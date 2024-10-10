Is Disney World open or closed today? Hurricane Milton aftermath, Florida hurricane pictures

Prepaid bookable dining experiences will be automatically refunded within 7 to 10 business days. Cancellation policies have been paused until further notice. Select dining locations remina open for resort guests. Check the food and dining pages for Disney Resort hotels for updated information .
What can I do at Walt Disney World Resorts after Hurricane Milton damage hits Florida?
When will Florida theme parks reopen after Hurricane Milton? Are Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND Florida, Sea World and Universal Orlando closed today?
▶ Universal Orlando : Its theme parks and Halloween Horror Nights event is closed for Thursday, Oct. 10. Universal officials anticipate a full reopening of our destination, including Halloween Horror Nights, on Friday, Oct. 11 at normal operating hours pending the outcome of storm impacts.
▶ Busch Gardens Tampa Bay , SeaWorld Orlando : Both parks, as well as Aquatica, Discovery Cove and its Howl-O-Scream event, remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. Officials said to stay tuned for information regarding its parks reopening following the storm on Friday, Oct. 11.
▶ LEGOLAND Florida : Theme park remains closed for Thursday, Oct. 11. Officials have not released a reopening date and said to check their social media for updates.
What is Walt Disney World's hurricane policy?
According to its website , Walt Disney World Resort will make exceptions to its standard policy and issue refunds in the event of a hurricane if the National Hurricane Center issues a warning for the Orlando area or a visitor’s place of residence within seven days of their “scheduled arrival date," i f tickets and reservations were booked directly through Disney. Dates can also be modified.
You will have to reach out to any third-party suppliers you booked with.
Walt Disney World historical list of closures
Here’s a list of when Disney World did not open for guests:
Hurricane Floyd in September 1999
Hurricane Charley in August 2004
Hurricane Frances in August 2004
Hurricane Jeanne in August 2004
Hurricane Matthew in October 2016
Hurricane Irma in October 2017
COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020
Hurricane Ian in September 2022
Hurricane Milton in October 2024
Here’s when Disney World closed early:
Hurricane Elena in August 1985
Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks
