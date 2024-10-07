Fact check: Todd Rokita shares FEMA disaster relief claim. Here's what's true.

(This story was updated to add information and to clarify that the lawsuit referred to in the attorney general's post was filed in Indiana, not North Dakota.)

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita shared a misleading claim in a post on X that the Federal Emergency Management Agency does not have money to help Americans through the rest of the 2024 hurricane season after the agency allocated funding to immigration.

The false claim that the immigration impacted how much money was left for disaster funding has been circulated by former President Donald Trump regarding whether FEMA can financially support victims of Hurricane Helene . The storm devastated states like North Carolina when it swept through the southeastern part of the country in late September. On Monday another storm, Hurricane Milton , was already barreling toward Florida and labeled a category 5 hurricane.

Rokita, a Republican, is running for reelection to the Attorney General’s office where he faces Democrat Destiny Wells .

What did Rokita post about FEMA?

On Friday, October 4, Rokita shared a link to a New York Post article about the debunked claim on FEMA funding for hurricane relief.

In the post , Rokita said:

“This is shocking. The Biden/Harris FEMA Director said, as reported here, he 'does not have the funds' to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season after his agency spent more than $1.4 billion on the migrant crisis. So, they do not have enough money to take care of American citizens after spending over $1 billion of taxpayer funds on non-citizens. Their excuse is to blame accounting. Yet these are all taxpayer funds. This is yet another reminder that every state is a border state, due to the Biden/Harris failures at the border. That's why I became the first non-border state AG in the country to sue Biden over his open border policies.”

IndyStar reached out to Rokita’s office about the post, which directed questions to his campaign. Brent Littlefield, a consultant for Rokita's reelection campaign, in an email emphasized that FEMA funding for immigration and for disaster relief are all taxpayer dollars.

“An agency for emergency management whose main function is disasters has had its attention diverted to the self-inflicted crisis of illegal entries," Littlefield wrote.

Does FEMA have money to respond to hurricane victims? Are disaster relief funds used for border security?

FEMA states on its website that the agency has “enough money” for “immediate response and recovery needs.” The agency further encourages any person affected by Hurricane Helene to apply for disaster relief.

Additionally, the agency said claims that disaster response dollars are being diverted to border-related issues are false.

“FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts,” a fact check on the agency’s website states . “Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.”

More: 'Ridiculous and just plain false': FEMA administrator knocks Trump's Hurricane Helene recovery claims

On ABC’s Sunday program “This Week,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency has all the resources it needs to respond to Helene and shot down the claim that it is low on disaster relief dollars because money has been diverted to help immigrants without permanent legal status.

What did the Homeland Security Secretary say about disaster relief?

Prior to visiting South Carolina on Oct. 2, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took a question from reporters about whether he thought President Joe Biden should bring Congress back to pass legislation for disaster funding. The Department of Homeland Security oversees FEMA.

Mayorkas responded that the agency is “meeting the immediate needs with the money we have," according to a White House transcript of remarks.

“We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas told reporters. “We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what — what is imminent.”

Congress passed a continuing resolution last month to fund the federal government through Dec. 20, but Mayorkas said those funds are not a “stable source” for major disaster relief.

“This is a multibillion-dollar, multiyear recovery,” he said of Hurricane Helene.

Did Rokita sue the Biden administration over “open border policies”?

Rokita's office has launched several lawsuits at the Biden administration over immigration policies.

The specific lawsuit Rokita referenced in his post on X is a 2022 case filed against President Joe Biden and the Department of Homeland Security to combat "illegal immigration" and seek damages "unique to the Hoosier State."

That case is still open in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.

Additionally, in May 2023, Rokita led 18 other states in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over a rule seeking to direct immigrants to find “lawful pathways” into the U.S. after a COVID-era order from the Centers for Disease Control expired.

In a 2023 release about the lawsuit, Rokita argued the federal government’s proposal would not reduce illegal immigration.

As of September, the case is still being argued in the U.S. District Court of North Dakota.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter /X @CarloniBrittany

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fact check: Todd Rokita shares FEMA disaster relief claim. Here's what's true.