On a recent trip to Evansville, I wondered aloud if the tall grass and weeds in the state highway medians was a local problem or was it widespread. Conversations with friends and relatives quickly confirmed the problem is not just confined to southern Indiana. To me, as a lifelong resident of Indiana, this situation is very embarrassing.

The weeds not only obscure the views of animals and other vehicles, but they are also downright unsightly, spreading invasive seeds throughout. This dangerous scenario is uncalled for. If you let your personal property look like this, there is a good chance you will receive a letter warning of consequences, possibly a fine too.

Unfortunately, the problems are not only the medians, but also tree branches blocking large informational signs. Intersection triangles are weed-filled and littered with trash and debris.

With Indiana being the "Crossroads of America," is this the image that we want travelers to remember when they drive through our state?

We can do better.

Brian D. Pound lives in Sullivan.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Indiana's highway medians are gross and embarrassing