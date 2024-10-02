Sam Schmidt brings massive NeuroRecovery HQ to Indianapolis. What's inside the life-changing facility.

A former health club has been transformed into a massive rehabilitation center for those with spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions and will also serve as a home for a non-profit that works to advance spinal cord research and therapy. Former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt , founder of Conquer Paralysis Now , which focuses on improving life for people with neurological conditions, has moved the organization's headquarters from Las Vegas to the Indianapolis site.

The campus also houses the second DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center in the country, run in partnership with NeuroHope , a local physical rehabilitation center.

The newly renovated state-of-the-art facility sits at 1300 E. 96th St ., the former home of the Five Seasons Sports Club, closed nearly a decade before a $20 million redevelopment project. For now, the facility operates with an array of offerings on the first floor, with goals to transform the existing tennis courts, basketball court and pool into accessible spaces.

Schmidt's journey to Tuesday's grand opening began on Jan. 6, 2000, when he crashed into a wall while testing a race car in Florida. The crash left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was told he would most likely spend his days on a ventilator.

But with therapy and exercise modified for his condition, Schmidt regained strength and energy. Still in a wheelchair, Schmidt rolled over bricks relocated from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday to enter the medical facility.

"I think you would all agree that we live in the greatest country in the world, but we have problems, and one of those problems is not giving this population what it needs to overcome a traumatic injury," Schmidt said.

Now, the center will help those who thought life as they knew it would be over regain movement, mental strength and independence.

"Before this, people are going to like five different places to try to get all his services because one person can't be an expert in everything," said Gretchen Helms, a volunteer at Tuesday's grand opening and a former spinal cord physical therapist. "Now they can just come here."

What's inside the DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center

The center features several innovative spinal cord treatment machines. Right inside the lobby, guests can turn to the right to see two treadmill pools that include floors that can rise and lower so users can walk in different levels of water depth.

Other advanced machines in the center include a Lokomat machine that wraps around the legs to lift and support someone who cannot move their lower body or someone who is learning how to walk again.

The large gym in the center of the building operates as a regular gym where guests can buy memberships, schedule one-on-one training appointments and exercise, including caretakers who bring in those who need physical therapy.

Other features of the center include:

A pediatrics room

Occupational apartments to help people learn how to live with their injuries

Neurological simulation activities

Coffee shop

More: IndyCar's Sam Schmidt opens massive facility in Indy for spinal cord injury: 'My purpose'

How a local therapeutic company joined

Schmidt's team brought the model and name recognition to the relationship. NeuroHope brought in its staff, equipment and expertise to run the facility.

NeuroHope founder Chris Leeuw said the company he began in 2015 focused on providing long-term care services to individuals instead of just immediate recovery from an injury.

"We were determined to make something in Indianapolis that would provide that next step of care, because access to resources is so important. Affordable access to resources is critical," Leeuw said.

Indianapolis-based NeuroHope quickly outgrew its 13,000-square-foot home in a corner of the former Incrediplex complex with its more than 150 current patients. Within a few years they were looking to expand at the same time Schmidt was looking for a local organization to collaborate with on a new headquarters.

"[NeuroHope] are great operators. We think alike. We have parallel missions. They want to help the population, so they're moving in here with their staff and their equipment and hitting the ground running," Schmidt said of NeuroHope.

Alysa Guffey covers business for IndyStar. Contact her at amguffey@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Sam Schmidt brings massive NeuroRecovery HQ to Indianapolis. What's inside the life-changing facility.