Milton tracker livestream update

Hurricane Milton Florida aftermath today: Sarasota live cam

Hurricane Millton damage aftermath: Power pulls roof off of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays

Hurricane Milton aftermath pictures show roof damage at Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida

Hurricane Milton pictures as storm makes landfall in Florida

Hurricane Milton damage pictures show aftermath from storm devastating Florida

Hurricane Milton damage photos show the aftermath from Lee County, Florida

Hurricane Milton aftermath pictures show damage from Martin County, Florida

Hurricane Milton damage pictures show impact of storm from St. Lucie County, Florida

Hurricane Milton damage photos show storm's aftermath in Naples, Florida and Collier County

Hurricane Milton pictures show storm strike East Naples, Florida

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Is Disney World open or closed today? Hurricane Milton aftermath, Florida hurricane pictures