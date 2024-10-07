Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Brownsburg stays on top, see who moved up in USA TODAY Indiana Week 8 poll

    By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKDSv_0vxx3kmW00

    There is chaos below it, but undefeated Brownsburg maintained a hold on the No. 1 spot on Class 6A in the USA TODAY Network Indiana state high school football poll for a second consecutive week.

    Brownsburg (7-0) defeated Zionsville 66-28 on Friday, a week after knocking off previously unbeaten Westfield . The Bulldogs took 16 of the 17 first-place votes. Crown Point (7-0) took the other first-place vote and came in at No. 2 in this week's poll, followed closely by No. 3 Westfield (6-1) and No. 4 Lawrence North (7-0). Cathedral jumped two spots to No. 5 after its win over Center Grove .

    More: Cathedral sticks together after 1-2 start, win over CG 'says we’re still here.'

    Concord (7-0) is ranked No. 1 on its own in Class 5A after sharing the top spot last week with Merrillville, which is now No. 2. The four No. 1s in the other classes — New Palestine (4A), Evansville Memorial (3A), Lafayette Central Catholic (2A) and North Judson (A) — all remained at No. 1 in their respective classes.

    Here is the full USA TODAY Network Indiana poll going into Week 8 (First place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points and last week’s ranking):

    Class 6A

    W-L       Pts.        Prev.

    1. Brownsburg (16)             7-0         169        1

    2. Crown Point (1)               7-0         136        3 (tie)

    3. Westfield                          6-1         134        3 (tie)

    4. Lawrence North              7-0         131        6

    5. Cathedral                         4-2         93          7

    6. Warren Central               6-1         81          2

    7. Center Grove                   5-2         65          5

    8. Hamilton SE 5-2         46          8

    9. Columbus North              6-1         37          9

    10. Elkhart                               5-1         30          10

    Dropped out: None

    Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 9). Lawrence Central 4.

    Class 5A

    W-L       Pts.       Prev.

    1. Concord (11)                    7-0         163        1 (tie)

    2. Merrillville (6)                  6-1         154        1 (tie)

    3. Lafayette Jeff                   7-0         138        3

    4. Decatur Central               4-2         105        5

    5. Plainfield                          6-1         98          4

    6. Bloomington North        6-1         86          6

    7. East Central                      5-2         69          8

    8. Castle                                6-1         60          9

    9. Valparaiso                        4-3         27          7

    10. Chesterton                       5-2         19          NR

    Dropped out: Whiteland (10).

    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 8. Whiteland 3. Bloomington South 2. Floyd Central 1.

    Class 4A

    W-L       Pts.       Prev.

    1. New Palestine (17)         6-0         170        1

    2. Martinsville                      7-0         148        2

    3. Bishop Chatard                6-1         139        3

    4. East Noble                        6-1         112        7

    5. (tie) Leo                            6-1         81          9

    5. (tie) Mishawaka                5-2         81          4

    7. Columbia City                  6-1         40          6

    8. (tie) Brebeuf Jesuit         5-2         39          NR

    8. (tie) Evansville Reitz        5-2         39          5

    10. Roncalli                           3-3         18          NR

    Dropped out: Greenfield-Central (8), Northview (10).

    Others receiving votes: Danville 17. Hanover Central 14. Greenfield-Central 13. Logansport 9. New Prairie 8.  Yorktown 4. Culver Academy 2. Plymouth 1.

    Class 3A

    W-L       Pts.        Prev.

    1. Ev. Memorial (16)           7-0         169        1

    2. Heritage Hills (1)               6-1         146        2

    3. Mississinewa                   7-0         136        3

    4. Lawrenceburg                 6-1         100        4

    5. Garrett                              7-0         95          5

    6. Gibson Southern             5-2         73          6

    7. Evansville Mater Dei       6-1         62          7

    8. Maconaquah                   7-0         50          10

    9. Cascade                            7-0         23          NR

    10. FW Bishop Luers             5-2         21          8

    Dropped out: Guerin Catholic (9)

    Others receiving votes: West Noble 19. Batesville 10. Knox 9. West Lafayette 5. Griffith 3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 2. Heritage 1. Southridge 1.

    Class 2A

    W-L       Pts.       Prev.

    1. Laf. Central Cath. (11)     6-0         161        1

    2. Brownstown Central (6) 7-0         155        2

    3. Lutheran                           6-1         135        3

    4. Western Boone               7-0         117        4

    5. North Posey                      6-1         96          5

    6. Heritage Christian           6-1         63          8

    7. Triton Central                  5-2         50          7

    8. Adams Central                 6-1         48          10

    9. Linton-Stockton                5-2         34          9

    10. Paoli                                   7-0         28          NR

    Dropped out: Bluffton (6), Monrovia (10, tie).

    Others receiving votes: Northeastern 13. Bluffton 12. South Vermillion 12. Monrovia 6. Rochester 4.

    Class A

    W-L       Pts.       Prev.

    1. North Judson (17)           7-0         170        1

    2. Providence                       6-0         149        2

    3. Carroll (Flora)                  7-0         137        3

    4. Madison-Grant                7-0         116        4

    5. North Decatur                 6-1         107        5

    6. Springs Valley                  6-1         73          6

    7. South Putnam                  5-2         64          7

    8. Pioneer                             6-1         51          9

    9. Triton                                5-2         31          10

    10. Frontier                           6-0         13          NR

    Dropped out: Monroe Central (8)

    Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 8. Monroe Central 4. North Miami 3. Milan 2. Tri 2.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brownsburg stays on top, see who moved up in USA TODAY Indiana Week 8 poll

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today39 minutes ago
    Milton will make landfall soon. Could Category 4 hurricane affect Indiana weather?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Jury trial in double murder is looming. Here's what's happened so far in the Delphi case
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    FDA upgrades recall of eggs linked to salmonella to 'serious' health risks. Are there IN cases?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    'What's up coach?': Chiefs running back Carson Steele comes home for NFL bye week
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star9 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    'The Summit,' starring an Indianapolis nurse, returns Oct. 9. What to know about Dennis Cho
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Five observations from the Pacers' preseason loss to the Hawks
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star13 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Rahal Letterman Lanigan adds a driver for the 2025 IndyCar Series season
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Starlast hour
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson, Johnny Furphy out for Pacers preseason opener in Atlanta
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star23 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Opinion: Sen. Mike Braun is wrong. Indiana's abortion ban isn't working for Hoosiers
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star12 hours ago
    'Way better': Colts QB Anthony Richardson on oblique injury
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star3 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts cut cornerback after allowing 85-yard touchdown
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy