These 4 Indiana cities made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'

Last year The Wall Street Journal named Carmel , Indiana, "The Internet's Favorite Small City." Carmel has now been named on a similar list, this time by WalletHub on their "Best Small Cities in America (2024)."

Three other Indiana cities also made it into the top 20 of this list, and they all have something in common.

Here's what to know.

How did WalletHub determine which cities made the list?

According to a press release from WalletHub, they compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 "key indicators of livability." They range from housing costs and school-system quality to the number of restaurants per capita and the crime rate.

You can view the full report at WalletHub.com .

Which Indiana cities are the best small cities in America?

Carmel took the No. 1 spot on this list. Fishers came in at No. 4, Westfield at No. 10 and Noblesville at No. 14.

Yes, you read that right: All four Indiana ties that made the list are from Hamilton County.

Why is Carmel, Indiana the best small city in the U.S.?

WalletHub determined that Carmel took the top spot due to low unemployment and highest annual household incomes.

“Carmel, IN, is the best small city to live in, due in part to strong economic factors like one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, at 3%," Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub, said. "On top of that, the median annual household income in Carmel is nearly $133,000, 110th-highest out of the more than 1,300 cities in our study. Low unemployment and high incomes have helped people in Carmel obtain a median credit score of 775, the 18th-highest in the country and well into the excellent credit range."

They also added that Carmel is a safer city with healthy citizens and one of the lowest violent crime rates.

"Carmel is a good city for health and safety, with the fourth-lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, the fourth-lowest pedestrian fatality rate and 75th-lowest violent crime rate,” Lupo said.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These 4 Indiana cities made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'