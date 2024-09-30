Kills, digs and aces: Vote for IndyStar volleyball players of the week (Sept. 23-28)

IndyStar will be recognizing the top volleyball players in Indiana with our players of the week poll.

Congratulations to New Palestine's Natalie Sevier on being voted Player of the Week for Sept. 16-21 ! The junior hitter picked up a season-high 22 kills on .300 hitting in a 3-1 win over Perry Meridian. She finished the three-match week with 41 terminations, two aces, three blocks and 44 digs (three double-doubles).

Here are this week's top performers.

Madi Allen, North Decatur

A standout basketball player, the 5-10 Allen’s been very good on the high school volleyball circuit. She had 37 kills through her first three matches this week, highlighted by a 14-termination (.310 hit%) effort vs. Morristown. Allen also racked up 24 aces, 26 digs, two assists and, for good measure, a solo block.

Logan Bell, Roncalli

The senior led the nationally ranked Royals to a sweep of nationally ranked Hamilton Southeastern last Tuesday, racking up 15 kills, three aces (team had nine total), 14 digs and three assists. She also picked up 13 kills and hit .500 vs. Perry Meridian. Roncalli is 21-0 with a conference match vs. Heritage Christian preceding the Marion County tournament (open vs. Brebeuf Jesuit on Wednesday). Roncalli’s next major test comes Oct. 8 vs. Brownsburg.

Karlin Burton, Franklin Community

Burton had 30-plus assists in each of her three matches last week, recording 38 vs. Mooresville, 32 vs. Lutheran and 37 vs. Shelbyville — all Franklin sweeps. She also tallied three aces, nine digs and a couple blocks for the Grizzly Cubs, who are 20-1 with matches upcoming this week vs. Plainfield, Center Grove, Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern.

Kennedy Cherry, Hamilton Heights

The senior libero recorded seven aces, 56 digs and five assists, helping the Huskies to wins over Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield and Harrison. Heights is 19-3 with a trip to Scecina slated for Monday.

Sophia Gisslen, FW Carroll

The junior setter was sensational in her three matches last week, piling up 102 assists, 18 digs, six blocks and five aces. Her week was highlighted by a 43-assist effort (four off her season-high) against Westfield. The Chargers are 20-3 and ranked ninth in the state by MaxPreps.

Caroline Hanchar, Cathedral

The sophomore propelled the Irish to a five-set win over Brebeuf, totaling 20 kills, two aces, two blocks and 10 digs. Stats were not available, but Cathedral split its next two matches, falling to Yorktown in four and beating FW Blackhawk Christian in two.

Reese Price, Crawfordsville

Price scored 48 kills over five matches, highlighted by a 14-kill (.379 hit%) effort against Southmont. She also picked up three solo blocks (four total) and 24 digs.

Makenna Rankins, Greenfield-Central

The senior set the school record for career assists with 2,349 and counting. Rankins had 26 assists in a sweep of Lawrence Central and 14 in a loss to Lawrence Central.

Carlee Rogers, Jasper

The senior racked up 17 kills, 11 digs, 10 assists and three blocks in a five-set win over Evansville Mater Dei. Rogers also picked up 13 kills (.346 hit%) and 13 assists in a loss to Floyd Central and 12 kills in a win over Southridge. The multi-sport standout added wins Saturday over Bloomington North, North Decatur and North Central.

Elle Schara, Crown Point

Schara went to work at La Porte, recording 24 kills on .538 hitting, plus four aces and 10 digs. She also helped the team to wins over Lake Central, Zionsville and Mishawaka Marian. Crown Point lost to Hamilton Southeastern in the finale and is 19-6 on the season.

Elli Strecker, Zionsville

Strecker registered 19 kills and hit .667 in a five-set loss to sectional rival Hamilton Southeastern. The junior Louisville commit entered the weekend hitting .421 with 218 kills and 59 total blocks (22 solo) this season.

Audrey Utterback, Plainfield

The freshman racked up 50 kills and hit above .400 in two of her three weekday matches last week, highlighted by 16 kills on .419 hitting vs. Monrovia. Utterback served eight aces, four blocks and 51 digs (three straight double-doubles). The Quakers are above .500 with a brutal stretch upcoming: Danville, Franklin, Carmel, Westfield and Western Boone, followed by the Carmel Invite to close out the regular season on Oct. 12.

Jenna VanBruaene, Mishawaka Marian

The sophomore libero cleared 1,000 career digs during the Crown Point Invite on Saturday. She racked up 80 digs over six matches, plus three aces. The Knights are 15-10 with matches upcoming against Fairfield and New Prairie.

Ava Whitmore, Mt. Vernon

The senior setter quarterbacked the Marauders to three big wins this week, scoring 40 assists in a 3-2 win over Westfield, 36 in a sweep of Triton Central and 37 in a four-set win over Lawrence North. She also totaled 29 digs, two blocks, three aces and five kills (four vs. Westfield). Mt. Vernon is 15-6 entering October with notable wins over Cathedral, Brebeuf Jesuit, West Lafayette Harrison and Westfield.

Shanese Williams, Yorktown

The senior hitter picked up 51 kills and the Tigers picked up four more wins. Williams’ ledger included 17 terminations in a sweep of Greenfield-Central (hit .810) and 14 in a four-set win over Cathedral. She also had 14 blocks for Yorktown, which is 21-2 with a conference match Tuesday at New Palestine.

