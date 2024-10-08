Indy soul food restaurant to appear on 'Diners, Drive-Ins' and Dives.' How to watch, live stream

Indianapolis restaurant His Place Eatery will appear in the seventh episode of season 40 of Food Network 's " Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives ," bringing its blend of barbecue and soul food to the national stage.

Here's how to watch host and celebrity chef Guy Fieri's latest stop in Indianapolis.

When to watch His Place Eatery's appearance on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Season 40, episode 6 of "Triple D," "Home Cooked Flavor," will air Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It is the series' 541st episode since its 2007 debut.

According to a description on Food Network's website , Fieri will sample meatloaf and English muffins in Somerville, Mass., and gastropub fare in Columbus, Ohio, before swinging by His Place Eatery in Indianapolis for owner James Jones' collard green grilled cheese and his grandmother's family-favorite chicken and dumplings.

How to watch live, on demand

Cable subscribers with Food Network can watch the episode at 9 p.m. They can also sign in to watch.foodnetwork.com using their cable provider credentials. Streaming services with live TV bundles such as YouTube TV , Hulu and Sling will also allow subscribers to watch "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" when it airs.

If you can't watch the episode's first airing, it will be rebroadcast on the Food Network at midnight on Oct. 11. The full latest season of "Triple D" will also land on Discovery+ and Max after it wraps up later this year.

What to know about His Place Eatery

A lifelong Indianapolis resident who attended Crispus Attucks High School and Arsenal Tech , Jones studied culinary arts at Ivy Tech before he and his wife, Shawn, opened the first His Place eatery in a shopping plaza on Shadeland Avenue in 2009. The restaurant steadily gained a following and moved to 6916 E. 30th St. in the Arlington Woods neighborhood in 2012. In August, His Place opened a second location at 1411 W. 86th St.

His Place's menu is a blend of classic soul food and barbecue Jones grew up with and novel dishes he experimented with for years at a time.

"Inspiration comes in a lot of different ways, and (we) just embrace it," Jones said. "It's just playing with food. That's what we do."

