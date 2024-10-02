Open in App
    'Will & Harper' took a friendship in transition on the road. Meeting Holcomb made it awkward.

    By Holly V. Hays, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMN4E_0vrHlGyl00

    (This story was updated to add new information.) " Will & Harper " features Saturday Night Live alum and actor Will Ferrell and his friend, Harper Steele, a former writer on the NBC sketch comedy series. Steele came out as transgender later in life, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this movie, the pair decide to take a coast-to-coast road trip to explore this new phase of their friendship and, in part, help Steele find her place in the world as a trans woman.

    The film is basically a buddy comedy featuring two funny people who are navigating the social aspects of a gender transition — one who is transitioning, and another figuring out how to support her. There are plenty of laughs and lots of vulnerable moments. There's also Indianapolis.

    A little over 25 minutes into the documentary, they stop in Indianapolis, where they attend an Indiana Pacers game and have their first somewhat disheartening experience following a conversation with Gov. Eric Holcomb.

    Here's what we learned about their time in the Circle City.

    Will Ferrell and Harper Steele eat Pringles in the Beech Grove Walmart parking lot, talk gender at a greasy spoon breakfast joint

    After arriving in Indianapolis, the pair take a trip down to the Beech Grove Walmart, 4650 S. Emerson Ave., to pick up some road trip snacks.

    We knew to expect a scene at the store, where fans spotted them filming on March 6, 2023. In the documentary, Ferrell sets up two camping chairs, grabs a few beers and lights a cigar before Steele returns with a cart full of provisions.

    "Here's the thing," Steele starts, "I didn't know which Pringles you liked." She then produces at least seven cans of Pringles, including flavors like Fuego and Scorchin' BBQ, as well as classics like sour cream and onion. (Pringles make another appearance a few states later.)

    Later, the pair go to an unidentified greasy spoon breakfast restaurant — likely off the interstate, given the number of parked semitrucks in the lots in the background — where Steele gets misgendered while ordering breakfast.

    The pair talk about Steele's nerves about going to an Indiana Pacers game, their first pro sports outing together since her transition.

    "Walking through all those bros in a bro-ey environment, has been the hardest part of my transition. I was that person. I went to basketball games, I know the culture," she says. "And I'm gonna go back in that culture, and there's a lot of that still in me that does not like what's happening. And I'm not totally comfortable with it."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QVZc_0vrHlGyl00

    Will Ferrell and Harper Steele go to an Indiana Pacers game

    The day after their Beech Grove Walmart excursion, Steele and Ferrell attend the Pacers-Sixers game , where Ferrell is made a star of the show — he hit a few three-pointers before the game and pumped up the crowd before the game's fourth quarter. (Rapper 50 Cent was also in attendance.)

    "I want to thank you, Indianapolis," he said, as shown in the documentary. "I'm here with my friend Harper Steele, she just transitioned. ... Indy, you've shown us nothing but love."

    During the game, Steele explains to Ferrell that her enjoyment of sports is complicated, because she once used sports as a way to affirm her masculinity and mask discomfort with her gender.

    "I used sports all the time to let people know that I was not a woman," she says. "I mean, not that women can't like sports, but I was trying to ... be that guy."

    What Will Ferrell wishes he'd asked Gov. Eric Holcomb

    At some point during their time in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the duo bump into Holcomb .

    "So you're working your way across the country?" Holcomb asks Ferrell. "How do you end up here?"

    "Harper and I have known each other for 30 years, and we're going across the country —" Ferrell starts.

    "To basketball fieldhouses, or just anything?" Holcomb asks.

    "This is our first professional sporting event since Harper's transition," Ferrell says.

    Holcomb shrugs and smiles at both Steele and Ferrell and the documentary moves on. A few moments later, they search Holcomb's name online and learn of the bill banning gender-affirming care for youth, which at that time was moving through the state legislature. Weeks later, Holcomb would sign it into law.

    Read more: Federal court lets Indiana ban on gender-affirming care for minors take effect

    In a conversation after the Pacers game, Ferrell tells Steele he thinks he "dropped the ball" during the interaction — one of the first of several points in the documentary where he expresses remorse over a failure to support Steele and/or the trans community adequately . Here's a snippet of a conversation they had later in the car:

    Ferrell: "I obviously didn't anticipate meeting the governor of Indiana. He asked what we were doing, and we told him, and he seemed to be, 'Oh, great.' And I wish I had the wherewithal to go, 'What's your stance on trans people?'" ...

    Steele: "This must happen to you a lot: the photo you don't want to be in. I don't get that very often. Someone comes in and there's someone down there on the floor snapping, 'Oh, this person's with Will Ferrell,' but then I'm in this photo with this governor and I don't know his politics."

    Ferrell: "That was my negative takeaway. That was one place where I was like, I should've — just to see what he happened to say."

    In an emailed statement to IndyStar asking about the encounter, Holcomb wished Ferrell and Steele peace and happiness and said that he thinks Ferrell was "beyond hilarious" in multiple movies, including Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, Anchorman, Elf and many more. "I can assure you, my moral code & core is intact, before and after a friend introduced me to Will Ferrell and Harper Steele," he said. "Will introduced me to Harper and explained her journey. Had Will asked me then, I would have said, as an adult, that’s your call, you be you. I don’t however think children should be permanently/irreversibly changing their biological sex as children."

    Who is Harper Steele?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixjeP_0vrHlGyl00

    Ferrell and Steele were hired at SNL in the 1990s and quickly struck up a friendship. After SNL, Steele wrote for Ferrell's comedy video site Funny or Die , and the pair co-wrote the 2020 film " Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga ."

    She has five Emmy nominations and one win, in 2002, for her writing on SNL.

    'Will & Harper': How to watch

    The documentary is available to stream on Netflix .

    Contact IndyStar pop culture reporter Holly Hays at holly.hays@indystar.com. Follow her on X/Twitter: @hollyvhays.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Will & Harper' took a friendship in transition on the road. Meeting Holcomb made it awkward.

    Comments / 1
    AP
    2d ago
    Indiana is doomed! Holcomb’s stupidity will be felt for decades!
