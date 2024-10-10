Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Letters: Indiana's highway medians are gross and embarrassing

    By Brian D. Pound,

    2 days ago

    On a recent trip to Evansville, I wondered aloud if the tall grass and weeds in the state highway medians was a local problem or was it widespread. Conversations with friends and relatives quickly confirmed the problem is not just confined to southern Indiana. To me, as a lifelong resident of Indiana, this situation is very embarrassing.

    The weeds not only obscure the views of animals and other vehicles, but they are also downright unsightly, spreading invasive seeds throughout. This dangerous scenario is uncalled for. If you let your personal property look like this, there is a good chance you will receive a letter warning of consequences, possibly a fine too.

    Unfortunately, the problems are not only the medians, but also tree branches blocking large informational signs. Intersection triangles are weed-filled and littered with trash and debris.

    With Indiana being the "Crossroads of America," is this the image that we want travelers to remember when they drive through our state?

    We can do better.

    Brian D. Pound lives in Sullivan.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Indiana's highway medians are gross and embarrassing

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Charles Rohrscheib
    1d ago
    yes, let's get crazy spending tax dollars manicuring our highways
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here, and Indiana is looking wet
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Who is favored in Titans vs Colts? NFL Week 6 betting line makes major shift
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    The price of these streaming services is about to go up. How much they'll cost you
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson injury update: Will he play vs. Titans?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Bennedict Mathurin scores 25 points to lead Pacers over Cavs in preseason
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy