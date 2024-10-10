Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    East 65th and 82nd streets to close mid-October for pedestrian trail construction

    By Ryan Murphy, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Nswg_0w1OI0F200

    Construction on the Nickel Plate Trail will temporarily close two northeast Indianapolis roads beginning this weekend.

    East 65th Street will close beginning Saturday for up to 14 days, and East 82nd Street will close on Sunday for up to 12 days, according to the Department of Public Works. Both streets will remain accessible to local traffic, but drivers passing through the area will be rerouted.

    65th Street traffic will be redirected via Allisonville Road, 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. 82nd Street traffic will detour via Allisonville Road, 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

    What is the Nickel Plate Trail?

    The Nickel Plate Trail is a pedestrian trail that will connect Fishers to Indianapolis. It's being built atop about nine miles of former railroad track.

    Once completed, the Nickel Plate Trail will connect with the Midland Trace and Monon trails, making a 41-mile loop. Construction is expected to finish next year.

    How to find Indianapolis street closures

    Indy drivers have seen significant construction activity in recent months between the state's ongoing Interstate 65 project , the final stages of DigIndy and the completion of I-69 .

    Indianapolis lists current street closures on an interactive online map . Users can find information about how long each closure will last and why it's occurring.

    Closure information for state-maintained roads, including highways, can be found through the Indiana Department of Transportation .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: East 65th and 82nd streets to close mid-October for pedestrian trail construction

