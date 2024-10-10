Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Is Disney World open or closed today? Hurricane Milton aftermath, Florida hurricane pictures

    By Chris Sims, Jennifer Sangalang and Samantha Neely, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXEK3_0w1ijQfu00

    Walt Disney World officials closed theme parks and other attractions for Hurricane Milton , as the theme park has shuttered doors for weather and two national emergencies since opening in October 1971.

    In its long storied history, the "most magical place on Earth," has only closed 11 times including Hurricane Milton .

    As Hoosiers plan ahead for trips to the Florida amusement park, Indiana residents can see what to expect from Hurricane Milton if they have a trip planned for fall break.

    Hurricane Milton live weather updates: Hurricane leaves destruction, but not 'worst case scenario'

    Here's what you need to know:

    Is Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida open today, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 after Hurricane Milton aftermath?

    The Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, recreation offerings and Disney Springs are now closed through Thursday, October 10 , according to the website.

    What is closed at Walt Disney World today, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 after Hurricane Milton aftermath in Orlando, Florida

    Here is a list of today's closings at Walt Disney World , according to the website:

    What can I do at Walt Disney World Resorts after Hurricane Milton damage hits Florida?

    Here's a list of Walt Disney World Resort activities that may be available at your resort today, according to the website:

    • Free Disney movies in your hotel room
    • Surprise character visits and family fun in the lobby
    • Free arcade play starting at 4 p.m. ET.
    • Fitness centers operating under normal hours

    The website notes that hours and availability may be adjusted as necessary without prior notice.

    Hurricane Milton Florida power outages across 24 hours via Whisker Labs

    Whisker Labs created a visualization of the power outages over the past 24 hours as Hurricane Milton moved across Florida.

    Hurricane Milton path tracker: Storm exits Florida at Category 1 strength after slamming west coast

    When will Florida theme parks reopen after Hurricane Milton? Are Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND Florida, Sea World and Universal Orlando closed today?

    Universal Orlando : Its theme parks and Halloween Horror Nights event is closed for Thursday, Oct. 10. Universal officials anticipate a full reopening of our destination, including Halloween Horror Nights, on Friday, Oct. 11 at normal operating hours pending the outcome of storm impacts.

    Busch Gardens Tampa Bay , SeaWorld Orlando : Both parks, as well as Aquatica, Discovery Cove and its Howl-O-Scream event, remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. Officials said to stay tuned for information regarding its parks reopening following the storm on Friday, Oct. 11.

    LEGOLAND Florida : Theme park remains closed for Thursday, Oct. 11. Officials have not released a reopening date and said to check their social media for updates.

    What is Walt Disney World's hurricane policy?

    According to its website , Walt Disney World Resort will make exceptions to its standard policy and issue refunds in the event of a hurricane if the National Hurricane Center issues a warning for the Orlando area or a visitor’s place of residence within seven days of their “scheduled arrival date," i f tickets and reservations were booked directly through Disney. Dates can also be modified.

    You will have to reach out to any third-party suppliers you booked with.

    Walt Disney World historical list of closures

    Here’s a list of when Disney World did not open for guests:

    • Hurricane Floyd in September 1999
    • Hurricane Charley in August 2004
    • Hurricane Frances in August 2004
    • Hurricane Jeanne in August 2004
    • Hurricane Matthew in October 2016
    • Hurricane Irma in October 2017
    • COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020
    • Hurricane Ian in September 2022
    • Hurricane Milton in October 2024

    Here’s when Disney World closed early:

    • Hurricane Elena in August 1985
    • Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

    Walt Disney World Resort Hurricane Milton live cam

    Hurricane Milton tracker livestream update

    Hurricane Milton Florida aftermath today: Sarasota live cam

    Hurricane Millton damage aftermath: Power pulls roof off of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays

    Hurricane Milton aftermath pictures show roof damage at Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida

    Hurricane Milton pictures as storm makes landfall in Florida

    Hurricane Milton damage pictures show aftermath from storm devastating Florida

    Hurricane Milton damage photos show the aftermath from Lee County, Florida

    Hurricane Milton aftermath pictures show damage from Martin County, Florida

    Hurricane Milton damage pictures show impact of storm from St. Lucie County, Florida

    Hurricane Milton damage photos show storm's aftermath in Naples, Florida and Collier County

    Hurricane Milton pictures show storm strike East Naples, Florida

    Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Is Disney World open or closed today? Hurricane Milton aftermath, Florida hurricane pictures

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bruce Tran
    1d ago
    It doesn’t matter if they open or close.The matter is idiots going there during storm
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Bath & Body Works Apologizes For Candle Depicting KKK Hood-Like Design
    BIN: Black Information Network1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here, and Indiana is looking wet
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    This Miniature Pinscher Whose Owner Was Forced To Surrender Is Now Up North And Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy