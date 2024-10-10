Open in App
    Council picks out-of-state law firm to investigate Hogsett's handling of harassment claims

    By Hayleigh Colombo, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JG720_0w1aLn5t00

    Indianapolis City-County Council members who are investigating Mayor Joe Hogsett 's handling of past sexual harassment claims in his administration on Wednesday chose an Atlanta-based law firm to lead its work.

    It is unclear what the investigation will cost. However, Fisher & Phillips LLP will charge between $495 and $595 per hour for its attorneys to investigate the issue. The firm said it was offering the city a steep discount off its regular rates due to the city’s status as a local government entity.

    The six members of the council's newly formed investigative committee unanimously chose the Chicago-based firm from a handful of out-of-state options. Fisher Phillips bills itself as an international labor and employment law firm with "more than 600 attorneys in 38 offices across the United States and (three) in Mexico." The firms Morgan Lewis and Seyfarth were also considered by the members.

    'I kept saying no': Women accuse top Hogsett aide of preying on subordinates for years

    Democratic Councilor Andy Nielsen said Fisher Phillips “rose to the top” because of its experience in public-sector investigations and noted the firm has attorneys that were admitted to the bar in Indiana, which “puts us in the best decision should that be something we need.”

    “They also have experience in issues of noncompliance and dealing with that,” Nielsen said.

    Committee chair Crista Carlino said the council only considered firms outside the state of Indiana “in order to have an impartial, independent investigation” without local political ties. However the council committee has subpoena power so the firm will be able to “move forward in court should subpoena be part of this investigative process.”

    In a proposal to the City-County Council, Fisher Phillips said it was qualified to “work with the committee to promise safe and compliant workplaces within city agencies and bolster public confidence in city leadership” as the council investigates “highly sensitive allegations of sexual harassment made against individual employed by the mayoral administration of Joseph Hogsett.”

    Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery said members were cognizant that “tax dollars have to go to pay this.” He said ideally the cost should be borne by the mayor’s office because “it’s something they caused.”

    Mowery also said he wanted the committee to be active in the investigation. He specifically wanted to look into an alleged 2017 investigation regarding claims by former Hogsett deputy campaign manager Lauren Roberts, who says Cook mistreated her during their time working together on the mayor’s first campaign.

    “I don’t think it’s time now to just rest and lean back and let the firm handle everything,” Mowery said. “I think now it’s time for us to dig in as well and be able to try to uncover some of these facts and see where things went wrong.”

    The Council last month signed off forming an investigative committee to look into how sexual harassment claims have been handled under Hogsett ’s administration, only the second time since 2013, when it looked into the 2012 Super Bowl.

    IndyStar reporting revealed back in July that Hogsett's former chief of staff Thomas Cook had allegedly sexually harassed three women. One woman said Cook assaulted her. In September our reporting revealed that the city had been investigating several current and former employees over harassment claims, and one employee was fired after an HR investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct.

    Hayleigh Colombo is the senior government accountability reporter at IndyStar. She can be reached at hcolombo@indystar.com.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Council picks out-of-state law firm to investigate Hogsett's handling of harassment claims

    Comments / 1
    sharon williams
    2d ago
    they really want him out. the people voted him in.
