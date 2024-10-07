Brownsburg stays on top, see who moved up in USA TODAY Indiana Week 8 poll

There is chaos below it, but undefeated Brownsburg maintained a hold on the No. 1 spot on Class 6A in the USA TODAY Network Indiana state high school football poll for a second consecutive week.

Brownsburg (7-0) defeated Zionsville 66-28 on Friday, a week after knocking off previously unbeaten Westfield . The Bulldogs took 16 of the 17 first-place votes. Crown Point (7-0) took the other first-place vote and came in at No. 2 in this week's poll, followed closely by No. 3 Westfield (6-1) and No. 4 Lawrence North (7-0). Cathedral jumped two spots to No. 5 after its win over Center Grove .

Concord (7-0) is ranked No. 1 on its own in Class 5A after sharing the top spot last week with Merrillville, which is now No. 2. The four No. 1s in the other classes — New Palestine (4A), Evansville Memorial (3A), Lafayette Central Catholic (2A) and North Judson (A) — all remained at No. 1 in their respective classes.

Here is the full USA TODAY Network Indiana poll going into Week 8 (First place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points and last week’s ranking):

Class 6A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Brownsburg (16) 7-0 169 1

2. Crown Point (1) 7-0 136 3 (tie)

3. Westfield 6-1 134 3 (tie)

4. Lawrence North 7-0 131 6

5. Cathedral 4-2 93 7

6. Warren Central 6-1 81 2

7. Center Grove 5-2 65 5

8. Hamilton SE 5-2 46 8

9. Columbus North 6-1 37 9

10. Elkhart 5-1 30 10

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 9). Lawrence Central 4.

Class 5A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Concord (11) 7-0 163 1 (tie)

2. Merrillville (6) 6-1 154 1 (tie)

3. Lafayette Jeff 7-0 138 3

4. Decatur Central 4-2 105 5

5. Plainfield 6-1 98 4

6. Bloomington North 6-1 86 6

7. East Central 5-2 69 8

8. Castle 6-1 60 9

9. Valparaiso 4-3 27 7

10. Chesterton 5-2 19 NR

Dropped out: Whiteland (10).

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 8. Whiteland 3. Bloomington South 2. Floyd Central 1.

Class 4A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. New Palestine (17) 6-0 170 1

2. Martinsville 7-0 148 2

3. Bishop Chatard 6-1 139 3

4. East Noble 6-1 112 7

5. (tie) Leo 6-1 81 9

5. (tie) Mishawaka 5-2 81 4

7. Columbia City 6-1 40 6

8. (tie) Brebeuf Jesuit 5-2 39 NR

8. (tie) Evansville Reitz 5-2 39 5

10. Roncalli 3-3 18 NR

Dropped out: Greenfield-Central (8), Northview (10).

Others receiving votes: Danville 17. Hanover Central 14. Greenfield-Central 13. Logansport 9. New Prairie 8. Yorktown 4. Culver Academy 2. Plymouth 1.

Class 3A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Ev. Memorial (16) 7-0 169 1

2. Heritage Hills (1) 6-1 146 2

3. Mississinewa 7-0 136 3

4. Lawrenceburg 6-1 100 4

5. Garrett 7-0 95 5

6. Gibson Southern 5-2 73 6

7. Evansville Mater Dei 6-1 62 7

8. Maconaquah 7-0 50 10

9. Cascade 7-0 23 NR

10. FW Bishop Luers 5-2 21 8

Dropped out: Guerin Catholic (9)

Others receiving votes: West Noble 19. Batesville 10. Knox 9. West Lafayette 5. Griffith 3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 2. Heritage 1. Southridge 1.

Class 2A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Laf. Central Cath. (11) 6-0 161 1

2. Brownstown Central (6) 7-0 155 2

3. Lutheran 6-1 135 3

4. Western Boone 7-0 117 4

5. North Posey 6-1 96 5

6. Heritage Christian 6-1 63 8

7. Triton Central 5-2 50 7

8. Adams Central 6-1 48 10

9. Linton-Stockton 5-2 34 9

10. Paoli 7-0 28 NR

Dropped out: Bluffton (6), Monrovia (10, tie).

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 13. Bluffton 12. South Vermillion 12. Monrovia 6. Rochester 4.

Class A

W-L Pts. Prev.

1. North Judson (17) 7-0 170 1

2. Providence 6-0 149 2

3. Carroll (Flora) 7-0 137 3

4. Madison-Grant 7-0 116 4

5. North Decatur 6-1 107 5

6. Springs Valley 6-1 73 6

7. South Putnam 5-2 64 7

8. Pioneer 6-1 51 9

9. Triton 5-2 31 10

10. Frontier 6-0 13 NR

Dropped out: Monroe Central (8)

Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 8. Monroe Central 4. North Miami 3. Milan 2. Tri 2.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brownsburg stays on top, see who moved up in USA TODAY Indiana Week 8 poll