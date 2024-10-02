In response to John Sorg’s letter regarding vouchers ( "Voucher Dilemma: Taxpayer cost jumped from $15.5 million to more than $300 million," a two-part series from the University of Notre Dame), the writer failed to comprehend that the voucher program has grown exponentially and is unsustainable.

My wife and I are products of Catholic schools. When we had to make the decision on sending our daughters to school, we both stated that our children should be immersed into the world as it is. We both went to school in racially and economically advantaged populations.

Our daughters thrived in public schools because of the diversity that the institutions offered. One is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and the other a graduate of Ball State University. For us, the public school education obtained through Warren Township and Lawrence Township schools has been a great win. It is time to keep public dollars in public schools, so the districts don’t have to use referendums for operating funds.

Public schools are open to everyone, regardless of social status, religion, race or nationality — inclusion for all. Our daughters got their religion education at home as we lived our lives everyday. We live by the saying, “ go forth and spread the word of God, and if you must-use words.”

Michael Martin lives in Lawrence.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Keep public money in public schools