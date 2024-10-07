Brownsburg stays on top, see who moved up in USA TODAY Indiana Week 8 poll

There is chaos below it, but undefeated Brownsburg maintained a hold on the No. 1 spot on Class 6A in the USA TODAY Network Indiana state high school football poll for a second consecutive week.
Brownsburg (7-0) defeated Zionsville 66-28 on Friday, a week after knocking off previously unbeaten Westfield . The Bulldogs took 16 of the 17 first-place votes. Crown Point (7-0) took the other first-place vote and came in at No. 2 in this week's poll, followed closely by No. 3 Westfield (6-1) and No. 4 Lawrence North (7-0). Cathedral jumped two spots to No. 5 after its win over Center Grove .
Concord (7-0) is ranked No. 1 on its own in Class 5A after sharing the top spot last week with Merrillville, which is now No. 2. The four No. 1s in the other classes — New Palestine (4A), Evansville Memorial (3A), Lafayette Central Catholic (2A) and North Judson (A) — all remained at No. 1 in their respective classes.
Here is the full USA TODAY Network Indiana poll going into Week 8 (First place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points and last week’s ranking):
Class 6A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Brownsburg (16) 7-0 169 1
2. Crown Point (1) 7-0 136 3 (tie)
3. Westfield 6-1 134 3 (tie)
4. Lawrence North 7-0 131 6
5. Cathedral 4-2 93 7
6. Warren Central 6-1 81 2
7. Center Grove 5-2 65 5
8. Hamilton SE 5-2 46 8
9. Columbus North 6-1 37 9
10. Elkhart 5-1 30 10
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 9). Lawrence Central 4.
Class 5A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Concord (11) 7-0 163 1 (tie)
2. Merrillville (6) 6-1 154 1 (tie)
3. Lafayette Jeff 7-0 138 3
4. Decatur Central 4-2 105 5
5. Plainfield 6-1 98 4
6. Bloomington North 6-1 86 6
7. East Central 5-2 69 8
8. Castle 6-1 60 9
9. Valparaiso 4-3 27 7
10. Chesterton 5-2 19 NR
Dropped out: Whiteland (10).
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 8. Whiteland 3. Bloomington South 2. Floyd Central 1.
Class 4A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. New Palestine (17) 6-0 170 1
2. Martinsville 7-0 148 2
3. Bishop Chatard 6-1 139 3
4. East Noble 6-1 112 7
5. (tie) Leo 6-1 81 9
5. (tie) Mishawaka 5-2 81 4
7. Columbia City 6-1 40 6
8. (tie) Brebeuf Jesuit 5-2 39 NR
8. (tie) Evansville Reitz 5-2 39 5
10. Roncalli 3-3 18 NR
Dropped out: Greenfield-Central (8), Northview (10).
Others receiving votes: Danville 17. Hanover Central 14. Greenfield-Central 13. Logansport 9. New Prairie 8. Yorktown 4. Culver Academy 2. Plymouth 1.
Class 3A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Ev. Memorial (16) 7-0 169 1
2. Heritage Hills (1) 6-1 146 2
3. Mississinewa 7-0 136 3
4. Lawrenceburg 6-1 100 4
5. Garrett 7-0 95 5
6. Gibson Southern 5-2 73 6
7. Evansville Mater Dei 6-1 62 7
8. Maconaquah 7-0 50 10
9. Cascade 7-0 23 NR
10. FW Bishop Luers 5-2 21 8
Dropped out: Guerin Catholic (9)
Others receiving votes: West Noble 19. Batesville 10. Knox 9. West Lafayette 5. Griffith 3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 2. Heritage 1. Southridge 1.
Class 2A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Laf. Central Cath. (11) 6-0 161 1
2. Brownstown Central (6) 7-0 155 2
3. Lutheran 6-1 135 3
4. Western Boone 7-0 117 4
5. North Posey 6-1 96 5
6. Heritage Christian 6-1 63 8
7. Triton Central 5-2 50 7
8. Adams Central 6-1 48 10
9. Linton-Stockton 5-2 34 9
10. Paoli 7-0 28 NR
Dropped out: Bluffton (6), Monrovia (10, tie).
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 13. Bluffton 12. South Vermillion 12. Monrovia 6. Rochester 4.
Class A
W-L Pts. Prev.
1. North Judson (17) 7-0 170 1
2. Providence 6-0 149 2
3. Carroll (Flora) 7-0 137 3
4. Madison-Grant 7-0 116 4
5. North Decatur 6-1 107 5
6. Springs Valley 6-1 73 6
7. South Putnam 5-2 64 7
8. Pioneer 6-1 51 9
9. Triton 5-2 31 10
10. Frontier 6-0 13 NR
Dropped out: Monroe Central (8)
Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 8. Monroe Central 4. North Miami 3. Milan 2. Tri 2.
