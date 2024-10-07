IndyCar returns to Texas with Dallas street course race in 2026

IndyCar will be holding a 2.73-mile street course race in the Dallas area in March 2026 based around AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. Penske Entertainment, the Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, have created the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. A ceremony will be held Tuesday at Texas Live! to announce more details about the event.

"This event will set a new standard for the Arlington Entertainment District, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what Arlington has to offer,” Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Bill Miller was announced as the president of the event. He previously served as the president of California Speedway and senior vice president of operations at Specialty Equipment Market Association, which is involved in the automotive aftermarket.

The series was last in Texas in 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway but could not agree to a suitable date and financial arrangement with the track as the most recent races struggled to draw 10,000 fans.

This race gets IndyCar into the national fourth-largest market with a willing partner, which should help the series reach new fans and sponsors.

