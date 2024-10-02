Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Violence interrupters: What to know about Indy's multimillion-dollar anti-crime program

    By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFGVf_0vrHGBNx00

    INDIANAPOLIS — Since 2021, Indianapolis has sent people known as violence interrupters into high-crime neighborhoods in hopes of reaching people at risk of gun violence.

    Despite being paid for with taxpayer dollars, nearly every aspect of the program has been kept out of the public eye – including the interrupters’ identities, what exactly they do and how their work has directly led to the city’s drop in crime. The city argues it's to keep the interrupters safe and credible among community members.

    But for the first time, the curtain was pulled back on the program during a criminal court hearing involving an interrupter in February. What was detailed during the trial led a judge to cast serious doubt on the effectiveness of the program, as detailed in a recent IndyStar story .

    Here’s what to know about the violence interrupters.

    Who are the violence interrupters?

    Violence interrupters are people, often convicted criminals, who are sent to crime scenes or neighborhoods to intervene in moments that might erupt into gun violence. Their identities have been kept out of the public eye, with officials saying they need to be anonymous to stay credible with people untrusting of law enforcement.

    As the interrupters’ former overseer stated, the city was “asking recovering alcoholics to work in a bar." Interrupters are not considered city employees, and are contracted through the Indy Public Safety Foundation , a nonprofit that works in conjunction with the Office of Public Health and Safety because the city cannot employ convicted felons.

    The violence interrupters work alongside other community members brought in by the city to serve in mentorship roles. These mentors, called life coaches and outreach workers, help connect people with any service they need. Unlike the interrupters, the work and identities of these individuals is public.

    More: Instead of resorting to violence, these people sought help from Indy's Peace Fellowship

    How did the city come up with the interrupters?

    Indianapolis modeled its violence interrupter program off of a similar initiative called Ceasefire in Oakland, California.

    How are they funded?

    Indianapolis was among many U.S. cities that received an historic amount of federal pandemic money in 2021. Of the $419 million granted to the city, elected officials approved $150 million toward a three-year, anti-violence plan. About $11 million was allocated toward the program overseeing the interrupters.

    What will happen to the interrupters once federal funding ends?

    The money given to Indianapolis to continue the interrupters will expire by the end of the year. In January, the city announced it intends to budget the program permanently into the budget. The final proposed budget will be voted on Oct. 7.

    Contact IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Violence interrupters: What to know about Indy's multimillion-dollar anti-crime program

    Susan2613
    1d ago
    How about invest in more police officers? How about getting rid of drug dealers and shutting down trap houses? How about the Narcotics division get busy? Tougher sentences? There's nothing safe about this city. What a waste of taxpayers money!
    sh4d0w 0u7c4s7
    2d ago
    so they paying people to snitch 😂😂😂
